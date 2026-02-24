ETV Bharat / offbeat

Ikpana Village In Sagar Gets Its Name From A Unique Palash Tree

Sagar: India is a country where villages are known to have unique and strange names. Many times, there are interesting beliefs and notions behind these names. One such village is that of Ikpana in Narayavali assembly constituency of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. This village is named after a tree that is locally known as Chhevla or Palash.

This tree is known to produce three leaves per stalk, but a Palash tree in Ikpana village produces only one leaf per stalk, giving the village its name. Considering this to be a divine miracle, the villagers have installed their local deity Khairamai, beneath the tree. However, botanists attribute this phenomenon to genetic mutation.

This village is located on the banks of the Kadan River on the Sagar-Bina Road. The villagers say that the village was named when there were five Chhevla or Palash trees bearing one leaf per stalk. Presently, just one of those five trees remains.

A local resident, Mehtab Singh, said, "Such Chhevla trees are found only in this village. There are other Chhevla trees as well that produce three leaves per stalk like any other." The 74-year-old said this village is very old and has a population of around 1,500 residents.