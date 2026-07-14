I Want To Go To Space: Air India Captain Swati Raval Who Led India’s First COVID Rescue Flight From Italy
Krishnanandan meets Swati, who made history by leading India’s first international COVID rescue mission, bringing home stranded students from Italy while balancing motherhood and duty.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Patna: Not all happenings or events are lived and remembered, but a few make such a mark in people’s lives that they tend to be recalled, relived and cherished. Though the COVID-19 pandemic was a big dark cloud that disrupted humanity, there were many chapters associated with it that serve as silver linings in world history and will remain so for all times to come. One such chapter was the rescue operation Air India Captain Swati Raval undertook to bring back 263 Indian students stranded in Italy, then one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak, as part of a Government of India mission.
The Gujarat-born aviator became the first Indian woman pilot to lead an international evacuation mission, bringing the students safely home.
Captain Raval says she never imagined she was about to make history when she was assigned the mission. “When I was given this responsibility, my only thought was to serve the country. I had absolutely no idea that I was going to be part of history,” she recalled.
Commanding an Air India Boeing 777, she flew to Rome and brought back 263 Indians stranded amid the escalating crisis. Her courage earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers.
Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/I7Czxep7bj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020
At the time, her son was six years old and her daughter was barely a year old. Yet despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, she accepted the assignment without hesitation. Looking back, she says the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing she could contribute during one of the country’s darkest moments.
“It gives me the greatest satisfaction that I was a small part of my country’s mission when the world was fighting a major disaster. I was able to contribute in my own way. Perhaps it was not huge, but if it helped people, then I am happy I could do it,” says Captain Raval.
Salute Capt. Swati Raval, Capt. Raja Chauhan and the crew of @airindiain, for keeping the call of duty above all else. Airlifting 263 Indians stranded in Rome, the team deserves every bit of admiration and appreciation for their humanitarian efforts. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/cZGC22cc2z— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 23, 2020
Before departing, she was informed that Italy had become the global epicentre of infections. Schools, universities, markets and public spaces had shut down. The stranded Indian students were being accommodated in two churches while awaiting evacuation. As her aircraft entered European airspace, she witnessed a scene she had never seen.
“It felt as though the entire sky had been cleared only for our aircraft. Even at the airport, only a handful of employees were visible. There was an eerie silence everywhere. I had never seen such emptiness in my entire career,” adds the pilot, for whom crowded skies and constant communication with air traffic control were common.
Among her most cherished memories from the mission is a message from one of the students before boarding. “I never thought I would feel this happy to return to my country. Right now, I have tears of joy in my eyes,” she recalls.
Captain Raval says the message remains close to her heart even today.
When the aircraft landed in India, the emotional scenes continued. As she prepared to leave the cockpit, all the students onboard stood up and applauded her. “The atmosphere inside the aircraft was filled with joy. It is difficult to describe it in words,” she said, adding that the happiness of the students’ parents outside the airport was equally moving.
“That was the day I truly felt I had done something meaningful for society,” she says emotionally.
Captain Raval believes her experience as a mother helped her understand the pain of the families waiting for their children to return.
“I am a mother. I could understand what it would feel like if my child were stranded in another country and I didn’t know whether they would return. No one understands that pain better than a mother,” she adds.
Recalling the darkest phase of the pandemic, she described a time when even family members feared coming close to infected relatives. “It was a terrifying period. If the country needed me, stepping back was never an option,” she recalls.
Raval says her desire to serve the nation began in childhood. Her first ambition was to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.
Born into a family in which her father worked as a forest officer in Gujarat, she was the second among five siblings. A self-described tomboy, she began riding motorcycles in Class VIII and preferred a Royal Enfield Bullet over a scooter. To improve her chances of joining the Air Force, she enrolled in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) during school. It was there that she got her first opportunity to fly.
An instructor recognised her potential and encouraged her to pursue aviation professionally, a moment she describes as a turning point in her life.
Backed by her father’s support, she trained as a pilot and went on to build an impressive aviation career spanning more than two decades.
Over the years, she has flown aircraft including the Boeing 737, Airbus A310, Boeing 777 and currently the Boeing 787. Despite her accomplishments, she still has one aviation dream left. “If I get the opportunity in the future, I would love to fly the Boeing 747,” she says.
Her personal life is equally remarkable. Married to Ajit Bhardwaj, who serves as the personal secretary to Bihar’s PHED Minister, Raval first met him on a blind date. Although they remained connected, her command training soon began and the relationship did not progress. Months later, she unknowingly agreed to another blind date, only to find Bhardwaj sitting across from her again.
Laughing, she says, “Perhaps destiny had already decided.”
Initially, she was reluctant to marry into Bihar because of stereotypes she had heard growing up in Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai. However, her views changed completely after marriage. “I realised that women are the true heads of households in Bihar. Men here respect their wives and the women in their families immensely. The Bihar I saw was completely different from the image people had painted for me.”
Raval credits much of her professional success to her husband’s support. After the birth of their children, the couple decided that one parent would always be present during the early years of their upbringing. Her husband chose to shoulder that responsibility.
“I consider myself fortunate. He has always trusted me and taken pride in my work,” she explains.
Speaking about embracing Bihar’s traditions, she confides how she carries sattu with her on flights because of its nutritional value. “I take a dip in the Ganga whenever I visit Bihar. I love dishes like litti-chokha and sattu,” she says.
Raval believes India is ahead of many developed nations when it comes to women in commercial aviation. According to her, women account for nearly 22 percent of commercial pilots in India, compared to less than 10 percent in several developed countries.
Even after 22 years in aviation, Captain Raval continues to dream bigger. When asked about her next ambition, the response comes without hesitation. “If I ever get an opportunity to go to space as part of a project, I would definitely like to go.”
For a woman who has already made history in the skies, the journey may one day continue far beyond Earth.
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