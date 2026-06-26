ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Haryana's Mangali Village Turned Wooden Beads Into A Multi-Crore Cottage Industry

Hisar: What appears to be an ordinary wooden bead has transformed the fortunes of Mangali village in Haryana's Hisar district. The humble bead has become the backbone of the village's economy, creating employment for young people, women and senior citizens.

The thriving cottage industry has turned almost every household into a mini manufacturing unit, with handcrafted wooden beads and prayer malas now being supplied across India and exported to several countries.

Today, Mangali is widely recognised as Haryana's "Village of the Mala Industry", where bead-making is not merely a profession but a way of life passed down through generations.

The wooden beads manufactured in Mangali are primarily used to make prayer malas (Jap Malas), which are widely used in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism for chanting mantras, meditation and improving concentration. These prayer beads are believed to promote mental peace, spiritual well-being and inner strength.

Besides religious use, the wooden beads have also found a place in lifestyle and decorative products. They are used to make bracelets, belts, decorative garlands, chandeliers, seat covers, car seat covers and several handicraft items, helping artisans diversify their income.

Every Home Is A Mini Factory

Mangali's identity is closely linked with the bead industry. Almost every household in the village manufactures wooden beads or strings them into malas. Every lane offers a glimpse of home-based production units where entire families work together to keep the decades-old tradition alive.

The industry has provided employment to men, women and elderly residents, enabling many families to earn a stable livelihood without leaving their village. Women often work in groups to manufacture, polish, sort and string the beads, making them an integral part of the production process.

Even the by-products of manufacturing are put to use. The sawdust generated during the shaping of wooden beads is sold separately for making incense sticks, dhoop, and havan materials, ensuring that almost nothing goes to waste and providing artisans with an additional source of income.

Mangali's journey as a bead-making hub began nearly 60 years ago when a villager named Chandrabhan introduced the craft. Initially, only a few families worked alongside him. As villagers learnt the techniques of bead-making, they gradually established their own workshops and home-based units.

Over the decades, the industry expanded from a handful of artisans into a village-wide enterprise. Today, bead-making has become the primary occupation for thousands of residents and the main source of livelihood for most households.

From Ivory To Sustainable Wood

The raw materials used for making beads have changed significantly over the years.

During the 1940s and 1950s, beads were traditionally carved from ivory. After ivory became unavailable, artisans shifted to red sandalwood, which remained the preferred material for many years.

However, when the supply of red sandalwood stopped around 2011-12, manufacturers adapted once again. Today, the industry relies on wood sourced from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Artisans commonly use sheesham, kadam, and neem wood, ensuring production continues with readily available, sustainable materials.

In the early years, artisans manufactured beads using manually operated machines, making the process slow and labour-intensive.

With changing technology, electrically powered machines gradually replaced manual equipment. These locally made electric machines are popularly known as "Burma" machines. Today, almost every second household in Mangali has one, allowing families to produce beads more efficiently while maintaining traditional craftsmanship.

How The Beads Are Made

According to local artisan Rajesh, bead-making has been a way of life in Mangali for generations, and almost every resident is associated with the trade in one way or another.

The process begins by cutting wooden blocks into smaller pieces. Using electric motor-operated machines, artisans drill precise holes through the wood before shaping it into smooth, round beads. The beads are then cleaned, polished and sorted by size and quality.

While men generally operate the bead-making machines, women also actively participate in manufacturing by cleaning, polishing, sorting and finally stringing the beads into prayer malas and other handcrafted products. The family-based nature of the industry ensures that every stage of production is completed within the village, making Mangali a unique example of a self-sustaining rural cottage industry.

Mangali's artisans manufacture far more than traditional prayer malas. Along with the 108-bead Jap Mala, they also produce Tulsi malas, Tasbih beads, Karungali malas, scented malas and decorative malas, catering to customers from different faiths and markets.