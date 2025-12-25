Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis Led Maharashtra Woman To Entrepreneurship, Today She Employs 10 Women
From a struggling homemaker in Maharashtra to a successful entrepreneur, Mamta Jawale’s journey began inside her kitchen during crisis. She stood firm and achieved success.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST
Faridabad: At the bustling Saras Mela in Sector 12 here, stalls from different states showcase products that reflect India’s rich tradition of handmade products. Among them stands Mamta Pankaj Jawale, who has come all the way from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, carrying not just her organic food products but a story of grit and strength in the face of odds, to inspire others.
For Mamta, the entrepreneurial journey began as a struggle for survival inside a small home in Maharashtra. But with time, she established herself as a food producer by preparing papad, chakli, banana chips, which have been selling well across many states in India.
At the Saras Fair, Mamta’s stall has all her products on display - papad, chakli, banana chips, namkeen, lemon toffee, candy, and flavoured chilli, each prepared using multigrains rich in fibre and protein, free from adulteration and refined flour.
“These products are organic and much in demand since similar items in the market are made from refined flour. But I ensure nothing other than multigrains should be used so that it will be healthier and different,” Mamta said.
A few years ago, Mamta was a happy homemaker. Entrepreneurship happened at a juncture when her life took a drastic turn after her husband, who held a good corporate job, was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after, he lost his job, and the nationwide lockdown during Covid worsened the crisis. Medical expenses increased leaving them without any stable source of income.
“It was a struggle to manage household expenses along with my husband’s treatment. Whatever savings we had were exhausted in his treatment and also to run the family,” she recalled.
In 2020, Mamta decided to take over the reins and responsibility. Along with 10 other women, she began making traditional snacks at home. Initially, they had no idea how to market or sell. Training provided through other women’s group helped them understand production, quality, and customer outreach.
“We started telling people to try our products first and then buy the next time only if they found them better. Slowly, people appreciated the taste and quality, and sales began showing upward trend,” she said.
From that point on, there was no looking back. Today, Mamta supplies her products across India, sells at fairs like Saras Mela, and also runs her business on online platforms. The income helped her run the family, fend for education needs of her children and pay for her husband’s treatment. She also paid back all the money she had borrowed.
After recovering completely, Mamta's husband is accompanying her at the Saras Mela, a moment deeply emotional for her.
“It gives me so much happiness to see him with me. This business changed my destiny,” she said with a smile.
Mamta now earns between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per month and the women working with her have also become financially independent.
“I want to tell other women that life changes in an instant for some, so better be prepared. We must keep doing work with dedication because we never know when we would have to do something we have never done. Moreover, we need to recognise our hidden talent,” she added.
