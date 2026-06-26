How Haryana's Mangali Village Turned Wooden Beads Into A Multi-Crore Cottage Industry
Mangali village has built a thriving wooden-bead industry, employing nearly 70% of its residents and exporting handcrafted prayer malas worldwide | Praveen Kumar reports.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Hisar: What appears to be an ordinary wooden bead has transformed the fortunes of Mangali village in Haryana's Hisar district. The humble bead has become the backbone of the village's economy, creating employment for young people, women and senior citizens.
The thriving cottage industry has turned almost every household into a mini manufacturing unit, with handcrafted wooden beads and prayer malas now being supplied across India and exported to several countries.
Today, Mangali is widely recognised as Haryana's "Village of the Mala Industry", where bead-making is not merely a profession but a way of life passed down through generations.
The wooden beads manufactured in Mangali are primarily used to make prayer malas (Jap Malas), which are widely used in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism for chanting mantras, meditation and improving concentration. These prayer beads are believed to promote mental peace, spiritual well-being and inner strength.
Besides religious use, the wooden beads have also found a place in lifestyle and decorative products. They are used to make bracelets, belts, decorative garlands, chandeliers, seat covers, car seat covers and several handicraft items, helping artisans diversify their income.
Every Home Is A Mini Factory
Mangali's identity is closely linked with the bead industry. Almost every household in the village manufactures wooden beads or strings them into malas. Every lane offers a glimpse of home-based production units where entire families work together to keep the decades-old tradition alive.
The industry has provided employment to men, women and elderly residents, enabling many families to earn a stable livelihood without leaving their village. Women often work in groups to manufacture, polish, sort and string the beads, making them an integral part of the production process.
Even the by-products of manufacturing are put to use. The sawdust generated during the shaping of wooden beads is sold separately for making incense sticks, dhoop, and havan materials, ensuring that almost nothing goes to waste and providing artisans with an additional source of income.
Mangali's journey as a bead-making hub began nearly 60 years ago when a villager named Chandrabhan introduced the craft. Initially, only a few families worked alongside him. As villagers learnt the techniques of bead-making, they gradually established their own workshops and home-based units.
Over the decades, the industry expanded from a handful of artisans into a village-wide enterprise. Today, bead-making has become the primary occupation for thousands of residents and the main source of livelihood for most households.
From Ivory To Sustainable Wood
The raw materials used for making beads have changed significantly over the years.
During the 1940s and 1950s, beads were traditionally carved from ivory. After ivory became unavailable, artisans shifted to red sandalwood, which remained the preferred material for many years.
However, when the supply of red sandalwood stopped around 2011-12, manufacturers adapted once again. Today, the industry relies on wood sourced from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Artisans commonly use sheesham, kadam, and neem wood, ensuring production continues with readily available, sustainable materials.
In the early years, artisans manufactured beads using manually operated machines, making the process slow and labour-intensive.
With changing technology, electrically powered machines gradually replaced manual equipment. These locally made electric machines are popularly known as "Burma" machines. Today, almost every second household in Mangali has one, allowing families to produce beads more efficiently while maintaining traditional craftsmanship.
How The Beads Are Made
According to local artisan Rajesh, bead-making has been a way of life in Mangali for generations, and almost every resident is associated with the trade in one way or another.
The process begins by cutting wooden blocks into smaller pieces. Using electric motor-operated machines, artisans drill precise holes through the wood before shaping it into smooth, round beads. The beads are then cleaned, polished and sorted by size and quality.
While men generally operate the bead-making machines, women also actively participate in manufacturing by cleaning, polishing, sorting and finally stringing the beads into prayer malas and other handcrafted products. The family-based nature of the industry ensures that every stage of production is completed within the village, making Mangali a unique example of a self-sustaining rural cottage industry.
Mangali's artisans manufacture far more than traditional prayer malas. Along with the 108-bead Jap Mala, they also produce Tulsi malas, Tasbih beads, Karungali malas, scented malas and decorative malas, catering to customers from different faiths and markets.
Over the years, the use of wooden beads has expanded beyond religious purposes. Today, artisans also manufacture decorative hangings, chandeliers, bracelets, belts, keychains, seat covers and several other handcrafted products. This diversification has helped villagers increase their income and reduce dependence on a single product.
The handcrafted bead products made in Mangali are supplied to some of India's biggest religious centres, including Mathura, Haridwar, Vrindavan, Jaipur, Varanasi, Nashik and Ayodhya, where prayer malas are in constant demand.
The village has also carved out a niche in international markets. Mangali's wooden bead products are exported to Thailand, Malaysia and several Arab countries, earning recognition beyond India's borders and generating valuable income for local artisans.
Mangali has developed into one of Haryana's most successful rural cottage industries. The village currently has eight large manufacturing units and around 20 medium-sized production units. Large units employ nearly 20 workers each, while medium units provide jobs to eight to ten people, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of villagers.
Besides these organised units, hundreds of home-based workshops continue to operate across the village, making bead production a truly community-driven enterprise.
Women have played a crucial role in the success of Mangali's bead industry. They not only operate bead-making machines but also clean, polish, grade and sort the beads before carefully stringing them into malas.
Many women work together in groups, enabling them to earn an independent income while managing household responsibilities. Their contribution has helped strengthen the village's economy and encouraged greater financial participation by women.
The connection between Mangali and bead-making is so strong that daughters continue practising the craft even after marriage. Many women living in their matrimonial homes continue making beads and prayer malas, carrying forward the family tradition.
As a result, the craft has gradually spread to nearby villages, including Gurera, Danoda, Nangthala, Bapoda, Biran and Tosham, where families related to Mangali residents have also adopted the profession, expanding the reach of the cottage industry beyond the village itself.
Social worker Sumitra Devi said she has been involved in bead-making since she married and moved to Mangali village. According to her, almost every household in the village manufactures wooden beads or prayer malas. In most families, at least three members are engaged in the business, enabling households to earn between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 every month.
She said women interested in starting the business can also avail themselves of loans. In addition, Bharti Foundation provides a 15-day training programme to help women learn bead-making and mala production.
According to Sumitra, artisans from Mangali regularly participate in exhibitions at Surajkund and in trade fairs held in Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, where they showcase their handcrafted products to buyers from across the country.
She also recalled attending an event addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gurugram, where artisans from various states showcased India's traditional handicrafts.
From Hardship To Hope
Another resident, Indra, said the bead-making business became her family's main source of support after her husband lost his job.
She said they started the business with an investment of just Rs 5,000-6,000. Gradually, the income from manufacturing beads and malas became sufficient to meet household expenses.
Indra said she is now happy that the cottage industry not only helped her family recover financially but also gave women an opportunity to work from home while contributing equally to the family's income.
The success of Mangali village demonstrates how a traditional rural craft, sustained through generations and strengthened by community participation, has evolved into a thriving cottage industry that provides employment, empowers women and carries the village's handcrafted wooden beads from homes in Hisar to markets across India and the world.
Haryana's Largest Village
Mangali, situated around 13 kilometres from Hisar city, is the largest village in the district with a population of approximately 18,000 to 20,000. The village consists of Mangali Mohabbat, Mangali Jhara, Mangali Panna, Mangali Suratiya and Mangali Jatan, with five elected sarpanches representing different parts of the village.
According to local estimates, nearly 70 per cent of the village's population is directly or indirectly associated with bead manufacturing and mala production, making it one of the largest rural cottage industries in the region.
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