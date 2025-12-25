ETV Bharat / offbeat

Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis Led Maharashtra Woman To Entrepreneurship, Today She Employs 10 Women

Faridabad: At the bustling Saras Mela in Sector 12 here, stalls from different states showcase products that reflect India’s rich tradition of handmade products. Among them stands Mamta Pankaj Jawale, who has come all the way from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, carrying not just her organic food products but a story of grit and strength in the face of odds, to inspire others.

For Mamta, the entrepreneurial journey began as a struggle for survival inside a small home in Maharashtra. But with time, she established herself as a food producer by preparing papad, chakli, banana chips, which have been selling well across many states in India.

At the Saras Fair, Mamta’s stall has all her products on display - papad, chakli, banana chips, namkeen, lemon toffee, candy, and flavoured chilli, each prepared using multigrains rich in fibre and protein, free from adulteration and refined flour.

“These products are organic and much in demand since similar items in the market are made from refined flour. But I ensure nothing other than multigrains should be used so that it will be healthier and different,” Mamta said.

A few years ago, Mamta was a happy homemaker. Entrepreneurship happened at a juncture when her life took a drastic turn after her husband, who held a good corporate job, was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after, he lost his job, and the nationwide lockdown during Covid worsened the crisis. Medical expenses increased leaving them without any stable source of income.

“It was a struggle to manage household expenses along with my husband’s treatment. Whatever savings we had were exhausted in his treatment and also to run the family,” she recalled.

In 2020, Mamta decided to take over the reins and responsibility. Along with 10 other women, she began making traditional snacks at home. Initially, they had no idea how to market or sell. Training provided through other women’s group helped them understand production, quality, and customer outreach.