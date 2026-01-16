How Bihar Para-Athlete Transformed A Life-Shattering Accident Into A Medal-Winning Journey
Arjun Pandey inspires many with his determination as he overcame a childhood accident that cost him his leg to become Bihar’s first national para-climbing medalist.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
By Krishna Nandan Kumar
Patna: Arjun Pandey, a para-athlete from Patna, has made history by winning Bihar’s first national medal in para-climbing. His journey, from losing a leg in a childhood train accident to standing on the winner’s podium, manifests a powerful story of survival, resilience, and rebuilding life after tragedy.
Arjun won a bronze medal in the lower limb disability category at the 5th Para Climbing National Cup 2025, held in Bengaluru in the last week of December. Now, he has set his sights on the Para Climbing World Cup and the Paralympics.
Life-changing accident
A resident of Lakhna Bazar village in the Punpun block of the Phulwari assembly constituency, Arjun said his life took a devastating turn in 2012 when he was in Class 8.
“While trying to catch a train, I met with an accident that led to the amputation of my right leg. At that time, I could not understand how I would live my life. My will to live was completely shattered,” he said.
The accident pushed the family into a state of distress, forcing his mother to sell all her jewellery to pay for his treatment. “My father earned a modest living by performing religious rituals, but we struggled to recover financially for many years,” Arjun said.
Recalling the events after the accident, Arjun recalled that the physical injury had broken him mentally. “I remained in depression for nearly 8 to 10 years, rarely stepping out of the house and feeling like a burden on my family,” he said.
However, a small piece of advice by a doctor during a medical check-up changed his life forever. “A doctor encouraged me to take up sports, telling me that both the Bihar and Indian governments were promoting para-athletes and that opportunities were growing. That advice gave me a new ray of hope,” Arjun said.
From archery to para-climbing
In 2023, Arjun joined the Patliputra Sports Complex, initially training in archery, participating in two national-level archery tournaments, finishing 19th and 14th, and saying the sport helped restore his confidence.
“A turning point came when I noticed children practising sport climbing at the complex. Curious, I approached Syed Abadur Rahman, trainer and secretary of the Sport Climbing Association of Bihar,” he said.
When he asked if he could also climb, he was told that there were even more opportunities for him in para-climbing, Arjun said.
The association provided Arjun with free training. He also began working part-time as a Zomato delivery boy, juggling training and work, to meet daily expenses.
“I practice archery and climbing in the morning and work from around 6:30 pm to 10 or 10:30 pm,” he said. Initially using a tricycle, he recently bought an electric scooter on EMI.
Arjun lives in Patna with Rajendra and Manju Sinha, a disabled couple who make incense sticks from flowers and support employment for disabled people.
Eyes on the World Cup and Paralympics
Arjun said sports transformed his life even though he is specially abled, and he lost his father last year, leaving the family emotionally shattered.
He said his mother’s support and hopes are pushing him to improve his game every day.
“This medal is not just mine; it is my mother’s sacrifice. She sold all her jewellery for my treatment. I want to give her a good home and a good life,” Arjun said.
His coach, Rahman, said Arjun could now climb a 30-metre wall in less than a minute and showed extraordinary determination. “Arjun is very hard-working and talented. If he continues like this, he can win medals for Bihar and the country,” he said.
Selected for the Indian team, Arjun’s immediate goal is the Para Climbing World Cup in France, scheduled in a few months. He said every climb is about rising above a past that once nearly broke him.
