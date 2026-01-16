ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Bihar Para-Athlete Transformed A Life-Shattering Accident Into A Medal-Winning Journey

By Krishna Nandan Kumar

Patna: Arjun Pandey, a para-athlete from Patna, has made history by winning Bihar’s first national medal in para-climbing. His journey, from losing a leg in a childhood train accident to standing on the winner’s podium, manifests a powerful story of survival, resilience, and rebuilding life after tragedy.

Arjun won a bronze medal in the lower limb disability category at the 5th Para Climbing National Cup 2025, held in Bengaluru in the last week of December. Now, he has set his sights on the Para Climbing World Cup and the Paralympics.

Life-changing accident

A resident of Lakhna Bazar village in the Punpun block of the Phulwari assembly constituency, Arjun said his life took a devastating turn in 2012 when he was in Class 8.

“While trying to catch a train, I met with an accident that led to the amputation of my right leg. At that time, I could not understand how I would live my life. My will to live was completely shattered,” he said.

The accident pushed the family into a state of distress, forcing his mother to sell all her jewellery to pay for his treatment. “My father earned a modest living by performing religious rituals, but we struggled to recover financially for many years,” Arjun said.

Recalling the events after the accident, Arjun recalled that the physical injury had broken him mentally. “I remained in depression for nearly 8 to 10 years, rarely stepping out of the house and feeling like a burden on my family,” he said.

However, a small piece of advice by a doctor during a medical check-up changed his life forever. “A doctor encouraged me to take up sports, telling me that both the Bihar and Indian governments were promoting para-athletes and that opportunities were growing. That advice gave me a new ray of hope,” Arjun said.

From archery to para-climbing