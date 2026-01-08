ETV Bharat / offbeat

How 'Hurda' Parties Are Helping Maharashtra Farmers Earn Rs 12 Lakh And Boost Rural Tourism

By Ravindra Mahale

Ahilyanagar: It began as a simple way to sell a seasonal crop during the traditional winter harvest celebrations in Maharashtra, but today hurda parties have grown into a bustling rural food festival, helping small farmers earn up to Rs 12 lakh a season while also boosting village tourism.

In parts of Ahilyanagar district, winter hurda parties organised from December to February at rural agri-tourism spots and centred around roasted tender jowar, are drawing crowds from both rural and urban Maharashtra, offering a rare farm-to-plate experience. These parties also offer cultural and folk activities like bullock cart rides.

Such food fests gain momentum at a time when influencers flood social media with 'must-eat' seasonal foods. And tender sorghum grains, pearl millet bhakris (pearl millet flatbread), pithla (chickpea flour curry), leeks and spicy undhiyu come up as the the seasonal favourites in this part of the country. The green tender jowar (sorghum) seeds, known as hurda in Marathi and ponkh in Gujarati, are eaten raw with salads or pepper sev, or lightly roasted in rural households.

Now, for the last few years, farmers in the Ahilyanagar region have been organising hurda parties which have proved lucrative for small landholding farmers. Particularly in Nevasa taluka, rising demand for roasted sorghum has turned hurda into both an income generator and a rural tourism draw.

Traditionally dependent on fluctuating market prices, these farmers have found a way to directly monetise their produce. Bharat Kundalikrao Bhange from Nevasa taluka was among the first to begin selling roasted sorghum along the Ahilyanagar-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar highway. As crowds began growing near his stall, other farmers followed suit. Today, numerous hurda counters have come up in the region, especially during winter.