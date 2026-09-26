ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Malda’s Idol Workshops, Durga Puja Preparations Bring More Worry Than Orders

Malda (West Bengal): Biswanath Pal has stopped work on some of the Durga idols in his workshop near Sahapur village. The figures have taken shape, but he has left off the final layer of fine clay. Four of the 11 idols he made this year have yet to find buyers and he is reluctant to spend more on them.

Across rural Malda, clay artisans say Puja organisers are delaying purchases and bargaining over prices as they try to settle their budgets. The artisans link the slowdown to uncertainty over state government grants for Puja committees. For those who make ready-to-sell idols, the wait is costly - the clay, materials and labour have already gone into figures that may remain in the workshop.

Artisans giving final touches to some idols (ETV Bharat)

Biswanath, an artisan from Chhatian More in Old Malda block, has received bookings for seven idols. “An idol I sold for Rs 55,000-60,000 last year is fetching no more than Rs 25,000-30,000 this time,” he said. Some organisers, he added, have brought their budgets down to Rs 20,000–22,000.

He believes committees would have placed orders earlier had they known when the grants would reach them. Instead, he said, some of his regular customers have bought cheaper idols elsewhere for smaller celebrations. Rising material costs have made the lower offers harder to accept.

“I haven’t learned any other trade. I have to make ends meet through this work alone,” Biswanath said. "Had the state government announced the Puja grants by August 15, the market would have fared better. As it stands, there has been no final announcement, leaving organizers uncertain on the total budget they can afford," he added.

The same hesitation is visible at Biswajit Pal’s workshop in Hospital Para, Bulbulchandi. He has made 29 idols this year and keeps 12 of them at this workshop. Ten have been sold. Visitors have shown interest in the remaining two, priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 45,000, but have not bought them.