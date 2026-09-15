ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bholi And ‘Shashthi Maa’: In Ranchi’s Pagla Baba Ashram, Devotees Bow Before A Dog And Cat Memorials

Ranchi: Saints and spiritual leaders often get memorialised with sacred tombs where people offer prayers. But at a Ranchi ashram, devotees also bow before the resting places of a dog and a cat, an unusual tradition that signifies compassion for animals.

Mukteshwar Dham in Kokar, popularly known as Pagla Baba Ashram, houses a Shiva temple alongside the memorials of a dog named Bholi and a cat, revered as Shashthi Maa. According to beliefs associated with the ashram, devotees offer their respects at these memorials, which have become an integral part of the shrine’s identity.

Bholi And ‘Shashthi Maa’: In Ranchi’s Pagla Baba Ashram, Devotees Bow Before A Dog And Cat Memorials (ETV Bharat)

The bond with animals is not limited to memories of the past. Packs of dogs and cats still live inside the complex, where food is prepared for them every day. Even during prayers and rituals, the animals remain alongside devotees amid the ringing of temple bells.

The story of Mukteshwar Dham is closely linked to Pagla Baba and his affection for animals. Local residents say Bholi lived at the ashram for several years and was especially dear to the saint. Manbodh Goswami, associated with the ashram said, "Pagla Baba would feed Bholi before eating his own meal. However, the dog died while the saint was away on a religious journey. Different versions of the circumstances surrounding Bholi’s death circulate locally."

One popular account claims that Bholi lost her life following an incident at the ashram. Pagla Baba was disturbed when he returned and learnt about the death. A memorial was later built for Bholi near the main temple. Over the years, it became a place of reverence for visitors.

The faith surrounding Bholi’s memorial also draws upon the association of dogs with Lord Bhairav in Hindu tradition. Some devotees view it through the prism of devotion to Bhairav. This, however, remains a local religious belief rather than an established historical fact.