ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Odisha Artist Gayatri Sahu Made It To Asia Book of Records With 6-Foot Shiva Painting

Odisha Artist Gayatri Sahu Enters Asia Book Of Records With Lord Shiva Painting At Lingaraj Temple ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Twenty-six-year-old Gayatri Sahu had never waited for appreciation. Because she lives by the philosophy of art for art's sake. Though she started late, the art she made naturally brought accolades with them. With a brush in hand and devotion in her strokes, all she cared for was creating life-like marvels even in a complex area of mythological creations. On a fine February day of 2026, on the premises of the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Gayatri stood before a large canvas, bringing Lord Shiva to life in sweeping acrylic strokes. What emerged was not just a painting, but a moment of recognition. The art got her into the Asia Book of Records. Gayatri Sahu (ETV Bharat) Born in Berhampur and now based in Bhubaneswar, Gayatri’s achievement came on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri this year. On that day, she created one of the largest canvas paintings of Lord Shiva, measuring 6 feet by 4 feet, which was nothing less than a masterpiece. The work, completed using acrylic colours, stood out not just for its scale, but for the intent behind it. For Gayatri, this moment was etched in posterity. Born in a state long known for its rich artistic and cultural heritage, Gayatri’s journey just corroborated it a step further. From a young age, she balanced academics with an instinctive pull towards painting. A postgraduate in Political Science, she once followed a conventional path, even taking up a job in a private company. Odisha Artist Gayatri Sahu Enters Asia Book Of Records With Lord Shiva Painting At Lingaraj Temple (ETV Bharat)