'Food Is Medicine': Hyderabad Couple Promotes Natural Food, Eco-Friendly Clothing Through 'Conscious Living' Initiative

Hyderabad: Human habits are changing with time. People who once prioritised taste are now taking steps towards healthier living as concerns have grown over the impact of chemical fertilisers on soil and food quality. Keeping in mind the changing lifestyle, a young couple from Hyderabad has embarked on an innovative initiative with the slogan "Food is medicine".

Jahnavi, who hails from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, completed her fashion design studies in Delhi. With a passion for natural farming, she later did an internship at the ‘Tula’ organisation. Recognising the importance of cotton varieties, she has been promoting traditional cotton cultivation as an alternative to Bt cotton. During this journey, when she met Rakesh, an MTech graduate from Khammam district, the two decided to pursue their shared vision together.

Despite agriculture remaining the backbone of livelihoods for a large section of the population, farmers often struggle allegedly due to inadequate investment and low returns. In an attempt to address this issue, Rakesh and Jahnavi established "The Conscious Living Store" in Kukatpally in collaboration with Chennai-based ‘Tula Organic’.

Jahnavi said that there is a clear difference between products available in the market and those offered through their initiative. “The clothes outside are chemically treated and are harmful to the environment. We use natural dyes in the clothes we provide and prepare them from marigolds and moduga flowers,” she said.

Rakesh, meanwhile, believes that healthy food itself can act as medicine. Having seen the hardship faced by his father, he decided to address the challenges created by middlemen in the agricultural supply chain. Their initiative now offers around 32 types of products, including local varieties of rice, pulses, vegetable oils and other items sourced directly from farmers, along with naturally prepared fruit powders, soaps and other daily-use products.