Idols Made From Rice Grains Steal The Show: Bengal Artist’s Idols Mesmerise Gita Mahotsav
Published : November 19, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Karnal: Art has no boundaries and artists often surprise art lovers by the material they use to give a final shape to their creativity. An artist from West Bengal is drawing traction at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav at Kurukshetra for the idols made with rice grains.
The International Gita Festival is held at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra and has evolved as a platform to bring together renowned artists from across the country showcasing their art and crafts.
Krishna Singh makes idols of various gods and goddesses from rice grains. This is done with his entire family pitching in. Among his most popular creations is a stunning idol of Goddess Durga that has become the centre of attraction at the event.
For Krishna Singh, this isn't just a job, but a legacy that has been ingrained in his family for generations. His family lives in Bolpur Shantiniketan area of Birbhum district of Bengal.
Labouring hard over the last several decades, he has carved a distinct identity for himself with his unique craft made from terracotta and rice. He is the fourth generation artist in his family to practice this art.
His family has been coming to Gita Jayanti every year to present their art to the people from across the country. There are beautiful sculptures of Goddess Durga, Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha that are beautifully crafted inside baskets. These gods are considered to be highly auspicious in West Bengal.
The small terracotta sculptures captivate the visitors but the most unique and eye catching are the sculptures made from rice.
The visitors have been drawn by this unique art and have been purchasing the idols that are ranged from Rs 450 for a small idol to Rs 700 for the larger ones.
He explained that his family came up with the idea of making idols and sculptures with rice grains keeping in mind the auspicious aspect of Durga Puja and rice in the Bengali culture.
Talking about the most sought after idol of Goddess Durga he explained, “The face of the Goddess is made of terracotta while the rest of it is made using fine grains of rice. This is not just an art but a combination of patience, dedication and immense skill. It takes the entire family six to seven days to complete a single idol.”
His family has mastered the art of creating such idols. Creating the form of the Goddess from rice, a daily staple, demonstrates that even the most ordinary objects can be imbued with divinity through art.
Krishna Singh explained that he has been exhibiting his art at the Gita Jayanti Festival for the past 18 years while receiving a positive response each time. He also travels to various parts of the country including Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan to showcase his art. Wherever he goes, people are amazed by the intricate carvings of his sculptures and the divine forms carved from rice grains.
Behind the brilliance and respect for this art lies a considerable struggle. He explained that when there are 20 to 25 sculptures to be made for a major event, the entire family pitches in and works together without taking a break or resting.
Krishna Singh has received a state-level award for this art. However, he is worried about taking it forward.
“The biggest challenge facing this art is that the new generation is reluctant to learn it. In a rapidly changing world, young people find this work difficult, time-consuming and low in financial returns,” said while expressing concern about the future of this art.
Krishna Singh and his family have been keeping alive a culture, an identity, and a tradition. The family has been carving its emotions, dedication and heritage with clay and rice. Krishna Singh's craftsmanship demonstrates that even in today's high-tech era, art can only survive when the artist pours his heart and soul into it.
