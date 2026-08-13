I-Day Special: The School Where 200 Students Lit The Flame Of Resistance In Western Odisha
Students of Sambalpur’s historic Zilla School abandoned classrooms in 1921, igniting a nationalist awakening whose legacy continues to inspire generations, reports Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Sambalpur: On January 3, 1921, classrooms at Chandrasekhar Behera Zilla School, popularly known as CSB Zilla School in Sambalpur fell silent. Nearly 200 students stayed away, not because of an ordinary disruption, but to answer Mahatma Gandhi’s call for the Non-Cooperation Movement. The decision led to punishment from the British administration. Yet, more than a century later, that collective act of defiance remains one of the proudest chapters in the school's history.
Situated in Sambalpur, the institution is among the region’s oldest schools. Its story spread far and wide - for being a seven-student classroom during the British era and becoming a centre of nationalist awakening that helped produce several prominent freedom fighters.
According to school records, the institution was established in April 1850 by a British official named Dr John Cadenhead. It began with only seven students and was then known as “Sumbhulpoor School”. In 1860, the British government granted it the status of a government school and sanctioned an annual fund of Rs 240. By then, its enrolment had increased to 60 students. It was renamed Zilla School in 1864, when it had 126 students.
Four years later, one of its students Dharanidhar Mishra appeared for the matriculation examination in Kolkata and became its first matriculate.
The institution did not always function from its present premises. It was initially housed at the site of what is now Lady Lewis Girls’ High School. For some time, it functioned from a building on the present Gangadhar Meher University campus before shifting to its current location.
After Independence, the institution was renamed Chandrasekhar Behera Zilla School in 1952 in honour of the teacher and nationalist who played a crucial role in the region’s freedom movement.
In 2014, when the institution commemorated 150 years since it acquired the status and name of a district school, former President APJ Abdul Kalam participated in the celebrations.
Historian Deepak Panda said the school made an important contribution to the freedom movement in western Odisha, with its students helping awaken nationalist sentiment across the region. After the Congress gave the call for the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920, students of Zilla School held a meeting on January 2, 1921 and decided to join the agitation. The following day, around 200 students boycotted their classes.
Students including Jagannath Mishra, Lakshmi Narayan Mishra, Nrusingha Guru, Krutartha Acharya and Benimadhab Supakar were among those who led the protest. News of their defiance spread across Odisha and was reportedly published by a newspaper in Kolkata. The British authorities responded by rusticating the students who had participated in the boycott. The punishment, however, could not extinguish the spirit of resistance it had ignited.
When the protesting students were removed from the institution, Chandrasekhar Behera, then a teacher at Zilla School, resigned from his government job. He subsequently established a national school at what is now Fraser Club to ensure that the students could continue their education. Several teachers from the region who were employed in Kolkata also reportedly resigned from their jobs, returned to Sambalpur and began teaching at the national school.
Some of the protesting students, including Lakshmi Narayan Mishra and Nrusingha Guru, later emerged as noted freedom fighters and played important roles in the struggle against British rule.
According to Panda, the students’ courage inspired people across the region and helped strengthen public participation in the freedom movement.
Today, CSB Zilla School has 560 students enrolled in Classes VI to X. The institution periodically organises seminars and awareness programmes to acquaint them with its historical legacy.
“I feel extremely proud to be a part of the historical institution. The school has played an important role in the history of India’s freedom struggle,” head teacher Lokita Das said. She said the school organises programmes from time to time to ensure that the present generation knows about this history,” she added.
Every year, the school holds a commemorative meeting on January 3 to remember the students who joined the movement. “We have requested the district administration to observe January 3 with a district-level commemorative programme in honour of their contribution,” Das said.
For the present generation of students, the institution’s history makes them proud of their identity. “Our school is not just another school. From what we have learnt, this institution produced several freedom fighters as well as many teachers and officials who went on to occupy important positions. We are extremely proud to study here,” student Lipsa Das said.
Another student Biswajit Sahu said the events of January 3, 1921, continues to inspire them. “We have learnt that 200 students, led by Lakshmi Narayan Mishra, participated in the Non-Cooperation Movement on January 3, 1921. It would not be an exaggeration to describe this as one of western Odisha’s oldest and most historic schools,” he said.
More than a century after its students walked out of their classrooms to challenge colonial authority, the school continues to teach a lesson silently that cannot be confined to textbooks - patriotism needs to be felt within and rest falls in place to make history.
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