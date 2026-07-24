How 'Mukhiya' Tanya Parveen Helps Bihar Panchayat Turn Self-Reliant Through Waste Management, Tourism And E-Library
Siswan Purvi Panchayat villagers earlier struggled with garbage piling up in public spaces, but situation has changed significantly through a self-reliant model, reports Rohit Kumar.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Motihari: At times, an individual is enough to bring about any kind of transformation, provided s/he has the resolve and determination. The 32-year-old mukhiya (panchayat head) of Siswan Purvi Panchayat in Bihar’s East Champaran district is one such person who changed the face of the panchayat through a self-reliant model of development. The panchayat has now emerged as an inspiration and a role model for panchayats across the state.
With a population of around 5,000, the panchayat has almost eliminated its dependence on government grants by creating its own sources of revenue. A beautiful pond and park have been developed near the Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan, which are now drawing tourists from across the state.
Beginning her tirade against garbage littered here and there, Tanya focused on waste management first, after being elected as the mukhiya three years ago. A nominal monthly fee was fixed for door-to-door garbage collection, which strengthened the panchayat’s finances while keeping the village clean. Wet and dry waste is segregated and disposed of safely through scientific methods.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Tanya explained how the transformation took shape. “When I won the panchayat election, my objective was not merely to ensure that people benefit from government schemes. I wanted to strengthen, empower and make all the people of the panchayat self-reliant. I started working with this objective and today there has been considerable change compared to the past,” she said.
How does the panchayat generate revenue?
Explaining the panchayat’s revenue model, Tanya said every panchayat should have at least one source of revenue or income. “My focus has been on this since I took over. At present, our panchayat has three major sources of income. The first is sanitation. We collect Rs 30 from every household every month, and people willingly pay it so that our panchayat can remain clean,” she said.
The second source of income is the pond located beside the Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan, which has been developed into a destination that people want to visit. Boating has been introduced here and tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person. People visit the pond regularly between 5 pm and 9 pm.
The third source of income is the e-library, which was established in April. Both boys and girls use the facility for a monthly fee of Rs 200, which helps meet the cost of Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.
“There is also a fourth source that will become operational soon. We have started fish farming in the pond. Once the fish are harvested, they will be sold in the market while the income generated will also be used for the maintenance and development of the panchayat,” said Tanya.
The model has also earned Tanya national recognition. She was honoured in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for her work.
Tanya’s biggest step was not to wait for government funds. She wanted to create local resources and drive development independently.
“We had decided that we would make the panchayat stand on its own feet. Income from waste, the pond and library are good enough to make things better. Women becoming financially independent and the panchayat becoming self-reliant is the real progress,” she said.
Modern e-library promotes education
The modern, air-conditioned e-library established for students also generates income from the nominal fee collected from users. It is then used for the development and maintenance of the panchayat. The library offers computers, internet connectivity and access to digital books.
Similarly, one of the most important initiatives has been aimed at making women self-reliant. Women in the panchayat are being trained in computers, tailoring and weaving. After completing their training, several women have started their own businesses and are no longer dependent on others.
As the panchayat progresses in its development agenda, people from other panchayats are showing interest in learning more about the self-revenue model.
The Panchayati Raj Department has officially declared Siswan Purvi a ‘Learning Centre’. Around 50 to 100 mukhiyas from different districts of Bihar are expected to visit Siswan Purvi around July 26. They will study the panchayat’s waste management system, revenue model and women’s empowerment initiatives. They are expected to take lessons from the model and implement similar initiatives in their own villages.
Local residents expressed happiness with the efforts taken up by Tanya. They say that earlier, villagers had to look towards the government for development. Now, their self-reliant panchayat is undertaking development work using its own resources.
A resident, Samidha, said villagers earlier struggled with garbage piling up in public spaces, but the situation has changed significantly. “Earlier, garbage used to lie on the roads. Now, waste is collected from every household. The pond was also dirty earlier, but now people go boating there. Children study in the library. Tanya didi has changed the face of the panchayat,” she said.
She also added that the Siswan Purvi model is an excellent example of both the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and the Swachh Bharat Mission.
“I’m happy with the e-library. It has created a good atmosphere for studying,” said Imrana Khatoon, a student who visits the e-library. She said the facility had made a major difference to the study environment. “It feels very good because earlier, people could not study well at home and there were not enough facilities. Here, there is an environment for studying. There are other students and that creates competitiveness among us and helps us study better. The environment is also good,” she added.
Another student said the city is around eight kilometres away, and nearly four hours would be wasted travelling to and fro. “Now that the library has opened here, it is good and we have access to better facilities,” said another student.
More development plans in the pipeline
Tanya’s plans, however, do not end here. She said the panchayat plans to install solar lights, promote the production of organic manure and undertake special marketing of products made by women’s self-help groups. These initiatives are aimed at increasing the panchayat’s revenue further.
“My dream is that one day Siswan Purvi will become an example not only for Bihar but for the entire country. The real development of a village will happen when women earn, children learn and the panchayat’s treasury grows,” she said.
However, Tanya feels the real test will be on the day when 50 to 100 mukhiyas will visit the panchayat. “From a panchayat struggling with backwardness, Siswan Purvi has now become a model panchayat built around self-reliance, local revenue generation, education and women’s empowerment. It still has a long way to go,” said Tanya, who feels her dreams for her panchayat are unending.
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