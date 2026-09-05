How One Teacher Turned A 3-Room Government School Into A 15-Classroom Smart School
When Singh took charge of the school in 2006, it had only three rooms and approximately 130 students
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Ludhiana: What began as a government primary school with just three rooms and around 130 students has today transformed into a modern campus with 15 smart classrooms and nearly 680 students. At the centre of this revamp is National Award-winning teacher Narendra Singh, whose years of dedication and innovative approach have changed the face of the Primary Government Smart School in Jandiali village of Ludhiana district.
When Singh took charge of the school in 2006, it had only three rooms and approximately 130 students. The school building was located below road level, while the area that was supposed to serve as a playground was covered with stones.
Singh decided to change both the physical infrastructure and the way children were taught.
Today, the school has 15 modern smart classrooms. Students use smart TVs and projectors as part of their learning, and technology has been integrated into everyday classroom teaching.
Apart from the classrooms, the number of students has also increased. From around 130 students, the school now has nearly 680 students. Students from the school have also been selected for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.
Singh’s approach is not limited to classroom teaching. To give students practical exposure, he developed several specialised learning spaces across the school.
IT Park: The space introduces students to computers, the internet and modern technology, helping them develop digital literacy.
Likhai Park: Designed to improve handwriting, letter formation and language skills, the park also hosts school-level handwriting competitions.
Science Park: Complex scientific concepts are explained through practical demonstrations in an open and engaging environment.
Traffic Rules Park: Students learn about road safety and traffic rules through a dedicated space designed to make them aware of road regulations from an early age.
Space Park: The school also has a Space Park featuring models related to space exploration, including a Mars mission-related model and a rocket.
The idea behind these spaces is to allow children to learn by seeing, doing and experiencing rather than relying entirely on textbooks.
The school also has a well-equipped smart library designed to encourage children to develop a reading habit. In addition, the school has a mobile library that can be taken to different locations, allowing books to reach students beyond the conventional library space.
One unusual feature of the school is a mirror installed at its entrance. While mirrors are uncommon in schools, the idea is to encourage students to look at themselves before entering the classroom and check whether they are properly dressed and presentable.
When Singh joined the school, there was no proper playground. Instead, the ground was covered with stones. He decided to encourage students to participate in sports and worked towards creating opportunities for them.
Students from the school have won medals at the zonal, district and state levels. Some former students have gone on to perform at university-level competitions and have progressed to national and international sporting platforms.
Singh’s objective is to change the perception that government schools cannot match private institutions. He says a large proportion of the school’s enrolment now comes from children who previously studied in private schools.
Navdeep Kaur, a teacher at the Primary Government Smart School in Jandiali, says Singh has played a major role in making the school different from others. She adds that much of what students see around the school including the information displayed on its walls and the various learning spaces has been conceptualised by Singh.
“Today, our school is known in the area. People even approach us through recommendations to get their children admitted here. Our school competes with and, in many cases, outperforms private schools, and behind this is years of hard work,” she says.
Singh’s work has already received national recognition, with the Government of India honouring him with the National Award for Teachers for his contribution to education. But the transformation of Jandiali’s government school is perhaps his most visible achievement.
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