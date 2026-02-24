Ikpana Village In Sagar Gets Its Name From A Unique Palash Tree
Considering it to be a divine miracle, the villagers have installed their local deity Khairamai, beneath the tree, but botanists attribute this to genetic mutation
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Sagar: India is a country where villages are known to have unique and strange names. Many times, there are interesting beliefs and notions behind these names. One such village is that of Ikpana in Narayavali assembly constituency of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. This village is named after a tree that is locally known as Chhevla or Palash.
This tree is known to produce three leaves per stalk, but a Palash tree in Ikpana village produces only one leaf per stalk, giving the village its name. Considering this to be a divine miracle, the villagers have installed their local deity Khairamai, beneath the tree. However, botanists attribute this phenomenon to genetic mutation.
This village is located on the banks of the Kadan River on the Sagar-Bina Road. The villagers say that the village was named when there were five Chhevla or Palash trees bearing one leaf per stalk. Presently, just one of those five trees remains.
A local resident, Mehtab Singh, said, "Such Chhevla trees are found only in this village. There are other Chhevla trees as well that produce three leaves per stalk like any other." The 74-year-old said this village is very old and has a population of around 1,500 residents.
A farmer from Bhapel village, Meherban Singh, who had come to see the unique Chhevla tree, said, "I have come to see the tree on hearing about its unique quality."
However, former Dean of Dr. Harisingh Gour University at Sagar, who is a botanist, Dr. P.K. Khare, told ETB Bharat, "It is also called Palash or Tesu. It flowers during Holi and is also known as Flame of the Forest because when seen from a distance it appears as if flames are rising from the tree."
Dr Khare explained that the tree in Ikpana village has what is known as a unifoliate leaf in botany. This is an unusual characteristic first noted in 1917. Its botanical name is Butea Monosperma. Subsequently, similar trees were found near Jamnagar and Vadodara in Gujarat.
This tree doesn't bear flowers or fruit because it's unusual. People have built temples and worshipped at these places.
"I've read that it doesn't flower or give fruit and its seeds aren't available. I don't know if the villagers in Ikpana have seen the tree's flowers or fruit. When it doesn't flower or fruit, how can the next generation thrive?" the botanist pointed out.
He further explained that the tree’s unusual characteristic is due to a genetic mutation, which is natural.
Read More