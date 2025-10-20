In Ratlam, Diwali Lights Illuminate Crematorium In Memory Of Ancestors
The belief that lighting lamps for one’s ancestors brings peace to their souls and blessings to their descendants lies at the heart of this celebration
Published : October 20, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Ratlam: Hundreds of people gathered at the Triveni Muktidham crematorium in Ratlam to celebrate a unique Diwali at the resting places of their ancestors on Sunday.
The cremation ground, usually silent and dark, transformed into a place of devotion and remembrance. The Muktidham was adorned with colourful rangolis and illuminated by thousands of diyas, as men, women, and children came together to honour their loved ones.
The belief that lighting lamps for one’s ancestors brings peace to their souls and blessings to their descendants lies at the heart of this celebration. "We decorate our homes and shops during Diwali, but our ancestors’ resting place remains in darkness," said a resident who joined the celebration. "By lighting lamps here, we share the joy of the festival with them."
This tradition began nearly two decades ago. In 2006, five members of the Prerna organization, led by Gopal Soni, decided to light lamps at the crematorium on Roop Chaudas, the eve of Diwali.
"Though the tradition is just about 20 years old, its message of remembrance and gratitude has grown stronger with time," said another resident.
What began as a small gesture of reverence gradually grew into a community event. Today, hundreds of residents join the 'Deepdan' program each year, filling the crematorium with light, prayers, and togetherness.
“This place, once feared, now feels sacred,” said visitor Shrenik Jain. "Children and women come here without fear for remembering their ancestors."
Read More