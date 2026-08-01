Bihar: In The Season Of Cockroaches, Welcome To Cockroach Cafe In Nalanda
Owner Kanishk Raj plans to establish Cockroach Cafe as a brand and is working on franchising it.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Nalanda: It is definitely the season of cockroaches. Inspired by the recent Gen Z protest in Delhi that was led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other student organisations, a man decided to cash in on the popularity of the cockroaches and has started a ‘Cockroach Cafe’ in Nalanda. And it has already started getting traction on social media, as well as by word of mouth.
This cafe is located on the bypass of Hilsa subdivision in the district. Its owner, Kanishk Raj told ETV Bharat that he was inspired by the ‘Cockroach Movement’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and started the joint on the Hilsa Bypass shortly after the movement ended. Kanishk comes from a business family. His father, Ramavtar Prasad is a businessman and his mother, Sona Kumari is a teacher. Before opening the cafe, Kanishk ran a clothing store.
The concept of this café is quite different. Kanishk explained, “It was opened primarily with bachelors in mind. Going by the budgets of the students and youngsters, the price of all food items and drinks available here is set at Rs 99. Furthermore, the cafe is open round the clock so that young people can come and spend time here at any hour of the day.”
The owner claims to have laid special emphasis on ensuring that the food served here is hygienic. People are sharing the pictures of this cafe on social media and have been writing catch posts about it. One of the posts reads, “Now even if a worm is found in the food, the customer cannot complain.”
People have been praising the cleanliness of the place. Its black theme attracts the customers as soon as they enter. Yellow pendant lights on the tin ceiling, pots and artificial vines adorning the blue-green painted walls create a refreshing atmosphere. Seating options include black rattan sofas, red cushions and glass tables. In the evenings, groups of four or five friends are sure to arrive for tea and making Instagram reels.
"Today's youth wants something different. You can find 100 cafes with names like Royal Cafe or Star Cafe but there's only one Cockroach Cafe. The goal is to attract attention and make people laugh. People will definitely come once they hear the name and they'll stay after seeing the quality," claims Kanishk.
In this era of social media, the cafe is getting publicity without spending a dime which many are referring to as ‘bold marketing’. Kanishk doesn't want to limit himself to just one cafe. He plans to establish Cockroach Cafe as a brand and is working on franchising it. His plan is to provide employment opportunities to the young people struggling financially by offering franchises.