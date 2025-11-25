ETV Bharat / offbeat

Imitating Nature, Malnad Farmer Creates 4-Acre Biodiverse Forest Farm, A Model For Sustainable Agriculture

Shivamogga: At a time when farming in the Malnad region is considered challenging due to unpredictable rains and wild animal incursions, both of which damage standing crops and leave farmers in the lurch, a farmer from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district has adopted a nature-aligned farming system, which is gaining attention for its productivity and sustainability.

Meet Prakash Manchale from Manchale village, who has transformed his four-acre property into a forest-model plantation. Coming from a farming family, he has continued the traditional practice of agriculture passed down to him for generations while adapting to the changes his land needed. Keeping in mind the geography and natural surroundings of Malnad, he blended his traditional knowledge with practical ecological insight, allowing crops and native vegetation to grow together much like they would in a natural forest.

A Mixed Plantation That Works Like a Forest

The main crop Prakash grows on his land is areca nut, also known as betel nut, but he supplements it with pepper, coffee, cocoa, and more than 20 other plant varieties. Instead of monocropping, his model involves plantation-style cultivation where annual, biannual, triannual and perennial species are grown side by side without competing with or harming each other.

“The aim is to recreate forest-like diversity. In my plantations, one can find climbers, shrubs, ground plants, trees and even shade-loving varieties. About 80 percent of sunlight is allowed to spread through the plantation, ensuring healthy growth without disturbing the natural ecological balance,” he says, adding that during the monsoon season, more than 40 varieties of rain-grown plants develop naturally on the land.

Prakash carefully chooses plants that wild and domestic animals do not eat. As a result, crop loss is reduced, and it helps avoid human-animal conflict. Plants on his land are arranged with proper attention to sunlight, shading, spacing and ecological compatibility. “Since natural processes improve soil health, activities such as clearing, ploughing and heavy irrigation become redundant. Moreover, as plants grow taller, animals can feed on the foliage without harming the main crop,” he explains.

Prakash’s model of farming has attracted attention of scientists and researchers. Students from the Keladi Shivappa Nayak University of Agriculture and Horticulture regularly visit his farm to learn the methods he has adopted. Local farmers also visit to seek guidance.

Soil, Water and Organic Farming Practices