How Muzaffarpur Artist Ipsha Pathak Is Reviving Bihar’s Kohbar Tradition Through Modern Art
Post Covid, Ipsha held a paintbrush to rebuild her life. Today, her Kohbar-inspired art has created livelihoods, revived tradition and carried Bihar’s heritage across continents.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Since ages in Bihar, especially in the Mithila region, the word Kohbar has various connotations, more than just being a form of painting. It symbolised the sanctity of marriage, the blessings of family deities, and the beginning of a shared life for newlyweds. Traditionally drawn on the walls of the Kohbar Ghar, meaning the room where the bride and groom meet for the first time after marriage, these paintings were an integral part of Bihari weddings. They carried motifs of fertility, prosperity, divine love, and auspiciousness.
But in today’s era of banquet halls and hotel weddings, the walls that once held Kohbar paintings have been replaced with something different. And with them, much of the ritual too have vanished. Yet in Muzaffarpur, a young Madhubani artist, Ipsha Pathak, is giving this tradition a vibrant second life, on cloth, sarees, home décor, bags, and even export-quality artworks that now travel across India and abroad.
"Historically, the Kohbar referred to the room where a newly married couple had their first meeting after the wedding rituals were completed. It was also the space where the family deity was installed,” explains priest Kamal Pathak.
He says the ritual is rooted in an older social system. “Earlier, a Swayamvar system existed, so the girl knew the boy. Later, matches were arranged by families and the bride could not see the groom until after the wedding. That first meeting, thus full of emotion and acceptance, came to be known as Kohbar.”
In Mithila culture, Kohbar paintings were created as per auspicious dates and times, mostly on east or west-facing walls. Daughters and sisters of the family painted them and received gifts in return. After marriage, the newlyweds worshipped the Kohbar for one and a quarter months before it was ceremonially removed.
These paintings were not only decorations. The imagery used itself was a language - like the lotus symbolised prosperity, fish denoted fertility, the tortoise represented longevity, and the banana tree symbolised lineage and continuity. Most importantly, divine couples, Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati, and Ram-Sita, represented eternal love and companionship.
As weddings shifted to modern venues, the space to paint Kohbar on walls faded and were forgotten. Many families now simply paste printed posters, which tear easily and are discarded after the wedding.
This is when Muzaffarpur-born artist Ipsha Pathak stepped in. Realising that families still wanted to honour the tradition but lacked the walls to do so, she began painting Kohbar on cloth. The paintings could be framed, preserved, and even carried by the newlyweds to their new homes.
“Painting on fabric makes it easy to preserve the Kohbar. Initially, marketing was difficult, but as people learned about it, the demand grew. Today Kohbar art on cloth has become a modern, attractive way to keep the tradition alive,” Ipsha explains.
But Ipsha’s reinterpretation goes beyond wall art. She transfers Kohbar motifs onto bridal sarees, dupattas, bedsheets and curtains, bags, bracelets, masks, home décor items and designer wedding gifts.
Her yellow-based Kohbar paintings do not have the colour black as it is forbidden in the tradition. The reason, these paintings are created only during auspicious times which bar use of black. Before painting, turmeric is applied to the cloth, ensuring longevity and a sacred base.
Her products, once restricted to Bihar, now travel to Delhi, Bengaluru, Kharagpur, and several foreign countries. Orders are placed from as far as the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. During Chhath, her Mithila-painted daura, daagra, and bamboo baskets sell fast online and are in high demand among NRIs.
Ipsha’s artistic revival of the Kohbar is rooted in a deeply personal journey, marked by struggle and determination to overcome hurdles.
An MBA from Karnataka University, Ipsha once worked in the corporate sector. Her marriage was arranged in 2008 while she lived in Pune, and she moved back to Muzaffarpur after the wedding. But due to family issues, she eventually separated from her husband and raised her daughter on her own.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and she was rendered jobless. “I was very distressed. Sitting idle at home, I suddenly felt I should make something instead of buying it,” she recalls.
She began by painting designer masks for herself and her family. Once people in the vicinity, particularly neighbours noticed, orders started flowing.
So the pandemic survival idea slowly turned into a creative enterprise. In 2021, her Madhubani-painted items for Chhath went viral, marking her breakthrough moment. Soon, she launched Aavran, her studio-brand, employing local women and training young girls in Mithila art.
Today, Ipsha provides direct employment to around 30 women, many of whom previously worked as labourers or had no source of livelihood. Some are students who work part-time to support their education. Her studio has also become a learning space where girls train in free Mithila painting workshops, trained in skills for economic independence.
Financially, her work has flourished too. She earns Rs 30,000–40,000 every month during the wedding season from Kohbar alone, and nearly Rs 15 lakh annually from all her artwork combined.
Her Kohbar paintings start at Rs 1,500, with prices increasing based on size and detail. Sarees painted in the Kohbar style cost around Rs 6,000 each, taking up to 15 days to complete. She recently received an order for 10 such sarees.
Apart from this, she also makes Sujni sarees from Muzaffarpur. "We work on all the traditional arts of Bihar." she informs.
Celebrities including TV actors, politicians, and social media influencers have been her loyal clientele, and flaunt her pieces. Manish Rani of Bigg Boss fame, also from Bihar, wears her creations and TV actress Parul Jha is among her buyers.
Ipsha’s Kohbar paintings have transformed into an art form that is portable, modern, and timeless. With unique design, colour patterns and associated with traditional art years old, her art works have brought back life to the Mithila heritage.
“We ship abroad to London, Australia, Canada and more. During Chhath, demand from outside India is especially high,” she says.
