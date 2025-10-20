ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Ratlam, Diwali Lights Illuminate Crematorium In Memory Of Ancestors

Ratlam: Hundreds of people gathered at the Triveni Muktidham crematorium in Ratlam to celebrate a unique Diwali at the resting places of their ancestors on Sunday.

The cremation ground, usually silent and dark, transformed into a place of devotion and remembrance. The Muktidham was adorned with colourful rangolis and illuminated by thousands of diyas, as men, women, and children came together to honour their loved ones.

People celebrate Diwali at a crematorium in Ratlam (ETV Bharat)

The belief that lighting lamps for one’s ancestors brings peace to their souls and blessings to their descendants lies at the heart of this celebration. "We decorate our homes and shops during Diwali, but our ancestors’ resting place remains in darkness," said a resident who joined the celebration. "By lighting lamps here, we share the joy of the festival with them."