In The Age Of Spotify, This 75-Year-Old From Bikaner Still Listens To Music On Tape Recorders

Bikaner: In Bikaner’s Mawa Patti area, passersby get to hear melodies, old Hindi songs that drift through the air every morning and evening. They are also aware that the source is a modest home where 75-year-old Motilal Mohta sits surrounded by a treasure trove of memories, his prized possession of more than 5,000 cassettes collected over six decades.

For the last 60 years, Motilal has spent six to eight hours a day listening to music, playing cassettes on his old tape recorder. For him, music on his favourite medium is more than a pastime, it is therapy. “If I do not listen to music, my mind becomes restless. Now, it is a habit, a medicine, a way of life. I am not used to listening music on phones like the present day people. For me melody is my tape recorder,” he says with a smile.

Motilal’s lifelong love affair with music began with an insult. “I was just 15 and running a tea stall. One day, when I saw a beautiful tape recorder in a shop, I asked about the price. But someone mocked me saying that I could only afford one if I had money in my pocket,” he recalls.

That 'insult' stayed with him till young Motilal scraped together his savings and bought the tape recorder. “I wanted to prove I could do it. That’s how my hobby became my passion,” he says.