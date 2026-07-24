ETV Bharat / offbeat

How 'Mukhiya' Tanya Parveen Helps Bihar Panchayat Turn Self-Reliant Through Waste Management, Tourism And E-Library

Motihari: At times, an individual is enough to bring about any kind of transformation, provided s/he has the resolve and determination. The 32-year-old mukhiya (panchayat head) of Siswan Purvi Panchayat in Bihar’s East Champaran district is one such person who changed the face of the panchayat through a self-reliant model of development. The panchayat has now emerged as an inspiration and a role model for panchayats across the state.

With a population of around 5,000, the panchayat has almost eliminated its dependence on government grants by creating its own sources of revenue. A beautiful pond and park have been developed near the Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan, which are now drawing tourists from across the state.

Boating point (ETV Bharat)

Beginning her tirade against garbage littered here and there, Tanya focused on waste management first, after being elected as the mukhiya three years ago. A nominal monthly fee was fixed for door-to-door garbage collection, which strengthened the panchayat’s finances while keeping the village clean. Wet and dry waste is segregated and disposed of safely through scientific methods.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Tanya explained how the transformation took shape. “When I won the panchayat election, my objective was not merely to ensure that people benefit from government schemes. I wanted to strengthen, empower and make all the people of the panchayat self-reliant. I started working with this objective and today there has been considerable change compared to the past,” she said.

How does the panchayat generate revenue?

Explaining the panchayat’s revenue model, Tanya said every panchayat should have at least one source of revenue or income. “My focus has been on this since I took over. At present, our panchayat has three major sources of income. The first is sanitation. We collect Rs 30 from every household every month, and people willingly pay it so that our panchayat can remain clean,” she said.

The second source of income is the pond located beside the Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan, which has been developed into a destination that people want to visit. Boating has been introduced here and tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person. People visit the pond regularly between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Beautification project in the panchayat (ETV Bharat)

The third source of income is the e-library, which was established in April. Both boys and girls use the facility for a monthly fee of Rs 200, which helps meet the cost of Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.

“There is also a fourth source that will become operational soon. We have started fish farming in the pond. Once the fish are harvested, they will be sold in the market while the income generated will also be used for the maintenance and development of the panchayat,” said Tanya.

The model has also earned Tanya national recognition. She was honoured in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for her work.

Tanya’s biggest step was not to wait for government funds. She wanted to create local resources and drive development independently.