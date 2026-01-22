ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Kashmir's Master Craftsman Abdul Aziz Bazaz Carves Sozni Shawl On Walnut Wood

With nearly 40 years of experience, Bazaz is known for his exceptional ability to reproduce any pattern or design with remarkable precision. Be it fine floral motifs or traditional Kashmiri designs, or even detailed calligraphy in Arabic and other scripts, the master craftsman has been a cut above the rest as far as his carvings are concerned. Balance, depth and finesse are all taken care of by the artisan who makes several of the specialised tools he needs to carve such intricate work.

Among his most admired creations is a detailed wooden depiction of Dal Lake, its highway and the surrounding landscape, which has become a major draw for visitors from India and abroad. Done with originality and technical mastery, his works have earned appreciation on international platforms, with collectors and tourists alike appreciating the uniqueness.

"Woodcarving was not a family profession for me. I was enticed by the craft's beauty ever since I was a child. I initially pursued it like a hobby, but soon passion drove me to do more in the craft," says Bazaz, who has never attended formal school. But his skill and dedication have brought him recognition not only across Jammu and Kashmir but also at the national and international levels. Over the years, his craftsmanship has gone to places where the unique creations are showcased and celebrated.

To keep the art alive, he trains youngsters. So far he has trained more than 400 young artisans and passed on to them traditional techniques so that they are encouraged to innovate within the craft. His efforts have borne fruit as Kashmir’s woodcarving heritage continues to draw art connoisseurs, even when many traditional arts are not able to attract people.

Honoured with numerous state and national awards, including the prestigious Shilp Guru Award, Bazaz has continued the craft in the face of hardships. "Perseverance, creativity and cultural continuity are needed to keep any art thriving. I am a self-taught artisan and I work with handmade tools. But that has not prevented me from taking my craft to places," says Bazaz, who believes passion could drive anyone to remain consistent and dedicated to any art, particularly when it comes to preserving a centuries-old tradition.