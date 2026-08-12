What’s In A Name? In This Gaya Family, ‘Angrez’, ‘Congress’ And ‘Punjabi’ Carry Generations Of Stories
They are officially recorded in government documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other identity documents.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Gaya: “What’s in a name?” The popular English saying suggests that names are arbitrary and do not define a person’s true character, worth or identity. The saying seems particularly apt for a family in Bhupnagar village of Amas panchayat in Bihar’s Gaya district, where generations have been given names such as Videshi (foreigner), Angrez (Englishman), Congress, Punjabi, Pardesi (outsider), Gulati (one who rolls over) and Desi.
What makes the names even more unusual is that they are not nicknames. They are officially recorded in government documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and other identity documents.
The family of the late Videshi Manjhi belongs to the Bhuiyan Musahar community. Several members of the family have names associated with countries, regions, political parties, and communities. While the unusual names often make people laugh or curious when they hear them for the first time, family members say they have learned to take the reactions.
“Years ago, our ancestors named children based on whatever they saw or heard around them. They were not educated and lived in villages and forest areas, so they did not know the kinds of names educated people used,” said 88-old Gulati Manjhi. “I used to roll around like a snake when I was a child, so they started calling me Gulati,” he said.
According to Gulati, the late Videshi Manjhi was given his name by his father during the freedom struggle as Britishers were referred to as Videshi while another son was named Pardesi as his father was away from his village at that time.
The unusual naming tradition continued into the next generation. Pardesi Manjhi had four sons--Angrez, Congress, Punjabi and another son--whose names, according to the family, are also recorded in official documents.
“When I first went to the primary school, I was known by another name at home. During admission, my father told the teacher to register me with whichever name he thought was good,” said 30-year-old Angrez Manjhi.
Angrez's wife, Mamta Devi added, “When I got married, I realised that there were people in the family named Angrez, Congress, Banarsi, Pardesi, Videshi, and Punjabi. I don't know the story behind all the names.”
While others have been named after political parties and British identities, Punjabi, on the other hand, was named after the state itself. “I don't know the exact reason. We heard at home that my father had also worked as a labourer in Punjab. Perhaps he named me Punjabi because of that,” he said.
The names of the family members may be of interest to people, but their family situation isn’t the same. “People may think from my name that I am a big political person, but we are poor. I am among the more educated members of the family. I studied up to Class 8. I work as a labourer and also collect and sell medicinal herbs from the forest,” said Congress Manjhi.
Local primary school teacher Jitendra Kumar, who has taught members of the family for several years, said: “The family depends on daily wage labour and selling medicinal herbs collected from the forest. They may not be highly educated, but all of them are hardworking and never shy away from work.”
Kumar said unusual names were once common in remote rural and forest areas. “People were not educated, so they gave children whatever names came to mind. Now, even in rural areas, people are more careful while choosing names. There are several other people in this village with interesting names, such as Butta Manjhi and Shanichara. Such names were common among people from backward communities who lived in forested areas,” he said.
Local social worker Shailesh Kumar Mishra said he was surprised when he first visited the village with unusual names. “When I first went there, I couldn't help laughing because the names were so unusual. I was also curious and asked the elders about the stories behind them,” Mishra said.
With changing times, the family has evolved, especially in how they name their children. “We have not given such names to our own children. We have kept their names simple and chosen them after consulting knowledgeable people,” said Mamta Devi.
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