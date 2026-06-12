How Suman Didi Helped Free Thousands Of Children From Labour, Trafficking And Abuse In Rajasthan
For nearly two decades, a Jaipur activist has transformed thousands of vulnerable children’s lives through rescues, rehabilitation, legal action and relentless child protection efforts.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Jaipur: Most people stop at traffic intersections because of a red light, wait for the signal to turn green and drive away, barely noticing what is happening around them. But a few individuals, like Suman Singh, step out of their vehicles after noticing groups of children begging or selling small items in a haggard state. Nearly 20 years ago, Suman stopped her vehicle after seeing such children at an intersection and that moment set her on a very different journey.
Today, the Jaipur-based social worker is affectionately known as “Suman Didi.” She has dedicated her life to listening to the stories of vulnerable children, helping them heal and reclaim their childhood.
“These children are mostly abused and it reflects in their eyes. The fear, pain, insecurity and shattered trust reflected in their eyes raise questions about a society that often remains indifferent or unresponsive,” Suman says during a conversation with ETV Bharat.
Every year on June 12, World Day Against Child Labour is observed to raise awareness about child labour, trafficking, exploitation and violence while promoting every child’s right to a safe and secure childhood. For nearly two decades, however, Suman has been working to transform thousands of young lives in her own way, along with a network of like-minded individuals.
Since 2005, Singh has worked alongside police, government authorities and social organisations and has successfully rescued nearly 4,500 children from child labour, trafficking, sexual abuse, domestic servitude and other forms of exploitation. Most of the rescued children were between seven and 15 years old and found working in bangle factories, zari and embroidery units, stone-polishing workshops, roadside eateries, hotels and private homes.
She has also helped children secure justice through strict legal action against offenders. More than 14 individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in child exploitation-related cases in which Suman played a significant role.
‘The Hardest Part Is Removing Fear From a Child’s Mind’
Suman believes rescuing a child from an exploitative environment is only the beginning of a much longer journey.
“The most difficult task is removing the fear from a child’s mind. Many children are so terrified that they cannot even speak. It takes months for them to recover from the trauma and open up. They do so only after being convinced that they are in safe hands,” she explains.
Describing the protocol followed after a rescue operation, Suman says the children are first produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and then sent to shelter homes. They undergo medical examinations, counselling, recording of statements under Section 164, labour department proceedings, opening of bank accounts, linkage with government welfare schemes and family tracing. It is a lengthy rehabilitation process that follows.
A Silent Child Changed Her Life
Nearly two decades ago, while heading to a market, Suman noticed a group of children begging at a traffic intersection. Their condition disturbed her deeply.
She got down and spoke to the children, who revealed that they were being forced to beg and collect garbage.
“The children were carrying begging bowls and garbage sacks at an age when they should have been holding books and toys,” she recalls, adding that it was that very moment she decided to dedicate her life to protecting vulnerable children.
Rescuing More Than 4,500 Children
Something that started as a personal concern soon turned a sustained campaign against child labour and forced begging.
Working with different organisations over the years, Suman has helped rescue more than 4,500 children trapped in exploitative conditions.
“Raids on bangle-making and embroidery units often revealed shocking conditions,” she recalls.
According to Suman, children were frequently found confined in tiny 10x10-foot rooms, with as many as 20 children working inside. Many rarely saw daylight and spent long hours performing hazardous work.
Securing Justice Beyond Rescue
Suman’s work did not end with rescue missions. She went a step further and actively supported legal battles to ensure justice for child victims of trafficking, sexual abuse and severe exploitation.
She coordinates closely with law enforcement agencies, district administrations and judicial authorities, helping strengthen prosecutions against offenders.
Her efforts have contributed to convictions that resulted in life imprisonment in 14 cases, while numerous others involved in child labour and child abuse crimes have been sent to jail.
“Rescue is just one part of the process. Freeing children from exploitation is important, but ensuring strict punishment for offenders is equally necessary. Only when criminals face severe consequences does fear of the law increase and future crimes can be prevented,” Suman says.
Rajasthan Still Faces a Serious Child Labour Challenge
Despite ongoing campaigns and legal safeguards, child labour remains a major concern in Rajasthan.
Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pali, Alwar, Kota, Udaipur, Sikar and Bikaner are identified as major hotspots, with frequent cases emerging from zari and embroidery units, bangle industries, textile factories, brick kilns, hotels, roadside eateries, domestic work and small manufacturing units.
However, Suman believes official figures represent only a fraction of the actual problem. “The real number could be much higher,” she says.
She stresses that legislation alone cannot eliminate child labour.
“It needs a concerted effort from society, the administration and families. We need an inter-state child protection policy, monitoring of children at the panchayat level, mandatory police verification of tenants and stronger child protection units,” she asserts.
‘Saving a Child’s Childhood Is Bigger Than Any Risk’
Working against child labour and trafficking often exposes activists to significant risks.
Suman recalls a raid at a bangle factory in Jaipur’s Bhatta Basti area where individuals linked to the factory allegedly attempted to intimidate her, creating a tense situation.
“Acting on a tip-off, we reached the site only to discover that the children had already been removed. The situation became tense, but I alerted the police and managed to leave safely,” she recalls.
Yet nothing has deterred her from continuing her mission.
“There are dangers in this fight to save children, but saving a child’s childhood is greater than any risk,” says the crusader affectionately known as “Suman Didi”.
A Reminder on World Day Against Child Labour
World Day Against Child Labour is not only a day to remember. It is a reminder that while thousands of children have been rescued, many more continue to wait for help.
“The real question is not how many children have been rescued, but how many are still waiting for help. Ensuring a safe childhood for every child remains one of society’s most urgent challenges,” Suman says.
As she points out, lasting change will require stronger community awareness, local-level monitoring and universal access to education to ensure every child enjoys a safe, dignified and secure childhood.
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