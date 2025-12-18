ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Keonjhar Hills, Tribal Artist Sugrib Juanga Fights To Save The Vanishing Juanga Folk Art Of Odisha

While the visual symbols of Juanga culture are slowly fading from traditional spaces like the Mand Ghar, now they live through Sugrib’s canvases. The art of the tribe integral to daily life is becoming extinct due to the community's bent towards education, migration and assimilation into the mainstream. As younger generations are veering away from traditional practices, much of the tribe’s artistic heritage runs the risk being forgotten. Sugrib, however, has been making a lone effort to keep the art vibrant by making, selling and marketing his paintings. Through his paintings, he portrays the raw beauty and primitive essence of Juanga life.

The Juanga community is one among the most primitive tribal groups of Odisha. Historians believe the tribe to be older than even many African tribal communities. Usually their habitat is near Guptaganga in Gonashika, the origin of the Baitarani river, surrounded by dense forests and hills. The entire tribe is dependent only on forest resources, their culture, traditions and everyday life are closely intertwined with nature. The Mand Ghar or community meeting hall is considered the melting point of Juanga social and cultural life in the Majang region. Today, the tribe is primarily found in Keonjhar district. Gonashika village alone has 165 households with a population of about 868 Juanga people.

Keonjhar: A small earthen house with a cracked asbestos roof amid the hills may not indicate signs of modern comfort, but it is vibrant with colours, symbols and stories of an ancient tribe. Sitting on the floor, Sugrib Juanga is absorbed in his paintbrush and canvas. For him, art is not only a means for a livelihood but a mission to carry the identity of his community to the wider world. From this home in Gonashika village, he has thus started a determined effort to revive and popularise the fading heritage of the ancient Juanga tribe.

"My fascination with art began in childhood. I was drawn instinctively to the visual language of Juanga traditions and chose art so I dropped out after Class 10. For me it became a passion and I started painting at home," says Sugrib. It was during the visit of an Odisha government official to Gonashika, that Sugrib's work was noticed. Struck by the uniqueness of his paintings, the official encouraged him to continue the art and assured assistance.

In Keonjhar Hills, Tribal Artist Sugrib Juanga Fights To Save The Vanishing Juanga Folk Art Of Odisha (ETV Bharat)

With that support, Sugrib travelled to Bhubaneswar and underwent training in tribal art forms such as Saura and Bonda at the State Museum and other institutions. The experience finetuned his artistic vocabulary and his resolve to revive his own community’s art grew. Since then, he has supported his family entirely through folk art and working towards providing recognition for Juanga paintings.

Hunting scenes occupy a central place in Juanga art as the tribe has had a close relationship with forests and wildlife. So these motifs from daily life form the core of Sugrib’s work. "Juanga art is as compelling as any of the tribal styles. Saura art is famous, so why can’t the art of our community be promoted and taken to heights. Earlier, no one practised Juanga art seriously. But I want to make it accessible to everyone,” assures Sugrib.

In Keonjhar Hills, Tribal Artist Sugrib Juanga Fights To Save The Vanishing Juanga Folk Art Of Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Today, demand for Juanga folk art is steadily growing. Sugrib does not use conventional cloth frames which is why his creations have the raw appeal. His works have found space in government museums, exhibitions and festivals, drawing interest from art lovers and cultural institutions alike. Recognition has followed in the form of awards and invitations to showcase his work across platforms.

At 35, Sugrib runs his family that includes his mother, young son who attends an anganwadi, and wife, who assists him in his work. He starts working early and ends late in the night. Inspired by his journey, three other youths from the village are now learning Juanga art under his guidance. Sugrib believes the future of the art will be bright only with stronger market linkages and structured training opportunities for young artists.

In Keonjhar Hills, Tribal Artist Sugrib Juanga Fights To Save The Vanishing Juanga Folk Art Of Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Tribal researcher Professor Bimbadhar Behera notes that Juanga folk art is slowly vanishing and requires greater government support to survive. Echoing similar concern, Juanga Development Officer Binod Behera says the government has been arranging stalls for Sugrib at festivals and exhibitions. "Recognising that the art form is on the verge of extinction, the government has also announced plans to provide training opportunities for younger members of the community," he adds.