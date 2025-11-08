ETV Bharat / offbeat

IIT Delhi Showcases Cutting-Edge Research: From Understanding Depression To Producing Green Hydrogen

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi opened its gates for a unique exhibition to demonstrate some outstanding examples of certain kinds of research innovations that suggest areas of the next generation of scientific and engineering capabilities in India. The exhibition included groundbreaking research in a variety of fields, including healthcare and biotechnology, artificial intelligence, data science, quantum technologies, sustainable infrastructure, and Industry 4.0.

While visitors and experts in many fields were impressed by all of the exhibits displayed, two exhibitions garnered considerable interest: one examining the neuroscience of depression and brain functioning, and the other innovating sustainable hydrogen generation using advanced materials. Together, these two initiatives involved the intersection of technology, robotics, innovation, and human-centred research - exemplifying IIT Delhi's approach to addressing some of society's urgent challenges.

Decoding Depression: Understanding How The Brain Mirrors While Processing Emotion And Thought

Professor Varsha is leading a small team of PhD researchers in the Department of Cognitive Science at IIT Delhi, and has embarked upon an ambitious trajectory toward examining the neurological basis for mental health, with a particular focus on depression, emotional awareness, and variability in thoughts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Varsha emphasized the social urgency behind her work. “We’ve seen students, including undergraduates, facing depression and, tragically, even suicide and that too on our own campus. This reality is our broader motivation. We want to understand how depression arises in the brain, how thoughts occur, and how neuronal activity maps onto thinking processes,” she said.

The purpose of her team's research is to connect subjective mental states with objective biological markers. Psychology, for a long time, has focused on self-reported questionnaires or interviews, which are subject to many biases, including social desirability or the individual's own uncertainty. The IIT Delhi group is taking a different approach: using non-invasive brain imaging to study how brain activity varies across individuals and conditions.

“We measure brain activity in a non-invasive manner and try to differentiate between depressed and non-depressed participants,” Professor Varsha explained. “We also study how brain activity changes from morning to evening and how it differs between men and women.”

One of her PhD students, who demonstrated the system at the exhibition, explained how the technology works. “Basically, the system uses light to assess brain activity. We send LED light into the scalp through sources placed on a wearable cap, and detectors measure the light that returns. Based on how much light is absorbed in different brain regions, we can infer neural activity during various tasks,” the student said.

The technique, known as functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), allows real-time observation of changes in brain oxygenation, an indirect marker of neural activity. There are many potential applications in everyday life for the system because it is both portable and safe for use, including monitoring mental states outside of clinical settings.

During the live demonstration, the participant was asked to perform a balanced mental arithmetic task while the system tracked changes in oxygen levels across regions of the brain. As the cognitive load increased, the brain's oxygen delivery changed, which was clearly visible in the big fluctuations on the screen in real-time and with colour.

“If we ask the participant to count backwards or solve problems, you’ll see a rise in blood flow in active regions of the brain. The more demanding the task, the stronger the activity pattern,” the researcher noted.

This capability allows researchers to compare how healthy individuals and those experiencing depression respond to emotional or cognitive challenges. For example, participants may be shown positive or negative images while their brain responses are recorded. Such experiments can reveal how emotional sensitivity or cognitive processing differs between groups.

Professor Varsha’s earlier studies have already hinted at significant sex-specific differences in how men and women process emotional information. According to her, women are twice more to experience depression as men.