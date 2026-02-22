ETV Bharat / offbeat

Indian Startup Uses AI To Track Food Quality And Combat Malnutrition

New Delhi: UdyogYantra.AI, an Indian startup, claimed to have developed a unique artificial intelligence (AI) system that monitors food quality, nutrition and the entire food processing chain. Showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the technology aims to improve food processing, enhance nutrition, and increase farmers' incomes, Ankur Jain, the startup founder, said.

Jain pointed out that India ranks second in food production globally but lags far behind in the Global Hunger Index. He said that malnutrition remains a significant problem because of the extremely low level of food processing.

“While developed countries process 50 per cent to 60 per cent of food, India's share is only 2 per cent to 4 per cent. We have developed an AI-based food management solution to address this gap and increase farmers' incomes,” he said.

UdyogYantra.AI demonstrating its technology at India AI Impact Summit 2026 (ETV Bharat)

The technology developed by his startup tracks every step from the arrival of raw ingredients to the completion of a meal. “Using AI cameras and sensors, the quality of the raw materials is evaluated, following which the food is processed. The system monitors whether the recipe is being followed properly,” Jain said.

For example, if sambar is being prepared, the system identifies how much toor dal (split pigeon pea), how many tomatoes, what grade of oil, and how many vegetables are being used. “Finally, when the meal is prepared and served, the technology displays accurate data on the plate, including weight, temperature, calories, protein, carbohydrates, fat and minerals,” he said.