ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Latur, 71 Children Learn To Read, Farm And Earn Through Education Rooted In Self-reliance

Latur: Education at Majha Ghar (My Home) for 71 children goes beyond textbooks and classrooms. At this residential home in Wangjewadi (Budhoda) village in Latur district’s Ausa taluka, children learn to read, write and calculate, but also to grow vegetables, milk cows and buffaloes, cook meals, make eco-friendly products and manage sales.

The skills are helping them become confident and self-reliant while generating income to support the organisation that provides them shelter and educational opportunities.

Run by Manoos Pratishthan, the residential home houses 50 boys and 21 girls, many of whom are orphans, children of migrant sugarcane-cutting workers, farmers who died by suicide, and families facing social and economic hardship.

For the past 10 years, Manoos Pratishthan’s founders, Sharad Keshavrao Zhare and Sangeeta Zhare, say that they have been working with the aim of helping children enter the mainstream education system.

"We have taken responsibility for 71 children to help them become independent. We have been empowering them for the last 10 years. We aim to ensure they get access to education, acquire skills and become self-reliant," Sharad Zhare told ETV Bharat.

The children receive two hours of education and one hour of play as part of their daily non-formal learning programme. Alongside their regular studies, they participate in activities designed to develop practical skills, creativity, physical fitness and social awareness.

Learning beyond textbooks

The Majha Ghar initiative draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's concept of Nai Talim, or Basic Education, which emphasises learning through productive work alongside academic instruction. The philosophy also places importance on the dignity of labour and self-reliance.

Spread across a 10-acre campus developed on leased land, the residential home integrates agricultural activities, dairy farming, handicrafts and other practical tasks into the children's learning.

The children grow vegetables, flowers and fruits, learn about irrigation and receive lessons in organic farming from visiting farmers. They are also taught dairy farming, including the processes involved in milking and caring for livestock.

The programme extends to making handicrafts from waste materials and producing eco-friendly items, including idols. During the summer, the children take on tasks such as packing parcels, weighing products, recording sales and calculating costs.

These activities introduce them to basic accounting, money management and the practical aspects of running an enterprise. Income from the products they make has helped the organisation raise funds for infrastructure, including hostel construction and painting the premises, reducing its dependence on external support.

"We teach children about agriculture, farming and irrigation because these subjects are often not part of the general syllabus in schools and colleges. Farmers also come here to teach them about organic farming. They learn dairy farming and its processes, and we raise funds through their efforts," Zhare said.