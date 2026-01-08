How 'Hurda' Parties Are Helping Maharashtra Farmers Earn Rs 12 Lakh And Boost Rural Tourism
Hurda parties in Ahilyanagar are rewriting the economics of sorghum farming, and changing the narrative of how small landholders profit while reviving rural food traditions.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
By Ravindra Mahale
Ahilyanagar: It began as a simple way to sell a seasonal crop during the traditional winter harvest celebrations in Maharashtra, but today hurda parties have grown into a bustling rural food festival, helping small farmers earn up to Rs 12 lakh a season while also boosting village tourism.
In parts of Ahilyanagar district, winter hurda parties organised from December to February at rural agri-tourism spots and centred around roasted tender jowar, are drawing crowds from both rural and urban Maharashtra, offering a rare farm-to-plate experience. These parties also offer cultural and folk activities like bullock cart rides.
Such food fests gain momentum at a time when influencers flood social media with 'must-eat' seasonal foods. And tender sorghum grains, pearl millet bhakris (pearl millet flatbread), pithla (chickpea flour curry), leeks and spicy undhiyu come up as the the seasonal favourites in this part of the country. The green tender jowar (sorghum) seeds, known as hurda in Marathi and ponkh in Gujarati, are eaten raw with salads or pepper sev, or lightly roasted in rural households.
Now, for the last few years, farmers in the Ahilyanagar region have been organising hurda parties which have proved lucrative for small landholding farmers. Particularly in Nevasa taluka, rising demand for roasted sorghum has turned hurda into both an income generator and a rural tourism draw.
Traditionally dependent on fluctuating market prices, these farmers have found a way to directly monetise their produce. Bharat Kundalikrao Bhange from Nevasa taluka was among the first to begin selling roasted sorghum along the Ahilyanagar-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar highway. As crowds began growing near his stall, other farmers followed suit. Today, numerous hurda counters have come up in the region, especially during winter.
“We bring jowar seeds from Gujarat and grow them here, as this hurda is similar to ponkh, which is very popular there. This is the Surek variety of jowar. Currently, raw jowar grains fetch nearly Rs 500 per kilogram, which has significantly increased farmers’ income,” Bhange said.
Customers or visitors, who reach to have their share, say it is not just the food but the experience that draws them back.
“We have been coming here for a few years now because the quality of hurda is exceptional. Apart from hygiene, it is the home-cooked food that draws us here. Sitting in the open during chilly winter days and eating this food is special. This is one of the first farm-to-plate experiences we have had,” said Sunita Athare, a regular visitor.
She also stated that dishes are customised to taste, whether customers prefer them spicier or without some ingredients.
People from surrounding areas flock to Nevasa taluka to enjoy traditional Maharashtrian fare - hot jowar hurda, bajra bhakri, pithla, onions and seasonal vegetables. The rustic cuisine has been a big draw for food lovers from far and wide, making these hurda centres winter hubs for best culinary experience.
Apart from taste, hurda’s nutritional value adds to its appeal. “It is rich in fibre, good for digestion and gut health, something people are too concerned about. And it comes straight from my farm,” Bhange said.
A few women from the Adarshnagar Prathisthan group in Ahilyanagar were among those attending a hurda party when they spoke to ETV Bharat. “We wanted our children to learn about farming and rural traditions. Because today children barely know about sorghum and millets. My son had never heard of hurda before, and he really enjoyed it here,” said one of the visiting members.
Along with roasted sorghum, farmers also sell sweet corn roasted over embers, sugarcane juice and seasonal berries grown on their farms, giving visitors a whole range of pure farm fresh winter flavours.
This season alone, Bhange and other farmers have earned up to Rs 7 lakh through hurda parties which started from November 25 and will continue till the end of February. The hurda parties fetch farmers nearly Rs 12 lakh annually.
