How Rakhis Redefine Empowerment: Balasore Women Turn Rakhi-Making Into A Flourishing Enterprise
Sujata Behera’s eight-year-old initiative now produces thousands of handcrafted rakhis while giving rural women flexible employment in Odisha and additional income, reports Jeevan Jyoti Nayak.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Balasore: For most people, a rakhi is a sacred thread symbolising the affection and lifelong bond between a brother and sister. For Sujata Behera and a group of rural women in Balasore district, that thread also ensures economic independence and the promise of a better life.
As Raksha Bandhan approaches and markets start fillinh with colourful, fancy rakhis, Sujata and around 10 to 12 women from the Patuli area of Simulia block are busy creating designer rakhis using paddy grains, rice, peacock feathers, stones and ornamental pendants.
Sujata started experimenting with handcrafted rakhi eight years ago, all by herself, but now 10 women have joined her making the entire venture a seasonal enterprise producing between 50,000 and 60,000 rakhis in hundreds of designs. The products are sold locally, supplied through ORMAS and Mission Shakti outlets and dispatched to customers in Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj and elsewhere.
Sujata is a self-taught artist but she has no qualms training other women in her village. “I have been making rakhis for the past eight years. In the first year, I made rakhis using paddy grains. Later, responding to customer demand, I began making stone rakhis, peacock-feather rakhis and several other varieties,” Sujata said.
Today, the women produce over 500 designs, with Sujata estimating that the number can go up to 700. Their range includes rakhis made with brass pendants bearing images of Lord Ganesha and Radha-Krishna, besides natural materials such as paddy, rice and peacock feathers.
“There is particularly high demand for rakhis made with paddy grains and peacock feathers. We produce around 50,000 to 60,000 rakhis, and the number is gradually increasing as more women join the work and demand for new designs grows,” she said.
Preparations begin nearly three months before Raksha Bandhan. Sujata procures most of the raw materials from Delhi, following which the women begin assembling the rakhis according to the designs and orders received. While some rakhis are sold for as little as Rs 2 or Rs 3, elaborate pieces and personalised creations cost much higher.
“Prices begin at Rs 2 or Rs 3 and go up to Rs 150, Rs 200 and even Rs 500. We also receive personalised orders for rakhis costing up to Rs 500,” Sujata said.
Social media helps Sujata get larger orders. "We get requests through Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, apart from local customers and shopkeepers. Large retailers also procure the rakhis at wholesale prices from us. The products are marketed through ORMAS, Mission Shakti Bazaars, government-supported stalls and private shops." she explained.
She says the enterprise generates seasonal business of around Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. "Each woman working with me earns approximately Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 during the season," she said.
The work allows the women to earn without neglecting their household responsibilities. They can complete their chores and spend a few hours each day making rakhis.
Mamta Panda, who has been associated with Sujata for the past four to five years, said the additional income helps her support her family. “Sujata taught us how to make rakhis. Since this is a seasonal business, we earn a good income during that period. It enables us to contribute to our families,” Mamta said.
“A rakhi can be made in around 10 to 15 minutes. The products are supplied to stalls, shopkeepers and government-supported markets,” she added.
For Mamta, however, the initiative is not about earnings alone. “We are happy that the women have come together, and doing something meaningful and are able to move forward to improve their lives,” she said.
The initiative has also earned admiration within the village, where residents see it as an example of how skills and collective effort can transform women’s lives. A villager Lakshmidhar Muduli said the rakhis were attractive, affordable and available in designs suitable for both children and adults. “Sujata didi and the other women make these rakhis entirely by hand. They work together and create beautiful products that are sold at affordable prices. Every year, they introduce new designs,” he said.
Eight years after Sujata fashioned her first rakhi from paddy grains, the humble thread has connected far more than brothers and sisters. It has brought together a group of rural women, linked tradition with entrepreneurship and given them financial independence.
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