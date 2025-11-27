ETV Bharat / offbeat

Hyena Population On The Rise In Blackbuck National Park Of Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: The Blackbuck National Park in Bhavnagar district has witnessed an increase in the population of hyenas in the last two decades. These animals are known as nature’s scavengers.

This National Park that also goes by the name of Kaliyar National Park is a forest area dating back to the princely era where along with blackbucks, predators like wolves, jackals and hyenas have been living.

This Park is located at the tip of Bhavnagar district and is mainly known for its blackbuck population. Officials say that the number of hyenas has increased in this Park over the past 20 years.

Hyena Population On The Rise In Blackbuck National Park Of Bhavnagar (ETV Bharat)

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) at the Park, Nilesh Joshi disclosed, "There is a population of about 35 hyenas in the Kaliyar National Park and Bhal area. Currently, there are eight to ten adult hyenas residing with their children in this area."

He further added that hyenas scavenge on the remnants of animals killed by other predators like wolves. They rarely hunt themselves.