ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Death, He Gave Others Hope: Jeevaratnam, A Carpenter From Gajapati In Odisha Donates Five Organs

Gajapati (Odisha) : The voice that once filled this modest home in Goudatalsing village has fallen silent. There are no familiar footsteps at the door, only memories of the countless moments CH Jeevaratnam shared with his family. But, even after death, the 45-year-old carpenter will continue to live through others.

A resident of Goudatalsing under the Sabora gram panchayat in Gajapati district’s Gosani block, Jeevaratnam, donated five vital organs after his death, offering critically ill patients a second chance at life. His family’s decision, taken amid overwhelming grief, has turned his final journey into an extraordinary story of compassion.

At around 7 pm last Thursday, Jeevaratnam was walking towards Gangarajapuram village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where his in-laws lived. Near Jangalapadu village, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him and sped away. Since it was raining heavy at the time, no one witnessed the accident. Jeevaratnam was later found lying critically injured and bleeding beside the road.

Certificate of appreciation Jeevaratnam's family received (ETV Bharat)

Gurandi police rescued him and took him to the district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Srikakulam, where doctors reportedly told the family that his chances of survival were extremely slim.

He remained under treatment for three days but could not be saved.