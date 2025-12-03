ETV Bharat / offbeat

Indore Woman Delivers Quadruplets Through IVF After Her Husband Died Seven Months Ago

Two of the four babies being brought out. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: A woman has delivered quadruplets at a private hospital located on Dhar Road in Indore. All the children are healthy and have been kept in the intensive care unit.

Shabnam Mansoori has conceived through the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) technique. Incidentally, she lost her husband, Shahid Mansoori, in an accident seven months ago.

She was admitted to Shri Cloth Market Hospital, located in Raj Mohalla, on Sunday evening for delivery. She was being treated by Dr Farhat Pathan. The four babies were delivered one after the other when she experienced labour pains on Wednesday morning.

According to Dr Ritesh Palia, posted at the Hospital, “All four children, three daughters and one son, are healthy. They weigh 1,4 kg, 1.68 kg, 1.90 kg and 1.365 kg respectively. Due to their less weight because of normal reasons, they have been placed in the ICU where their condition is reported to be normal.”

Talking about the case, gynaecologist Dr Farhat Pathan said, "Delivering multiple babies at once is called a multiple delivery. This can range from two to four or five babies. This is rare."