ETV Bharat / offbeat

How One Teacher Turned A 3-Room Government School Into A 15-Classroom Smart School

Ludhiana: What began as a government primary school with just three rooms and around 130 students has today transformed into a modern campus with 15 smart classrooms and nearly 680 students. At the centre of this revamp is National Award-winning teacher Narendra Singh, whose years of dedication and innovative approach have changed the face of the Primary Government Smart School in Jandiali village of Ludhiana district.

When Singh took charge of the school in 2006, it had only three rooms and approximately 130 students. The school building was located below road level, while the area that was supposed to serve as a playground was covered with stones.

Singh decided to change both the physical infrastructure and the way children were taught.

How One Teacher Turned a 3-Room Government School Into a 15-Classroom Smart School (ETV Bharat)

Today, the school has 15 modern smart classrooms. Students use smart TVs and projectors as part of their learning, and technology has been integrated into everyday classroom teaching.

Apart from the classrooms, the number of students has also increased. From around 130 students, the school now has nearly 680 students. Students from the school have also been selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Singh’s approach is not limited to classroom teaching. To give students practical exposure, he developed several specialised learning spaces across the school.

How One Teacher Turned a 3-Room Government School Into a 15-Classroom Smart School (ETV Bharat)

IT Park: The space introduces students to computers, the internet and modern technology, helping them develop digital literacy.