In India's T20 World Cup Triumph, Jaipur-Based Trophy Designer's Prediction Comes True

India's Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and others celebrate with the tournament trophy after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 8.

Recalling the original trophy design idea, Pabuwal said that the ICC had proposed to build the trophy from titanium and glass, an idea which did not fructify.

Amit Pabuwal, who has designed the 2007 T20 World Cup trophy, had given India a clear edge to win this year's trophy, which the men in blue did with 96 runs against the Kiwis. Pabuwal, who originally designed the 2007 edition of the T20 Trophy, had predicted India as the winners that year as well.

Jaipur: As India lifted the cricket T20 World Cup trophy against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, a Jaipur-based trophy designer, who designed the trophy and predicted India's victory, has emerged as the unlikely winner.

“Efforts were made to build this using titanium and glass, but it failed. I had cautioned them against this. Then the other shortlisted party, Swarovski company, said that they would build it. But they too failed. ICC then approached me again and I finally built this...,” he said.

Pabuwal informed that the 21-inch trophy weighs around 6 kg and has titanium plating. “A modern format has been reflected through this. Earlier, cricket was solely about test cricket and then the 50-over game came into existence followed by the T20 format”.

The Jaipur-based designer has a knack for designing trophies and has been designing international-level sports trophies for the past several decades. His craftsmanship and design are recognized not only in India but worldwide.

Pabuwal said that he designed the trophy for the first World Cup in 1987, along with his father. The trophy he designed at that time received considerable acclaim, and this marked the beginning of a series of trophies designed for international sporting events.

Largest Trophy Record

Pabuwal said that he also designed the world's largest gold trophy for a sporting event. He said that designing a trophy for any international sporting event isn't just a matter of design, but also incorporates the prestige, history, and spirit of the sport. “The trophy should be one that the winning player will remember with pride for a lifetime”.