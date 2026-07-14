ETV Bharat / offbeat

I Want To Go To Space: Air India Captain Swati Raval Who Led India’s First COVID Rescue Flight From Italy

Patna: Not all happenings or events are lived and remembered, but a few make such a mark in people’s lives that they tend to be recalled, relived and cherished. Though the COVID-19 pandemic was a big dark cloud that disrupted humanity, there were many chapters associated with it that serve as silver linings in world history and will remain so for all times to come. One such chapter was the rescue operation Air India Captain Swati Raval undertook to bring back 263 Indian students stranded in Italy, then one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak, as part of a Government of India mission.

The Gujarat-born aviator became the first Indian woman pilot to lead an international evacuation mission, bringing the students safely home.

I Want To Go To Space: Air India Captain Swati Raval Who Led India’s First COVID Rescue Flight From Italy (ETV Bharat)

Captain Raval says she never imagined she was about to make history when she was assigned the mission. “When I was given this responsibility, my only thought was to serve the country. I had absolutely no idea that I was going to be part of history,” she recalled.

Commanding an Air India Boeing 777, she flew to Rome and brought back 263 Indians stranded amid the escalating crisis. Her courage earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.

At the time, her son was six years old and her daughter was barely a year old. Yet despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, she accepted the assignment without hesitation. Looking back, she says the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing she could contribute during one of the country’s darkest moments.

“It gives me the greatest satisfaction that I was a small part of my country’s mission when the world was fighting a major disaster. I was able to contribute in my own way. Perhaps it was not huge, but if it helped people, then I am happy I could do it,” says Captain Raval.

Before departing, she was informed that Italy had become the global epicentre of infections. Schools, universities, markets and public spaces had shut down. The stranded Indian students were being accommodated in two churches while awaiting evacuation. As her aircraft entered European airspace, she witnessed a scene she had never seen.

“It felt as though the entire sky had been cleared only for our aircraft. Even at the airport, only a handful of employees were visible. There was an eerie silence everywhere. I had never seen such emptiness in my entire career,” adds the pilot, for whom crowded skies and constant communication with air traffic control were common.

Among her most cherished memories from the mission is a message from one of the students before boarding. “I never thought I would feel this happy to return to my country. Right now, I have tears of joy in my eyes,” she recalls.

Captain Raval says the message remains close to her heart even today.

Students who were flown back to India during Covid crisis by Air India flight captained by Swati (ETV Bharat)

When the aircraft landed in India, the emotional scenes continued. As she prepared to leave the cockpit, all the students onboard stood up and applauded her. “The atmosphere inside the aircraft was filled with joy. It is difficult to describe it in words,” she said, adding that the happiness of the students’ parents outside the airport was equally moving.