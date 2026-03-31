If You Are Visiting Chandigarh, Be Sure To Check Out Bablu Shah Parathe Wala
Customers across classes can't stop raving about the food stall, which Bablu Shah has been running with his brother since 1995.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Chandigarh: Located near the CITCO petrol pump in Chandigarh's Sector 9-D, is the temporary food stall called "Bablu Shah Parathe Wala". Today, this has emerged as one of the city's most talked-about street food hotspots.
Long queues of people begin forming here as early as 8 am. Such is its popularity that anyone who visits once, invariably returns time and again to savour the parathas. Working professionals, students, and families are regular patrons. Even prominent figures — arriving in their luxury cars — park nearby to enjoy a meal of piping hot parathas.
The outlet's stuffed parathas, freshly cooked on the tawa, are its defining feature. Customers particularly relish the variety of options available, including aloo (potato), paneer (cottage cheese), gobhi (cauliflower), and mixed vegetable parathas. The hand-whipped coffee served alongside further elevates the gastronomic experience. Aman Deep Kumar, a visitor from Himachal, remarked, "We are from Himachal, and the parathas here are truly unique. We haven't tasted parathas like these anywhere else."
Delicious Parathas at Budget-Friendly Prices
A standout feature of Bablu Shah's stall is the pricing. The parathas range from Rs 25 to Rs 70, making them an affordable option for people from all walks of life. Customer Ankur Katru notes, "We were able to enjoy excellent parathas here without breaking the bank. I would definitely recommend that everyone visit this place at least once." This is precisely why customers rarely stop at just one paratha.
The true charm of this place lies in its simplicity and rustic, desi ambience. There are neither tables nor chairs here. Instead, customers enjoy their parathas while sitting on stone ledges along the roadside, or standing, or sitting inside their own vehicles. Customer Konika Sharma said, "The parathas are incredibly flavourful, and the chutney served here is excellent."
Swati Sharma, another customer, cannot stop singing praises of the delicious taste. The shop dates back years. Bablu Shah has been running this business with his brother since 1995. Today, it has become a landmark. Not only does it attract the general public, but also, quite frequently, celebrities. Clearly, if you visit Chandigarh and fail to sample the parathas here, your street food experience will remain incomplete.