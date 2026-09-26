In Malda’s Idol Workshops, Durga Puja Preparations Bring More Worry Than Orders
Malda’s idol makers say delayed purchases and steep bargaining have left Durga idols unsold, putting their most important earning season under strain, reports Partha Das.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Malda (West Bengal): Biswanath Pal has stopped work on some of the Durga idols in his workshop near Sahapur village. The figures have taken shape, but he has left off the final layer of fine clay. Four of the 11 idols he made this year have yet to find buyers and he is reluctant to spend more on them.
Across rural Malda, clay artisans say Puja organisers are delaying purchases and bargaining over prices as they try to settle their budgets. The artisans link the slowdown to uncertainty over state government grants for Puja committees. For those who make ready-to-sell idols, the wait is costly - the clay, materials and labour have already gone into figures that may remain in the workshop.
Biswanath, an artisan from Chhatian More in Old Malda block, has received bookings for seven idols. “An idol I sold for Rs 55,000-60,000 last year is fetching no more than Rs 25,000-30,000 this time,” he said. Some organisers, he added, have brought their budgets down to Rs 20,000–22,000.
He believes committees would have placed orders earlier had they known when the grants would reach them. Instead, he said, some of his regular customers have bought cheaper idols elsewhere for smaller celebrations. Rising material costs have made the lower offers harder to accept.
“I haven’t learned any other trade. I have to make ends meet through this work alone,” Biswanath said. "Had the state government announced the Puja grants by August 15, the market would have fared better. As it stands, there has been no final announcement, leaving organizers uncertain on the total budget they can afford," he added.
The same hesitation is visible at Biswajit Pal’s workshop in Hospital Para, Bulbulchandi. He has made 29 idols this year and keeps 12 of them at this workshop. Ten have been sold. Visitors have shown interest in the remaining two, priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 45,000, but have not bought them.
Biswajit said he had originally priced the Rs 50,000 idol at Rs 1.25 lakh. After negotiations, he lowered the asking price first to Rs 85,000 and then to Rs 50,000. He says he cannot reduce it further without taking a substantial loss.
“Customers come and like the idols but cannot afford the price. They say they haven’t received any grants this year. We have households and family members to support, and we have to settle accounts with suppliers. How can I sell the idols at a loss?,” he questioned.
He feels artisans receive too little consideration when Puja budgets are divided. Committees may spend on lighting and pandals, he said, while asking idol makers to cut prices for work that takes considerable time and expense to produce. "There is no government assistance for us either. We are truly going through very hard times," he cribbed.
For Uttam Kumar Pal, also of Bulbulchandi, idol making is a family occupation passed down from his grandfather to his father and then to him. At 66, he is still running the workshop. Of the 30 Durga idols he has made this year, three remain unsold.
Uttam hopes customers will arrive before Mahalaya. He said uncertainty over the grants and their conditions has led some rural committees to choose smaller idols, while others have yet to make a purchase. If his remaining three idols do not sell, he estimates he could lose nearly Rs 1.5 lakh.
“The cost of materials has gone up, yet customers offer half the price. Selling idols has become a struggle,” he said.
Uttam said the difficulties faced by artisans extend beyond this year’s sales. He estimates that Malda has about 360 idol makers, both large and small, and believes their livelihoods receive little attention. "Sadly, the government has never truly acknowledged our plight. I don't know if the government will ever look our way," he complained.
In these workshops, the question is now whether buyers will arrive before the festival. Every unsold idol leaves its maker with money tied up in materials and labour and less certainty about what the year’s most important selling season will bring.
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