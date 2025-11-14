How Ghaziabad Jail Ensures Kids Living With Inmate Mothers Do Not Miss Out On Childhood
Eight young children grow, play and study inside Ghaziabad Jail, where administrators work to ensure they receive the same love, opportunities as any child outside.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: "Chhoti E se Imli, badi AA se Aam..." these recitations echo within the Ghaziabad District Jail walls, usually associated with crime, punishment, and silence. These words uttered by children inside, narrate the story of a new beginning - here innocence laughs, plays, learns, and dreams. As women inmates live with their children below the age of six-eight years, the jail administration has turned a restricted space into a carefully nurtured world for children keeping in view their holistic development.
A total of eight children, all under six, live inside the jail here with their mothers. To give them an environment as close to normal as possible, the prison has created a colourful crèche, a children’s park, swings, play areas, painted walls, and cartoon murals. Children under the age of four receive pre-school education inside the jail but once they turn four, they are enrolled in private schools outside.
Every morning, these children step out of the jail gates in crisp school uniforms and the school van picks them up. They return laughing and chattering in the afternoon.
To ensure their healthy growth, nutritionists regularly visit the children and prepare age-specific diet charts. Their health is monitored closely, and social organisations frequently conduct storytelling sessions, competitions, cultural activities, and fun learning programmes inside the jail to keep them mainstreamed.
Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma says the administration works sincerely to ensure these young children do not feel deprived.
“We have created a dedicated children’s garden with toys, swings, and a crèche. Our aim is to make sure that children living in prison with their mothers grow up with the same opportunities and care as any child outside. These children must get holistic development," he says.
School-age children are admitted to private schools, and the jail arranges transportation. Through Anganwadi centres, the Education Department, and several social organisations, the administration ensures the children’s physical, emotional, and educational needs are met.
The jail staff are also given responsibility to regularly interact with mothers, understand their children’s needs, provide essential items and emotional support.
Through such steps, Ghaziabad District Jail has aptly demonstrated what compassion means. In difficult spaces, the authorities have planted hope and proved that when nurtured, every child can grow with love, dignity, education, and the chance to dream.
Also Read: