Idols Made From Rice Grains Steal The Show: Bengal Artist’s Idols Mesmerise Gita Mahotsav

Karnal: Art has no boundaries and artists often surprise art lovers by the material they use to give a final shape to their creativity. An artist from West Bengal is drawing traction at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra for the idols made with rice grains.

The International Gita Festival is held at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra and has evolved as a platform to bring together renowned artists from across the country showcasing their art and crafts.

Krishna Singh makes idols of various gods and goddesses from rice grains. This is done with his entire family pitching in. Among his most popular creations is a stunning idol of Goddess Durga that has become the centre of attraction at the event.

For Krishna Singh, this isn't just a job, but a legacy that has been ingrained in his family for generations. His family lives in Bolpur Shantiniketan area of ​​Birbhum district of Bengal.

Labouring hard over the last several decades, he has carved a distinct identity for himself with his unique craft made from terracotta and rice. He is the fourth generation artist in his family to practice this art.

His family has been coming to Gita Jayanti every year to present their art to the people from across the country. There are beautiful sculptures of Goddess Durga, Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha that are beautifully crafted inside baskets. These gods are considered to be highly auspicious in West Bengal.

The small terracotta sculptures captivate the visitors but the most unique and eye catching are the sculptures made from rice.

The visitors have been drawn by this unique art and have been purchasing the idols that are ranged from Rs 450 for a small idol to Rs 700 for the larger ones.