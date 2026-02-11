ETV Bharat / offbeat

How ChatGPT Turned 24x7 Krishi Advisor For This Maharashtra Guava Farmer

By Ravindra Mahale

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Sanjay Wable always wanted to return to farming. Coming from a family of farmers, the 53-year-old had spent 20 years in Pune, running his small business in the printing sector, far away from the lush green fields and fruit orchards he had spent his early years in.

That was until four years ago, a year before he would hit 50, when Wable decided to take the leap. He used most of his savings to purchase 12 acres of farmland in Rui village in Maharashtra's Shirdi with the intention of cultivating guava.

While he knew everything about printing, Wable soon realised that he needed expert assistance to succeed in this new career choice of his. From water shortage and plantation management to the fruit’s limited shelf life, Wable had a lot of challenges ahead of him.

Farmer Sanjay Wable at his guava farm in Shirdi Ahilayanagar. (ETV Bharat)

He needed an expert, a Krishi advisor for handholding and giving him crucial inputs on crops, soil, irrigation and other vital aspects of being a guava farmer. That is when he came to know about ChatGPT.

Wable is among several farmers in Maharashtra who use AI to seek answers to all their queries around agriculture, courtesy of a smartphone and easy internet accessibility. AI, particularly ChatGPT, is proving to be a game-changer in answering farmers' queries in real time and guiding them to adopt modern farming practices.

Rui village in Rahata taluka of Shirdi was once known as a hub for guava farming. However, over the years, the cultivation declined due to water scarcity and market-related challenges.