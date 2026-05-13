ETV Bharat / offbeat

In Bengal’s 'Feed Campus', Girls Like Nandini and Shreya Are Returning To School And Dreaming Again

Asansol (West Bengal): Not long ago, Shreya Parik was all set to leave school and lend help to her family that survives with her father's daily wage earning. With an ailing mother, meeting needs of two square meals a day was so much for the family that her education was last in the list of priorities. A school had nothing to lure her back till Feed (Food Education and Economic Development Society) campus opened its doors. Now she walks into classrooms where textbooks, footballs, sewing kits and notebooks are plentily available. She now feels the need to be educated and dreams to complete college degree.

A few classrooms away sits Nandini Bauri, who, haunted by the memories of abandonment and migration, had never imagined to study. Her father left the family in Jharkhand, forcing her mother to move to Asansol in search of work and survival. When school started fading from her memory, she stepped into the Feed Campus, where, for the first time, someone told her that poverty is not the criteria to make or break her future.

In Bengal’s Feed Campus, Girls Like Nandini and Shreya Are Returning To School And Dreaming Again (ETV Bharat)

With zero awareness about school education and its importance, most children in the entire area, remained at home and many dropped out. However, winds of change started blowing when social worker Chandrashekhar Kundu, popularly known in Asansol as the “Foodman” decided to bring back children into a classroom through FEED, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to keeping children in school, empowering girls and providing nutritional support to underserved communities.

In the industrial outskirts of Asansol, stories like Shreya's or Nandini's are common. In villages across Palasdih and nearby tribal pockets, families survive on daily wages they earn at brick kilns, construction sites, or stone crushers. For a labourer who works the entire day for barely Rs 150 to Rs 200, schooling of kids becomes secondary to survival. Children, especially girls, are frequently withdrawn from school midway and pushed into labour, either at homes or kilns to support their families. Because, battling hunger and debt made them see schooling as an unaffordable burden rather than a long-term investment.

In Bengal’s Feed Campus, Girls Like Nandini and Shreya Are Returning To School And Dreaming Again (ETV Bharat)

Kundu started talking to the families where children were not going to schools.

In many villages, people walked away from discussions while many showed resistance to discuss girls education. Kundu realised that speaking to the families would not change mindsets. So he tried meeting communities differently. Along with lessons, his team arranged meals, health check-ups, medicines, books, notebooks and support during family emergencies and social occasions.