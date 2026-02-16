In Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti, Daughters Are Cherished And Celebrated With The Gochi Festival
In snowbound Pyukar, the birth of a daughter triggers prayer, sport and song, a living tradition that quietly challenges India’s enduring son preference.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Kullu: When Pyukar village of the Gahar Valley in Lahaul-Spiti bursts into euphoric celebrations, be sure, a daughter is born. The celebrations last a good three days, and called the Gochi festival which is usually a private event but has now turned into a collective expression of gratitude and pride.
Typical to this part of the country, the first day of festival is when villagers, come snow or shower, gather to pray in front of worship Tangjar, believed to be the brother of Raja Ghepan, the presiding deity of the valley. Families blessed with daughters invite relatives and the entire village to their homes after offering prayers.
The second day is a sporting celebration where a traditional archery competition is held and later Lahauli folk dances and community feasting continue. Songs, rituals and blessings fill the air to honour the newborn girl.
This year, since two daughters were born in Pyukar -Tanjin, daughter of Sushil and Varsha and Samstan Wangmo, daughter of Abhishek and Kiran, both families jointly organised the Gochi celebrations.
Sushil said both the households decided to celebrate together because there is no point doing separate functions. “The entire village was invited and participated with great enthusiasm. Gochi celebrations is a way to show respect and equality to daughters, who are never compared to sons. They are loved and cherished,” he said.
Abhishek too felt the same when he spoke how the village ensures that daughters are never discriminated against in the village and blessings of the local deity are sought for their well-being.
Chris Thakur, president of Re Imagine, a social outfit, said women’s participation in Lahaul-Spiti is among the highest in the region. “Whether it is agriculture or social functions, women have always been leading. In Lahaul-Spiti, daughters are treated with love and respect,” he said.
Mangal Chand, a local resident, also underlined the valley’s long-standing customs which are gender-equal. “There are many traditions here that honour women. There is no discrimination between sons and daughters,” he said.
According to villagers, the tradition began decades ago when couples in Pyukar were unable to have children. Special prayers were offered to Tangjar and it was resolved that whenever a child was born, the event would be celebrated in gratitude. Over time, the village became known for especially honouring daughters through Gochi festival.
This comes in sharp contrast to many other parts in the country where, despite campaigns like Beti Padhao Beti Bachao and Beti Hai Anmol, the birth of a son is preferred over girls. Recently in Rohtak, Haryana, a woman delivered her 12th daughter only because she was constantly under pressure of her family that wanted a son.
Pyukar, however, has re-written the narrative setting a new normal that every girl born is a blessing and she needs to be cherished and celebrated.
Also Read: