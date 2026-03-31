ETV Bharat / offbeat

If You Are Visiting Chandigarh, Be Sure To Check Out Bablu Shah Parathe Wala

Chandigarh: Located near the CITCO petrol pump in Chandigarh's Sector 9-D, is the temporary food stall called "Bablu Shah Parathe Wala". Today, this has emerged as one of the city's most talked-about street food hotspots.

Long queues of people begin forming here as early as 8 am. Such is its popularity that anyone who visits once, invariably returns time and again to savour the parathas. Working professionals, students, and families are regular patrons. Even prominent figures — arriving in their luxury cars — park nearby to enjoy a meal of piping hot parathas.

The outlet's stuffed parathas, freshly cooked on the tawa, are its defining feature. Customers particularly relish the variety of options available, including aloo (potato), paneer (cottage cheese), gobhi (cauliflower), and mixed vegetable parathas. The hand-whipped coffee served alongside further elevates the gastronomic experience. Aman Deep Kumar, a visitor from Himachal, remarked, "We are from Himachal, and the parathas here are truly unique. We haven't tasted parathas like these anywhere else."

Delicious Parathas at Budget-Friendly Prices