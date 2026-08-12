In Death, He Gave Others Hope: Jeevaratnam, A Carpenter From Gajapati In Odisha Donates Five Organs
A bereaved family transformed its personal tragedy into hope by donating Jeevaratnam’s organs even as they face an uncertain future, reports Harihara Pattanayak.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Gajapati (Odisha) : The voice that once filled this modest home in Goudatalsing village has fallen silent. There are no familiar footsteps at the door, only memories of the countless moments CH Jeevaratnam shared with his family. But, even after death, the 45-year-old carpenter will continue to live through others.
A resident of Goudatalsing under the Sabora gram panchayat in Gajapati district’s Gosani block, Jeevaratnam, donated five vital organs after his death, offering critically ill patients a second chance at life. His family’s decision, taken amid overwhelming grief, has turned his final journey into an extraordinary story of compassion.
At around 7 pm last Thursday, Jeevaratnam was walking towards Gangarajapuram village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where his in-laws lived. Near Jangalapadu village, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him and sped away. Since it was raining heavy at the time, no one witnessed the accident. Jeevaratnam was later found lying critically injured and bleeding beside the road.
Gurandi police rescued him and took him to the district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Srikakulam, where doctors reportedly told the family that his chances of survival were extremely slim.
He remained under treatment for three days but could not be saved.
For his wife, young son and daughter, Jeevaratnam’s death was an irreparable loss. He had supported the family by working as a carpenter and his sudden absence left them emotionally shattered and financially vulnerable.
Even in that moment of grief, however, the family made a decision to donate his organs. Jeevaratnam’s heart, liver, kidneys and other vital organs were subsequently retrieved for transplantation. Although he could not return home, his donated organs would give few others the possibility of a new beginning.
“Jeevaratnam is no longer with us and we are deeply saddened by his death. But if his organ donation can save another person’s life, it will be a matter of pride for us,” the family said.
His relative CH Nageswara Achari, social worker Binod Parichha and another relative, CH Dilip Kumar, spoke about the family’s loss and the significance of the donation. "He is survived by a young son and a daughter. It is not easy to decide such things when one is in tremendous pain of losing a loved one, but this family has done an exceptional work," they said.
The family’s decision has drawn widespread appreciation. It is also learnt that the hospital authorities presented the family with a certificate of appreciation recognising the humanitarian gesture.
However, Jeevaratnam’s wife now faces the challenge of raising their two young children.
Villagers have appealed to the government to provide financial assistance to the family, saying such support could help secure the children’s education and future.
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