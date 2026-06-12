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How Suman Didi Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan

How Suman Didi Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Most people stop at traffic intersections because of a red light, wait for the signal to turn green and drive away, barely noticing what is happening around them. But a few individuals, like Suman Singh, step out of their vehicles after noticing groups of children begging or selling small items in a haggard state. Nearly 20 years ago, Suman stopped her vehicle after seeing such children at an intersection and that moment set her on a very different journey.

Today, the Jaipur-based social worker is affectionately known as “Suman Didi.” She has dedicated her life to listening to the stories of vulnerable children, helping them heal and reclaim their childhood.

How ‘Suman Didi’ Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

“These children are mostly abused and it reflects in their eyes. The fear, pain, insecurity and shattered trust reflected in their eyes raise questions about a society that often remains indifferent or unresponsive,” Suman says during a conversation with ETV Bharat.

Every year on June 12, World Day Against Child Labour is observed to raise awareness about child labour, trafficking, exploitation and violence while promoting every child’s right to a safe and secure childhood. For nearly two decades, however, Suman has been working to transform thousands of young lives in her own way, along with a network of like-minded individuals.

How ‘Suman Didi’ Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Since 2005, Singh has worked alongside police, government authorities and social organisations and has successfully rescued nearly 4,500 children from child labour, trafficking, sexual abuse, domestic servitude and other forms of exploitation. Most of the rescued children were between seven and 15 years old and found working in bangle factories, zari and embroidery units, stone-polishing workshops, roadside eateries, hotels and private homes.

She has also helped children secure justice through strict legal action against offenders. More than 14 individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in child exploitation-related cases in which Suman played a significant role.

‘The Hardest Part Is Removing Fear From a Child’s Mind’

Suman believes rescuing a child from an exploitative environment is only the beginning of a much longer journey.

“The most difficult task is removing the fear from a child’s mind. Many children are so terrified that they cannot even speak. It takes months for them to recover from the trauma and open up. They do so only after being convinced that they are in safe hands,” she explains.

Describing the protocol followed after a rescue operation, Suman says the children are first produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then sent to shelter homes. They undergo medical examinations, counselling, recording of statements under Section 164, labour department proceedings, opening of bank accounts, linkage with government welfare schemes and family tracing. It is a lengthy rehabilitation process that follows.

How ‘Suman Didi’ Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

A Silent Child Changed Her Life

Nearly two decades ago, while heading to a market, Suman noticed a group of children begging at a traffic intersection. Their condition disturbed her deeply.

She got down and spoke to the children, who revealed that they were being forced to beg and collect garbage.

“The children were carrying begging bowls and garbage sacks at an age when they should have been holding books and toys,” she recalls, adding that it was that very moment she decided to dedicate her life to protecting vulnerable children.

Rescuing More Than 4,500 Children

Something that started as a personal concern soon turned a sustained campaign against child labour and forced begging.

Working with different organisations over the years, Suman has helped rescue more than 4,500 children trapped in exploitative conditions.