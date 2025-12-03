ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Muzaffarpur Artist Ipsha Pathak Is Reviving Bihar’s Kohbar Tradition Through Modern Art

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Since ages in Bihar, especially in the Mithila region, the word Kohbar has various connotations, more than just being a form of painting. It symbolised the sanctity of marriage, the blessings of family deities, and the beginning of a shared life for newlyweds. Traditionally drawn on the walls of the Kohbar Ghar, meaning the room where the bride and groom meet for the first time after marriage, these paintings were an integral part of Bihari weddings. They carried motifs of fertility, prosperity, divine love, and auspiciousness.

But in today’s era of banquet halls and hotel weddings, the walls that once held Kohbar paintings have been replaced with something different. And with them, much of the ritual too have vanished. Yet in Muzaffarpur, a young Madhubani artist, Ipsha Pathak, is giving this tradition a vibrant second life, on cloth, sarees, home décor, bags, and even export-quality artworks that now travel across India and abroad.

How Muzaffarpur Artist Ipsha Pathak Is Reviving Bihar’s Kohbar Tradition Through Modern Art (ETV Bharat)

"Historically, the Kohbar referred to the room where a newly married couple had their first meeting after the wedding rituals were completed. It was also the space where the family deity was installed,” explains priest Kamal Pathak.

He says the ritual is rooted in an older social system. “Earlier, a Swayamvar system existed, so the girl knew the boy. Later, matches were arranged by families and the bride could not see the groom until after the wedding. That first meeting, thus full of emotion and acceptance, came to be known as Kohbar.”

In Mithila culture, Kohbar paintings were created as per auspicious dates and times, mostly on east or west-facing walls. Daughters and sisters of the family painted them and received gifts in return. After marriage, the newlyweds worshipped the Kohbar for one and a quarter months before it was ceremonially removed.

Artist Ipsha Pathak painting a piece (ETV Bharat)

These paintings were not only decorations. The imagery used itself was a language - like the lotus symbolised prosperity, fish denoted fertility, the tortoise represented longevity, and the banana tree symbolised lineage and continuity. Most importantly, divine couples, Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati, and Ram-Sita, represented eternal love and companionship.

As weddings shifted to modern venues, the space to paint Kohbar on walls faded and were forgotten. Many families now simply paste printed posters, which tear easily and are discarded after the wedding.

This is when Muzaffarpur-born artist Ipsha Pathak stepped in. Realising that families still wanted to honour the tradition but lacked the walls to do so, she began painting Kohbar on cloth. The paintings could be framed, preserved, and even carried by the newlyweds to their new homes.

“Painting on fabric makes it easy to preserve the Kohbar. Initially, marketing was difficult, but as people learned about it, the demand grew. Today Kohbar art on cloth has become a modern, attractive way to keep the tradition alive,” Ipsha explains.