ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Devjara Of Gaya Transformed Into A Village Of Government Employees

By Sartaj Ahmed

Gaya: In a massive transformation, a village in Bihar's Gaya that was once known for all the wrong reasons, today stands out for its number of government servants.

Devjara was a village in Imamganj block that lacked basic amenities, was a safe haven for Naxalites and those born here were forced to choose between a gun and a pen. All this changed when a young man took up a job in the Army, becoming a role model for every household in the village, and his struggle became an example.

Naresh Prasad secured a job with the Army in 2005, a time when Naxalites had a strong influence in his village. Coming from a very poor family, he was passionate about education.

Devjara village signpost (ETV Bharat)

One of the village elders, Sudama Prasad, said, "Naresh Prasad's initiative has transformed this village. After him, every young person gradually became obsessed with employment. There was a time when no one wanted to keep their children at home and used to send their children to at least the subdivisional headquarters or district headquarters for education. This is how people gradually began entering the services. The youth here are not only in government service, but dozens of them also hold good private jobs in other states."

The only child of his parents, Naresh was responsible for helping improve his family's financial situation. He would plough the fields at night for money. One of his relatives, Niranjan Kumar, said that his financial situation can be gauged from the fact that he didn't even have enough money to travel by bus to Gaya for his education. When necessary, he would travel by bicycle. Even when he went for Army recruitment in 2005, he went by bicycle. It was only after he got the job that the village saw a change.

An alley in Devjara village. (ETV Bharat)

Naresh’s story inspired the villagers to strive for success and government jobs, regardless of the Naxalite influence. Presently, the youth of this village are employed in various government sectors. They also hold senior positions in multinational companies, getting substantial salaries.

"Now our village is known not for its Naxal-affected status but as a village of government jobs. It wasn't easy for the youth to get government jobs, but the struggles of their parents and their hard work have led to success. Despite the village being located far from the block headquarters in a backward area, the passion of the youth here remains unshaken. Dozens of students are presently also preparing to enter the government service," disclosed Kamlesh Prasad, whose son Amit Kumar is a Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police.