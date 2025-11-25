Imitating Nature, Malnad Farmer Creates 4-Acre Biodiverse Forest Farm, A Model For Sustainable Agriculture
In hills of Karnataka's Malnad, where rains and wildlife often ruin crops, a farmer’s forest-style plantation is proving agriculture can thrive by 'recreating' nature.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Shivamogga: At a time when farming in the Malnad region is considered challenging due to unpredictable rains and wild animal incursions, both of which damage standing crops and leave farmers in the lurch, a farmer from Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district has adopted a nature-aligned farming system, which is gaining attention for its productivity and sustainability.
Meet Prakash Manchale from Manchale village, who has transformed his four-acre property into a forest-model plantation. Coming from a farming family, he has continued the traditional practice of agriculture passed down to him for generations while adapting to the changes his land needed. Keeping in mind the geography and natural surroundings of Malnad, he blended his traditional knowledge with practical ecological insight, allowing crops and native vegetation to grow together much like they would in a natural forest.
A Mixed Plantation That Works Like a Forest
The main crop Prakash grows on his land is areca nut, also known as betel nut, but he supplements it with pepper, coffee, cocoa, and more than 20 other plant varieties. Instead of monocropping, his model involves plantation-style cultivation where annual, biannual, triannual and perennial species are grown side by side without competing with or harming each other.
“The aim is to recreate forest-like diversity. In my plantations, one can find climbers, shrubs, ground plants, trees and even shade-loving varieties. About 80 percent of sunlight is allowed to spread through the plantation, ensuring healthy growth without disturbing the natural ecological balance,” he says, adding that during the monsoon season, more than 40 varieties of rain-grown plants develop naturally on the land.
Prakash carefully chooses plants that wild and domestic animals do not eat. As a result, crop loss is reduced, and it helps avoid human-animal conflict. Plants on his land are arranged with proper attention to sunlight, shading, spacing and ecological compatibility. “Since natural processes improve soil health, activities such as clearing, ploughing and heavy irrigation become redundant. Moreover, as plants grow taller, animals can feed on the foliage without harming the main crop,” he explains.
Prakash’s model of farming has attracted attention of scientists and researchers. Students from the Keladi Shivappa Nayak University of Agriculture and Horticulture regularly visit his farm to learn the methods he has adopted. Local farmers also visit to seek guidance.
Soil, Water and Organic Farming Practices
Prakash adopts organic farming, which he has been doing since 2011. For this, he has also received official organic certification. His approach to soil and water conservation is equally systematic. To prevent soil erosion, he has built contour trenches and allows fallen leaves, twigs and natural biomass to decompose on the spot, enriching the topsoil. He has also directed rainwater channels in such a way that water soaks into the ground through trenches and is collected in ponds for later use.
In his fields, water usage is classified into three stages - sufficient, moderate and low-water conditions. Depending on availability, compatible crops are paired and planted accordingly. While drip irrigation is used for coconut and areca nut along with 14 secondary crops, mulching is practiced to retain moisture and maintain soil carbon content. Further, lime is periodically applied to keep the soil rich and prevent acidity.
Protection From Animals, Fire and Pests
Prakash has divided his land into four sections - coconut garden, forest plantation, medicinal grove and spice plants. To protect these areas, he has fenced the property with trenches, live barriers, barbed wires and electric lines wherever required. Meticulously planned, even the internal paths running in both directions help prevent the spread of fire.
Since the forest-model plantation sees common fungal diseases, he ensures ventilation, prevents water stagnation, uses lime to improve soil and applies Bordeaux mixture for disease control. “The farm’s plant diversity naturally reduces pest attacks. Without chemical pesticides, bees and other pollinators survive and grow, while birds help keep harmful insects in check,” informs Prakash.
Hundreds of Varieties in One Farm
Walking through Prakash’s plantation gives a feel of entering a natural forest rich in useful species. Medicinal plants such as turmeric, ginger, bhringaraj, kalamegha, one-leaf plant, kachora and kasturi turmeric grow alongside spice plants including pepper, banana, dalchini, madhunashini, pan leaves, celery, rasona and shatavari. Flowering trees abound - Ashoka, jasmine, shanku, mandara and ornamental species are also present in full bloom. Fruit-bearing trees like mango, jackfruit, sapota, lemon, kokum, starfruit, fig, avocado, papaya, guava and amla provide regular yields. Forest trees such as cinnamon, mahogany, bamboo, silver oak and many native hardwood species offer long-term returns and enrich biodiversity.
A Model That Inspires Farmers
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakash explains why his method works. “Since I have divided my entire land into four sections and planted crops the same way nature does, it allows leaves and organic matter to fall and create natural manure. I select mostly local varieties and ensure plants receive sunlight based on their needs. Both short-term and long-term crops are combined so that multiple harvests are possible in different seasons without affecting soil fertility,” he states.
Writer Bandagadde Radhakrishna, who visited the farm, says, “Prakash has created an economically viable and socially beneficial system without changing the natural environment. Diversity ensures that even with minimal land, farmers can achieve good income while living in harmony with the local ecosystem.”
Young farmer Prithviraj, who also went around Prakash’s plantation, felt that despite resembling a forest, the land contains every plant that humans need. “Be it commercial, medicinal, aromatic and spice crops - all are integrated in an organised manner. Without ploughing or the use of chemicals, the soil becomes more fertile each year and the produce finds strong market demand,” he elaborates.
Appreciating Prakash’s method, he says the model can be adopted even on a smaller patch of land. “The model strengthens soil health, ensures reliable income and encourages young farmers to see agriculture as a meaningful and rewarding profession,” adds Prithviraj.
