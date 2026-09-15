Bholi And ‘Shashthi Maa’: In Ranchi’s Pagla Baba Ashram, Devotees Bow Before A Dog And Cat Memorials
At the ashram, devotees honour a dog and cat alongside Lord Shiva, preserving a saint’s extraordinary compassion for animals, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Ranchi: Saints and spiritual leaders often get memorialised with sacred tombs where people offer prayers. But at a Ranchi ashram, devotees also bow before the resting places of a dog and a cat, an unusual tradition that signifies compassion for animals.
Mukteshwar Dham in Kokar, popularly known as Pagla Baba Ashram, houses a Shiva temple alongside the memorials of a dog named Bholi and a cat, revered as Shashthi Maa. According to beliefs associated with the ashram, devotees offer their respects at these memorials, which have become an integral part of the shrine’s identity.
The bond with animals is not limited to memories of the past. Packs of dogs and cats still live inside the complex, where food is prepared for them every day. Even during prayers and rituals, the animals remain alongside devotees amid the ringing of temple bells.
The story of Mukteshwar Dham is closely linked to Pagla Baba and his affection for animals. Local residents say Bholi lived at the ashram for several years and was especially dear to the saint. Manbodh Goswami, associated with the ashram said, "Pagla Baba would feed Bholi before eating his own meal. However, the dog died while the saint was away on a religious journey. Different versions of the circumstances surrounding Bholi’s death circulate locally."
One popular account claims that Bholi lost her life following an incident at the ashram. Pagla Baba was disturbed when he returned and learnt about the death. A memorial was later built for Bholi near the main temple. Over the years, it became a place of reverence for visitors.
The faith surrounding Bholi’s memorial also draws upon the association of dogs with Lord Bhairav in Hindu tradition. Some devotees view it through the prism of devotion to Bhairav. This, however, remains a local religious belief rather than an established historical fact.
Several devotees first bow before Bholi’s resting place and then proceed to the Shiva temple for darshan.
The ashram also has the memorial of a cat, locally addressed as “Shashthi Maa”. According to the belief associated with the shrine, the cat was also close to Pagla Baba and other residents of the ashram. After its death, a memorial was constructed within the complex.
The most interesting scene that unfolds during prayers is, when dogs and cats can be seen moving or resting among devotees inside the temple complex. Their presence amid the bells and chants often fascinates first-time visitors.
Malati Kumari, who is associated with the ashram, said food was prepared daily for the dogs and cats living there. Feeding the animals has become part of the ashram’s everyday routine, explaining why they continue to gather in large numbers within the premises.
Mukteshwar Dham was established by Panchanan Mitra, who later came to be known as Pagla Baba.
Ganga Prasad, provincial vice-president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, said Panchanan Mitra was a civil engineer before renouncing worldly life and choosing the path of spiritual practice.
After arriving in Ranchi, he reportedly began meditating in Kokar, which was then a secluded area surrounded by forests. According to ashram tradition, he lived in a cave and worshipped Lord Shiva for a long period.
With the support of devotees, nearly 35 temples of different sizes, including Mukteshwar Dham, were subsequently established in the complex. Pagla Baba devoted around 12 years to spiritual practice and public service before attaining mahasamadhi on the premises.
Goswami said the ashram now functions largely with the help of donations. Devotees living abroad, including in the United States, reportedly visit during special occasions. "Followers also arrive from Hyderabad, Varanasi, different parts of Jharkhand and elsewhere in the country to participate in the ashram’s activities," he added.
What sets the Kokar shrine apart is the natural coexistence of people and animals within a place of worship. On one side stands the Shiva temple; on another are the memorials of Bholi and “Shashthi Maa”. Around them, dogs and cats wander without fear.
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