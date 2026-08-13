ETV Bharat / offbeat

Independence Day Special: Beyond Protest And Reels, Odisha's Gen Z Stitches A New Idea Of Nationalism

In Golrahat village of Kendrapara district’s Derabish block, young women are expressing their idea of nationalism not through slogans, but by stitching the National Flag ( ETV Bharat )

She explained that the process involves much more than simply joining three pieces of coloured fabric. “We cut the cloth, size it according to the required measurements and stitch the Tricolour. The Ashoka Chakra is then printed on it before the flag is packed. We also trim the extra threads, clean the finished flags and pack them together,” she said.

Meet Liza Malik, a first-year undergraduate arts student at Derabish College. She has been associated with the group for the past two years. “I am a first-year Plus Three student at Derabish College. We come here to stitch national flags and this year, flag production began on the 27th of last month,” Liza said.

Of the 72 members of the village-based producer group, 25 are women between the ages of 18 and 29. Around 12 of them are still pursuing their studies. Some head to the production centre after college, while others work around their household schedules. For them, "The nation comes first."

But the young flag-makers of Golrahat offer another portrait of the same generation - one that balances digital engagement with education, skilled work and a sense of national duty.

Gen Z, broadly referring to those born between 1997 and 2012, is often described as a generation shaped by smartphones, social media and digital activism. Recent youth participation in protests at Jantar Mantar also brought this generation's politics, activism, anxieties and aspirations into focus.

Ask them what patriotism means and they say it is love and respect and work for the country. Most youngsters stitching the flag are not only earning an income but also becoming self-reliant.

In Golrahat village of Kendrapara district’s Derabish block, young women are expressing their idea of nationalism not through slogans, but by stitching the National Flag in between college classes and household responsibilities. Involved in all aspects of flag production, they are cutting, stitching, finishing and packing thousands of Tricolours that will be dispatched across the district and beyond ahead of Independence Day.

Kendrapara: While images of young people participating in protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar have shaped one public perception of Gen Z, a quieter and markedly different story is unfolding in rural Odisha.

Though Liza uses social media at home, at the production centre, however, she barely finds time for it.

“After coming to the production centre, my cell phone usage reduces considerably. There is always work to do. We are stitching flags now, and after this, we will begin making school uniforms,” she said.

Someone who wants the youths to use social media constructively - to promote their work, reach customers and share what they have learnt - Liza believes it is important to become self reliant first. "Spending too much time on Instagram or X fills the mind with unnecessary things without producing anything meaningful. Most of us in this producer group use social media to post about what we are doing. This helps us share our skills with others, attract customers and take our work forward,” she explained.

The work also makes the young women financial independent. Liza said members involved in flag production earn approximately Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 during the season, although the amount varies according to the volume of work.

“Nearly 100 people are working here. About 25 belong to our generation, and nearly 12 of them are currently pursuing academics,” she added.

Independence Day Special: Beyond Protest And Reels, Odisha's Gen Z Stitches A New Idea Of Nationalism (ETV Bharat)

Eighteen-year-old Nafisa Naz is pursuing Chemistry Honours. Once her classes and practical sessions end, she eats lunch and heads straight to the flag-making centre. “I have enrolled in Plus Three course and my classes have already begun. After my practical classes, I come home, have lunch and reach here to make Tricolours. We produce between 100 and 200 flags a day,” Nafisa said.

According to Nafisa, no specialised training is required for the work. Anyone who knows basic stitching or can operate a sewing machine can learn the process. Referring to the recent youth protests and the way social media shapes participation, she says, “The protest was genuine and it yielded result. The Education Minister resigned. However, from the country’s point of view, I did not feel that everything about it was right. Some joined to enjoy, others to make reels and many unnecessarily used abusive language. A majority of the youths did not even know the purpose of the protest or the full form of NEET - I would say that is wrong,” she said.

Her larger concern is not protest itself, but unthinking participation driven by online trends. “Social media used wisely benefits us; if we misuse it, we are the ones who suffer,” Nafisa said.

Asserting about being citizens of the country in the real sense, she said it is time, GenZ thought of become financially independent through self-reliance or studying well to get into good job opportunities. "Scoring 140 out of 500 marks will not give us good jobs. So one needs to study hard. Respect for the country is also important and the GenZ should understand it, otherwise how can we call ourselves Indians?” she asked.

Independence Day Special: Beyond Protest And Reels, Odisha's Gen Z Stitches A New Idea Of Nationalism (ETV Bharat)

Musarat Jahan Akhtari, who leads the 25 young flag-makers, believes meaningful work can give Gen Z both purpose and financial confidence.

“Since young people today remain occupied with social media 24x7, we felt that, alongside their college studies, they could devote time to something meaningful. So we decided to involve the youth who can work here, earn enough to meet some of their own expenses,” she said.

The flags are made from saffron, white and green fabric supplied to the group. The pieces are cut and stitched together to produce flags measuring 30 inches in length and 20 inches in width.

For Musarat, the work also shields the young women from the noise, conflict and misinformation that frequently dominate online spaces. “People are constantly chatting, watching reels or making reels. Today, wars are being fought through social media itself; bombs and bullets are no longer always necessary,” Musarat said, appealing to the Gen Z that, “Come out of the world of social media and do something for yourself and for the country. Meet your own expenses and become self-reliant.”

Independence Day Special: Beyond Protest And Reels, Odisha's Gen Z Stitches A New Idea Of Nationalism (ETV Bharat)

In Golrahat, nationalism is not pronounced loudly. It takes shape in the hands of young women who move between classrooms and sewing machines, turning strips of fabric into a national symbol. "Our story does not suggest that dissent and patriotism are mutually exclusive. Instead, it broadens the meaning of youth participation. We register our concerns, take up causes but that does not mean we can be waylaid by anyone and everyone," say the Gen Z of Kendrapara appealing others to take responsibility of their lives and think about the country's progress.