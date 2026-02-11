How ChatGPT Turned 24x7 Krishi Advisor For This Maharashtra Guava Farmer
Maharashtra farmer Sanjay Wable uses AI to help him become a better fruit farmer, as he considers it a digital advisor available to him 24X7.
By Ravindra Mahale
Shirdi (Maharashtra): Sanjay Wable always wanted to return to farming. Coming from a family of farmers, the 53-year-old had spent 20 years in Pune, running his small business in the printing sector, far away from the lush green fields and fruit orchards he had spent his early years in.
That was until four years ago, a year before he would hit 50, when Wable decided to take the leap. He used most of his savings to purchase 12 acres of farmland in Rui village in Maharashtra's Shirdi with the intention of cultivating guava.
While he knew everything about printing, Wable soon realised that he needed expert assistance to succeed in this new career choice of his. From water shortage and plantation management to the fruit’s limited shelf life, Wable had a lot of challenges ahead of him.
He needed an expert, a Krishi advisor for handholding and giving him crucial inputs on crops, soil, irrigation and other vital aspects of being a guava farmer. That is when he came to know about ChatGPT.
Wable is among several farmers in Maharashtra who use AI to seek answers to all their queries around agriculture, courtesy of a smartphone and easy internet accessibility. AI, particularly ChatGPT, is proving to be a game-changer in answering farmers' queries in real time and guiding them to adopt modern farming practices.
Rui village in Rahata taluka of Shirdi was once known as a hub for guava farming. However, over the years, the cultivation declined due to water scarcity and market-related challenges.
Determined to overcome these hurdles, Wable fenced his 12-acre farm and planted nearly 350 coconut saplings along the boundary. He then sourced 1,950 saplings of the 'Red Diamond' guava variety from Gujarat after studying new guava varieties.
Additionally, he planted jamun trees across three acres and used guava as an inter-crop, creating a well-planned multi-fruit farming model with guava, jamun and coconut.
Initially, Wable began farming with the guidance of private agricultural experts. However, since experts were available only once a week, it became difficult to get immediate solutions for daily farming issues such as pest and disease control, fertiliser planning, pruning and irrigation management. During this time, he turned to ChatGPT as a digital alternative. Gradually, the technology became an integral part of his farming operations.
From identifying crop diseases and determining pesticide dosage to fertiliser management, pruning schedules, water planning and market price tracking, Wable now uses ChatGPT for multiple aspects of farming.
He also relies on it for packaging methods, branding strategies and future marketing plans.
"ChatGPT is like a digital advisor available to me 24 hours a day. I combine inputs from private experts and ChatGPT before taking my decisions. This helps me make timely and more scientific decisions," Wable told ETV Bharat.
Beyond farming, Wable dreams of developing agro-tourism on his farm. He is using ChatGPT to plan how tourists from India and abroad can visit the farm, what facilities can be developed and how branding can be strengthened.
From creating a logo for 'Wable Patil Farm' to planning social media presence, he has used ChatGPT extensively for digital branding. Currently, the guava crop on his farm has matured and is ready for harvest.
Wable uses ChatGPT to identify markets offering better prices across the country and to decide on packaging methods, box designs and branding materials. Recently, he even designed a farm logo with the help of ChatGPT, which he says gives an international feel.
Wable believes that with proper planning, modern technology and hard work, farming has the potential to generate not just lakhs but crores in revenue.
