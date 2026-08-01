ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar: In The Season Of Cockroaches, Welcome To Cockroach Cafe In Nalanda

Nalanda: It is definitely the season of cockroaches. Inspired by the recent Gen Z protest in Delhi that was led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other student organisations, a man decided to cash in on the popularity of the cockroaches and has started a ‘Cockroach Cafe’ in Nalanda. And it has already started getting traction on social media, as well as by word of mouth.

This cafe is located on the bypass of Hilsa subdivision in the district. Its owner, Kanishk Raj told ETV Bharat that he was inspired by the ‘Cockroach Movement’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and started the joint on the Hilsa Bypass shortly after the movement ended. Kanishk comes from a business family. His father, Ramavtar Prasad is a businessman and his mother, Sona Kumari is a teacher. Before opening the cafe, Kanishk ran a clothing store.

The concept of this café is quite different. Kanishk explained, “It was opened primarily with bachelors in mind. Going by the budgets of the students and youngsters, the price of all food items and drinks available here is set at Rs 99. Furthermore, the cafe is open round the clock so that young people can come and spend time here at any hour of the day.”

The owner claims to have laid special emphasis on ensuring that the food served here is hygienic. People are sharing the pictures of this cafe on social media and have been writing catch posts about it. One of the posts reads, “Now even if a worm is found in the food, the customer cannot complain.”