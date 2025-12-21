How Devjara Of Gaya Transformed Into A Village Of Government Employees
It all began with a youth from this Naxal affected village getting enrolled in the Army in 2005
Published : December 21, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
By Sartaj Ahmed
Gaya: In a massive transformation, a village in Bihar's Gaya that was once known for all the wrong reasons, today stands out for its number of government servants.
Devjara was a village in Imamganj block that lacked basic amenities, was a safe haven for Naxalites and those born here were forced to choose between a gun and a pen. All this changed when a young man took up a job in the Army, becoming a role model for every household in the village, and his struggle became an example.
Naresh Prasad secured a job with the Army in 2005, a time when Naxalites had a strong influence in his village. Coming from a very poor family, he was passionate about education.
One of the village elders, Sudama Prasad, said, "Naresh Prasad's initiative has transformed this village. After him, every young person gradually became obsessed with employment. There was a time when no one wanted to keep their children at home and used to send their children to at least the subdivisional headquarters or district headquarters for education. This is how people gradually began entering the services. The youth here are not only in government service, but dozens of them also hold good private jobs in other states."
The only child of his parents, Naresh was responsible for helping improve his family's financial situation. He would plough the fields at night for money. One of his relatives, Niranjan Kumar, said that his financial situation can be gauged from the fact that he didn't even have enough money to travel by bus to Gaya for his education. When necessary, he would travel by bicycle. Even when he went for Army recruitment in 2005, he went by bicycle. It was only after he got the job that the village saw a change.
Naresh’s story inspired the villagers to strive for success and government jobs, regardless of the Naxalite influence. Presently, the youth of this village are employed in various government sectors. They also hold senior positions in multinational companies, getting substantial salaries.
"Now our village is known not for its Naxal-affected status but as a village of government jobs. It wasn't easy for the youth to get government jobs, but the struggles of their parents and their hard work have led to success. Despite the village being located far from the block headquarters in a backward area, the passion of the youth here remains unshaken. Dozens of students are presently also preparing to enter the government service," disclosed Kamlesh Prasad, whose son Amit Kumar is a Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police.
He disclosed that the youth from the village manage to secure government jobs whenever vacancies are announced. Those already in government jobs help the youth prepare for the exams. "The people don't impose their will on their children but guide them according to their wishes,” Prasad added.
Several elderly people from the village unanimously expressed their desire to see a youngster from the village pass the civil services exam. Students are being encouraged to become officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and those in service are supporting these students financially and otherwise.
In the 40 households of the village, every family has at least one member in the government service. The villagers say that the highest number of people have entered government service in the last 10 years. In the last 12 years, more than 30 people have obtained government jobs, mainly as teachers. The youth who have passed intermediate are already preparing for government jobs.
A 70-year-old villager pointed out that previously, poverty drove the youth of this area to fall prey to the Naxalite influence and this area was considered a safe haven for them.
"Two young men took two different paths from this village. Naresh Prasad brought honour to the village and set an example for the youth, demonstrating that only the pen can change destiny and only through education and following the right path can one escape poverty to move towards prosperity. Another young man from the village, who joined the Naxalite organisation, is now unrecognised," the elder pointed out while citing the example of Vikas Yadav, who strayed from the mainstream and embraced Naxalism. Yadav remains a Naxalite today.
The villagers claimed that Yadav repeatedly attempted to mislead the youth but failed in his objective because the guardians remained vigilant, and the youth also rejected the Naxalite ideology.
"Yadav is not a role model here. The role models are people like Naresh who grew up in poverty and hardship but never strayed from the mainstream. Uneducated parents got their children educated here, and the latter are now in government service. What greater joy could a parent have than being recognised for their children's success?" pointed out Vinod Kumar, a villager.
People from Devjara village are employed in various government posts. Despite being Naxal-affected, the people here gave importance to education. People from other places cite this village as an example.
Over the years, the economic condition of Devjara village has also changed. A comprehensive survey of the village revealed that the youth are employed across the sectors.
"My son is a Sub-Inspector, while I work as a farm labourer like my ancestors. I thought that my children shouldn't do the same, but rather, they should get good jobs and live a good life. We educated our son with great difficulty. When he was in school, the Naxalites had a strong influence in this area and would come to our village. We were forced to collect food for them," recalled Prasad.
Interestingly, the girls from this village are also in government jobs. The villagers disclosed that 10 daughters-in-law and daughters of various households are in government service. Many of the government employees from here are also retired now.
The people here understand the importance of education. "We went hungry but never stopped educating our son. He hasn’t forgotten how we educated him while farming. There was a time when we had to think about collecting food for our family as farming wasn't good back then,” recalled Sunita Devi, who is the mother of a Police officer. She still works in the fields.
The youth of Devjara village have demonstrated that even in difficult circumstances, one can achieve goals through hard work.
Read More:
No Road, No Ambulance, No Healthcare: Bihar Village Lives In A Time Warp