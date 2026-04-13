How Odisha Artist Gayatri Sahu Made It To Asia Book of Records With 6-Foot Shiva Painting
Gayatri Sahu left a stable job to pursue an artistic journey, reflecting how passion and persistence can shape an artist’s identity, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Twenty-six-year-old Gayatri Sahu had never waited for appreciation. Because she lives by the philosophy of art for art's sake. Though she started late, the art she made naturally brought accolades with them. With a brush in hand and devotion in her strokes, all she cared for was creating life-like marvels even in a complex area of mythological creations.
On a fine February day of 2026, on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Gayatri stood before a large canvas, bringing Lord Shiva to life in sweeping acrylic strokes. What emerged was not just a painting, but a moment of recognition. The art got her into the Asia Book of Records.
Born in Berhampur and now based in Bhubaneswar, Gayatri’s achievement came on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri this year. On that day, she created one of the largest canvas paintings of Lord Shiva, measuring 6 feet by 4 feet, which was nothing less than a masterpiece. The work, completed using acrylic colours, stood out not just for its scale, but for the intent behind it.
For Gayatri, this moment was etched in posterity. Born in a state long known for its rich artistic and cultural heritage, Gayatri’s journey just corroborated it a step further. From a young age, she balanced academics with an instinctive pull towards painting. A postgraduate in Political Science, she once followed a conventional path, even taking up a job in a private company.
But somewhere along the way, the canvas drew her and eventually, she dedicated herself to art.
Choosing passion over stability, she left her job and turned to art full-time, refining her skills further with a course in Mumbai. What began as an inclination slowly transformed into a life-changing path.
“Not every artist chooses art for livelihood, many pursue it out of passion. Earlier, it was difficult to sustain a career in art due to limited opportunities in Odisha. But things are changing. With growing support, artists today have immense opportunities. There are many mediums and platforms to showcase. If you have talent, you can build a career in art,” Gayatri says.
Her achievement has sparked celebration both in Berhampur and Bhubaneswar. Messages of appreciation have poured in and for many young artists, her journey has become a point of reference, proof that persistence can carve its own path. Behind this journey, though, she has got the unstinted support of her family that chose to believe her.
Gayatri’s mother, Jyotsna Sahu, recalls, “She has been painting since childhood. We wanted her to take up a job but she chose her passion. Seeing her inclination and passion, we stood by her. Today, she is creating remarkable work and has received several awards.”
Now dedicating nearly seven to eight hours a day to her craft, Gayatri has built a growing body of work. Her paintings ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000 are sold through social media platforms. From Radha-Krishna and Lord Jagannath to portraits and customised pieces, her canvas reflects both tradition and personal expression. She also experiments with saree painting, pottery, terracotta and grain-based art, creating a vast repertoire.
For Gayatri, the recognition is not just about entering a record book. "It is a message to myself that self-belief is what matters. If you have the conviction, none can stop you from achieving the best," she asserts.
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