In Bengal’s 'Feed Campus', Girls Like Nandini and Shreya Are Returning To School And Dreaming Again
Once pushed toward brick kilns and crushers, girls from Asansol’s poorest villages are now passing board exams and preparing for higher education, reports Tarak Chatterjee.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Asansol (West Bengal): Not long ago, Shreya Parik was all set to leave school and lend help to her family that survives with her father's daily wage earning. With an ailing mother, meeting needs of two square meals a day was so much for the family that her education was last in the list of priorities. A school had nothing to lure her back till Feed (Food Education and Economic Development Society) campus opened its doors. Now she walks into classrooms where textbooks, footballs, sewing kits and notebooks are plentily available. She now feels the need to be educated and dreams to complete college degree.
A few classrooms away sits Nandini Bauri, who, haunted by the memories of abandonment and migration, had never imagined to study. Her father left the family in Jharkhand, forcing her mother to move to Asansol in search of work and survival. When school started fading from her memory, she stepped into the Feed Campus, where, for the first time, someone told her that poverty is not the criteria to make or break her future.
With zero awareness about school education and its importance, most children in the entire area, remained at home and many dropped out. However, winds of change started blowing when social worker Chandrashekhar Kundu, popularly known in Asansol as the “Foodman” decided to bring back children into a classroom through FEED, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to keeping children in school, empowering girls and providing nutritional support to underserved communities.
In the industrial outskirts of Asansol, stories like Shreya's or Nandini's are common. In villages across Palasdih and nearby tribal pockets, families survive on daily wages they earn at brick kilns, construction sites, or stone crushers. For a labourer who works the entire day for barely Rs 150 to Rs 200, schooling of kids becomes secondary to survival. Children, especially girls, are frequently withdrawn from school midway and pushed into labour, either at homes or kilns to support their families. Because, battling hunger and debt made them see schooling as an unaffordable burden rather than a long-term investment.
Kundu started talking to the families where children were not going to schools.
In many villages, people walked away from discussions while many showed resistance to discuss girls education. Kundu realised that speaking to the families would not change mindsets. So he tried meeting communities differently. Along with lessons, his team arranged meals, health check-ups, medicines, books, notebooks and support during family emergencies and social occasions.
Gradually, villagers who once refused to send their daughters to school began opening their doors. Kundu called it trust, on him, his team and the process.
Through FEED Campus, he started giving them formal education at small coaching centres scattered across villages slowly made it into a larger movement. The original campus now shelters aspirations that once seemed impossible. Girls here study for board examinations, learn music and dance, practice karate, stitch clothes, create handicrafts and even play football as part of a girls’ team formed by the initiative. Back home, they might not have electricity at home or a stable income, they still spend time in school learning and doing activities that rebuild their confidence.
This year, 20 girls from the campus appeared for the Madhyamik examination and hearteningly, all of them scored impressively.
“It owe it entirely to Chandrashekhar Sir. It was for him that I could continue my education. I received everything, books and notebooks to tuition support. I passed my Madhyamik examination from here this year,” said Shreya.
Nandini too nods in agreement. “My mother struggled alone after my father left us. Continuing studies was impossible for us. Then we came to this campus. Sir personally looks after all our needs,” she says.
Kundu currently runs more than 30 schools and coaching centres across Palasdih and surrounding villages, along with the FEED Campus. While 200 students study directly at the campus, nearly 1,200 children across West Bengal and neighbouring Purulia district receive free coaching, study materials, meals and healthcare support through his initiative.
“The girls who were on the verge of dropping out are proving their mettle. They are educated today. Bringing them back to school was extremely difficult, but the results make us forget the toil that went behind. This year all 20 students from our campus passed the Madhyamik examination,” Kundu says emotionally.
Sustaining the effort, Kundu says, remains a constant challenge. The initiative survives largely through donations from individuals and organisations. Some provide books and school bags, others donate notebooks, while health organisations supply sanitary napkins and conduct awareness sessions for adolescent girls. Now, since some students are preparing for higher education, the expenses are expected to rise further, Kundu said expressing apprehensions.
But inside the FEED Campus, those worries momentarily fade each time girls like Shreya and Nandini sit inside classrooms they once thought they would never return to. "If more organizations or individuals step forward and extend their support to our 'FEED Campus,' we would perhaps be able to nurture and empower these young women even more effectively," Kundu said with optimism.
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