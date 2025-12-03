Indore Woman Delivers Quadruplets Through IVF After Her Husband Died Seven Months Ago
Shabnam Mansoori had decided to go ahead with her IVF induced pregnancy even after losing her husband seven months ago
Indore: A woman has delivered quadruplets at a private hospital located on Dhar Road in Indore. All the children are healthy and have been kept in the intensive care unit.
Shabnam Mansoori has conceived through the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique. Incidentally, she lost her husband, Shahid Mansoori, in an accident seven months ago.
She was admitted to Shri Cloth Market Hospital, located in Raj Mohalla, on Sunday evening for delivery. She was being treated by Dr Farhat Pathan. The four babies were delivered one after the other when she experienced labour pains on Wednesday morning.
According to Dr Ritesh Palia, posted at the Hospital, “All four children, three daughters and one son, are healthy. They weigh 1,4 kg, 1.68 kg, 1.90 kg and 1.365 kg respectively. Due to their less weight because of normal reasons, they have been placed in the ICU where their condition is reported to be normal.”
Talking about the case, gynaecologist Dr Farhat Pathan said, "Delivering multiple babies at once is called a multiple delivery. This can range from two to four or five babies. This is rare."
He further added, "Typically, such deliveries are performed via cesarean section. This woman also underwent a cesarean section. Currently, the patient's condition is normal, but she is slightly weak. The babies have been sent to a bigger facility for neonatal care."
Despite her husband’s untimely death seven months ago, Shabnam decided to continue with her pregnancy achieved through IVF. Since she had started the IVF procedure before her husband's death, the doctors had access to his sperm. Her decision has brought great joy to her in the form of four little lives.
The doctors said the medical team was already prepared for a high-risk delivery. Since multiple pregnancies are more likely through IVF, the entire procedure was carried out with care and expertise. Immediately after delivery, both the babies and the mother were kept under close observation.
The doctors said this delivery was not only a proud moment for the medical team but also a symbol of the woman's courage and strong sense of motherhood. Shabnam's courage in raising her family despite difficult circumstances is an inspiration to society.