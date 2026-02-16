ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti, Daughters Are Cherished And Celebrated With The Gochi Festival

Kullu: When Pyukar village of the Gahar Valley in Lahaul-Spiti bursts into euphoric celebrations, be sure, a daughter is born. The celebrations last a good three days, and called the Gochi festival which is usually a private event but has now turned into a collective expression of gratitude and pride.

Typical to this part of the country, the first day of festival is when villagers, come snow or shower, gather to pray in front of worship Tangjar, believed to be the brother of Raja Ghepan, the presiding deity of the valley. Families blessed with daughters invite relatives and the entire village to their homes after offering prayers.

The second day is a sporting celebration where a traditional archery competition is held and later Lahauli folk dances and community feasting continue. Songs, rituals and blessings fill the air to honour the newborn girl.

This year, since two daughters were born in Pyukar -Tanjin, daughter of Sushil and Varsha and Samstan Wangmo, daughter of Abhishek and Kiran, both families jointly organised the Gochi celebrations.

Sushil said both the households decided to celebrate together because there is no point doing separate functions. “The entire village was invited and participated with great enthusiasm. Gochi celebrations is a way to show respect and equality to daughters, who are never compared to sons. They are loved and cherished,” he said.