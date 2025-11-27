Hyena Population On The Rise In Blackbuck National Park Of Bhavnagar
Published : November 27, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Bhavnagar: The Blackbuck National Park in Bhavnagar district has witnessed an increase in the population of hyenas in the last two decades. These animals are known as nature’s scavengers.
This National Park that also goes by the name of Kaliyar National Park is a forest area dating back to the princely era where along with blackbucks, predators like wolves, jackals and hyenas have been living.
This Park is located at the tip of Bhavnagar district and is mainly known for its blackbuck population. Officials say that the number of hyenas has increased in this Park over the past 20 years.
Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) at the Park, Nilesh Joshi disclosed, "There is a population of about 35 hyenas in the Kaliyar National Park and Bhal area. Currently, there are eight to ten adult hyenas residing with their children in this area."
He further added that hyenas scavenge on the remnants of animals killed by other predators like wolves. They rarely hunt themselves.
Joshi said the Forest Department keeps an eye on the hyenas in the Park to prevent instances of poaching. He pointed out that their presence is an important aspect of the ecosystem and added that the hyenas have been reproducing in the area which is a pointer towards their healthy population.
The Park is known to have a high population of deer that can be seen by the visitors particularly during the mornings and the evenings.
This Park was established in 1976 in the Bhal region of the Saurashtra peninsula at a distance of around 42 kilometres from the district headquarters of Bhavnagar city. It is very close to the Gulf of Khambhat and is spread over an area of around 34.08 square kilometres which was primarily a grassland belonging to the princely state of Bhavnagar. On its northern side are wastelands and agricultural fields.
The grassland ecosystem of this Park has always attracted the tourists. An important aspect of this area is the ongoing efforts on conservation of blackbucks, wolves and bustards.
The number of local wolves and hyenas have been on the rise and the two can be sighted frequently in this area.
This Park is also known for its birds. The lesser Florican, which is a monsoon breeding migrant, is the main attraction of the Park. The grasslands are said to be one of the largest roosting grounds of the three species of migratory Harriers - Marsh Harrier, Pallid Harrier and Montagu’s Harrier.
