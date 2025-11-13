In The Age Of Spotify, This 75-Year-Old From Bikaner Still Listens To Music On Tape Recorders
He has lived alone for 60 years and music has been his best friend. Meet 75-year-old Motilal Mohta who continues to preserve a lost technology.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Bikaner: In Bikaner’s Mawa Patti area, passersby get to hear melodies, old Hindi songs that drift through the air every morning and evening. They are also aware that the source is a modest home where 75-year-old Motilal Mohta sits surrounded by a treasure trove of memories, his prized possession of more than 5,000 cassettes collected over six decades.
For the last 60 years, Motilal has spent six to eight hours a day listening to music, playing cassettes on his old tape recorder. For him, music on his favourite medium is more than a pastime, it is therapy. “If I do not listen to music, my mind becomes restless. Now, it is a habit, a medicine, a way of life. I am not used to listening music on phones like the present day people. For me melody is my tape recorder,” he says with a smile.
Motilal’s lifelong love affair with music began with an insult. “I was just 15 and running a tea stall. One day, when I saw a beautiful tape recorder in a shop, I asked about the price. But someone mocked me saying that I could only afford one if I had money in my pocket,” he recalls.
That 'insult' stayed with him till young Motilal scraped together his savings and bought the tape recorder. “I wanted to prove I could do it. That’s how my hobby became my passion,” he says.
From that day, music became his constant companion. "Those days tape recorders and cassettes were the most sought after for people who wanted to listen to their favourite numbers," he says. Over the years, he carefully preserved his collection, each cassette reminding of some memory. Whenever his tape recorder breaks down, he promptly repairs it or buys another. “I cannot live without my music,” he quickly adds.
In an era of streaming platforms and Bluetooth speakers, Motilal is loyal to his old deck and cassettes. “Listening to cassettes has a different charm. I feel music sounds better if we play on a tape recorder. The sound, the rhythm - everything feels alive. Today’s devices cannot match that feeling," he explains.
He has memorised hundreds of songs, mostly from the golden era of Bollywood, spanning singers from Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar to Mukesh. Sometimes he plays one song on loop if it his favourite. “These songs never get old. They keep me connected to good music of yesteryears," he says.
Born into a well-to-do family, Motilal saw difficult times even when his father was alive. He had to quit school after Class 6 because of financial struggles and took up odd jobs to survive. “We lost the family wealth but music gave me peace when everything else was lost,” he says.
Today, his cassettes give him company and make him feel alive, give him solace and strength. “Whenever I feel low, I play my tapes and within some time I am happy,” says Motilal, who wants to preserve melody - but in the cassette and tape recorder form.
