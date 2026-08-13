ETV Bharat / offbeat

I-Day Special: The School Where 200 Students Lit The Flame Of Resistance In Western Odisha

Sambalpur: On January 3, 1921, classrooms at Chandrasekhar Behera Zilla School, popularly known as CSB Zilla School in Sambalpur fell silent. Nearly 200 students stayed away, not because of an ordinary disruption, but to answer Mahatma Gandhi’s call for the Non-Cooperation Movement. The decision led to punishment from the British administration. Yet, more than a century later, that collective act of defiance remains one of the proudest chapters in the school's history.

Situated in Sambalpur, the institution is among the region’s oldest schools. Its story spread far and wide - for being a seven-student classroom during the British era and becoming a centre of nationalist awakening that helped produce several prominent freedom fighters.

Chandrasekhar Behera Zilla School, popularly known as CSB Zilla School (ETV Bharat)

According to school records, the institution was established in April 1850 by a British official named Dr John Cadenhead. It began with only seven students and was then known as “Sumbhulpoor School”. In 1860, the British government granted it the status of a government school and sanctioned an annual fund of Rs 240. By then, its enrolment had increased to 60 students. It was renamed Zilla School in 1864, when it had 126 students.

Four years later, one of its students Dharanidhar Mishra appeared for the matriculation examination in Kolkata and became its first matriculate.

Chandrasekhar Behera Zilla School, popularly known as CSB Zilla School (ETV Bharat)

The institution did not always function from its present premises. It was initially housed at the site of what is now Lady Lewis Girls’ High School. For some time, it functioned from a building on the present Gangadhar Meher University campus before shifting to its current location.

After Independence, the institution was renamed Chandrasekhar Behera Zilla School in 1952 in honour of the teacher and nationalist who played a crucial role in the region’s freedom movement.

In 2014, when the institution commemorated 150 years since it acquired the status and name of a district school, former President APJ Abdul Kalam participated in the celebrations.