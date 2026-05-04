ETV Bharat / offbeat

Indore's All-Girls Team Develops Driverless Car, To Compete At National Auto Engineering Platforms

Indore: The rise of women across sectors no longer gives anyone goosebumps since the narrative has, over the years, changed - for better, and for good. It signals a structural shift, where girls have gone on to lead in combat roles at the borders to breakthroughs in space and now steering innovation in the automobile sector.

In a major development, an all-girls team from Acropolis Institute of Engineering and Technology here has successfully built a driverless car, one that is currently going through test runs within the campus.

A 25-member all-women team was constituted by the institute to work on the ambitious autonomous vehicle project. After months of coordinated effort across disciplines, the team finally came up with the vehicle that is being described as the first driverless car developed at the state level.

Professor Hemant Marmat, who led the innovative experiment, explained that the initiative was not limited to just assembling components. “This project brought together teams from mechanical engineering, electronics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer science, coding and information technology. The students brainstormed at every step and built each part of it,” he said.

The autonomous vehicle operates using a combination of cameras and radar systems. These enable real-time decision-making, allowing the car to independently manage acceleration, steering and braking.