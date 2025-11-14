ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Ghaziabad Jail Ensures Kids Living With Inmate Mothers Do Not Miss Out On Childhood

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: "Chhoti E se Imli, badi AA se Aam..." these recitations echo within the Ghaziabad District Jail walls, usually associated with crime, punishment, and silence. These words uttered by children inside, narrate the story of a new beginning - here innocence laughs, plays, learns, and dreams. As women inmates live with their children below the age of six-eight years, the jail administration has turned a restricted space into a carefully nurtured world for children keeping in view their holistic development.

A total of eight children, all under six, live inside the jail here with their mothers. To give them an environment as close to normal as possible, the prison has created a colourful crèche, a children’s park, swings, play areas, painted walls, and cartoon murals. Children under the age of four receive pre-school education inside the jail but once they turn four, they are enrolled in private schools outside.

How Ghaziabad Jail Ensures Kids Living With Inmate Mothers Don’t Miss Out On Childhood (ETV Bharat)

Every morning, these children step out of the jail gates in crisp school uniforms and the school van picks them up. They return laughing and chattering in the afternoon.

To ensure their healthy growth, nutritionists regularly visit the children and prepare age-specific diet charts. Their health is monitored closely, and social organisations frequently conduct storytelling sessions, competitions, cultural activities, and fun learning programmes inside the jail to keep them mainstreamed.