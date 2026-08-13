ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Rakhis Redefine Empowerment: Balasore Women Turn Rakhi-Making Into A Flourishing Enterprise

Balasore: For most people, a rakhi is a sacred thread symbolising the affection and lifelong bond between a brother and sister. For Sujata Behera and a group of rural women in Balasore district, that thread also ensures economic independence and the promise of a better life.

As Raksha Bandhan approaches and markets start fillinh with colourful, fancy rakhis, Sujata and around 10 to 12 women from the Patuli area of Simulia block are busy creating designer rakhis using paddy grains, rice, peacock feathers, stones and ornamental pendants.

How Rakhis Redefine Empowerment: Balasore Women Turn Rakhi-Making Into A Flourishing Enterprise (ETV Bharat)

Sujata started experimenting with handcrafted rakhi eight years ago, all by herself, but now 10 women have joined her making the entire venture a seasonal enterprise producing between 50,000 and 60,000 rakhis in hundreds of designs. The products are sold locally, supplied through ORMAS and Mission Shakti outlets and dispatched to customers in Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj and elsewhere.

Sujata is a self-taught artist but she has no qualms training other women in her village. “I have been making rakhis for the past eight years. In the first year, I made rakhis using paddy grains. Later, responding to customer demand, I began making stone rakhis, peacock-feather rakhis and several other varieties,” Sujata said.

Today, the women produce over 500 designs, with Sujata estimating that the number can go up to 700. Their range includes rakhis made with brass pendants bearing images of Lord Ganesha and Radha-Krishna, besides natural materials such as paddy, rice and peacock feathers.

How Rakhis Redefine Empowerment: Balasore Women Turn Rakhi-Making Into A Flourishing Enterprise (ETV Bharat)

“There is particularly high demand for rakhis made with paddy grains and peacock feathers. We produce around 50,000 to 60,000 rakhis, and the number is gradually increasing as more women join the work and demand for new designs grows,” she said.