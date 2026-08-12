ETV Bharat / offbeat

What’s In A Name? In This Gaya Family, ‘Angrez’, ‘Congress’ And ‘Punjabi’ Carry Generations Of Stories

The names are officially recorded in government documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and other identity documents. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: “What’s in a name?” The popular English saying suggests that names are arbitrary and do not define a person’s true character, worth or identity. The saying seems particularly apt for a family in Bhupnagar village of Amas panchayat in Bihar’s Gaya district, where generations have been given names such as Videshi (foreigner), Angrez (Englishman), Congress, Punjabi, Pardesi (outsider), Gulati (one who rolls over) and Desi. What makes the names even more unusual is that they are not nicknames. They are officially recorded in government documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and other identity documents. The family stays in Bhupnagar village of Amas panchayat in Bihar’s Gaya district (ETV Bharat) The family of the late Videshi Manjhi belongs to the Bhuiyan Musahar community. Several members of the family have names associated with countries, regions, political parties, and communities. While the unusual names often make people laugh or curious when they hear them for the first time, family members say they have learned to take the reactions. “Years ago, our ancestors named children based on whatever they saw or heard around them. They were not educated and lived in villages and forest areas, so they did not know the kinds of names educated people used,” said 88-old Gulati Manjhi. “I used to roll around like a snake when I was a child, so they started calling me Gulati,” he said. According to Gulati, the late Videshi Manjhi was given his name by his father during the freedom struggle as Britishers were referred to as Videshi while another son was named Pardesi as his father was away from his village at that time. What makes the names even more unusual is that they are not nicknames. (ETV Bharat)