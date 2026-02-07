ETV Bharat / offbeat

Indian School Of Mines Students Develop Technique To Convert Coal Bed Methane Into Hydrogen Fuel

Dhanbad: Chemical engineering students at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) at Dhanbad have developed a technique to convert a harmful greenhouse gas like coal bed methane into environmentally friendly hydrogen fuel, which can be used directly in cars running on compressed natural gas (CNG). The second-year students at the institution achieved this feat under the guidance of Associate Professor Ejaz Ahmed.

Chemical engineering students Kailash Krishna, Nitin Gaur, and Devashish Das have developed a hydrogen-enriched coal-bed methane car. Associate Professor Ejaz Ahmed disclosed that the coal-bed methane gas is released during coal mining. It is a dangerous greenhouse gas that is considered to be approximately 25 times more harmful than carbon dioxide.

The release of this gas rapidly increases environmental pollution. However, capturing coal-bed methane has significant benefits. According to Ahmed, “Capturing 1 kg of coal bed methane reduces pollution equivalent to 25 kg of carbon dioxide, which is crucial for environmental protection.”

Coal bed methane contains sulfur and methane. It is purified to produce pure methane. A portion of the methane is then cracked to produce hydrogen and carbon nanotubes. The hydrogen produced through this process can be used directly in cars instead of CNG. Importantly, this process requires no modifications to the vehicle and provides better fuel efficiency.

Carbon nanotubes, produced during the separation of hydrogen from methane, are a high-strength material that is used in bulletproof jackets and the steel industry. Their market price is approximately Rs 5 lakh per kg. Since carbon nanotubes are produced with hydrogen, the cost of hydrogen is virtually zero.