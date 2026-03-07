ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Bhubaneswar's Anshu Malini Crocheted Her Way Into Six Guinness World Records

Her journey into the world of crocheting began in 2017 when she crafted a staggering 14.09-kilometre-long muffler, earning her first entry into the Guinness Book. A year later, she secured her second record by creating 58,917 crochet sculptures. In 2019, she set her third record by producing 66,158 Christmas ornaments crafted entirely from wool. The achievements continued as she entered the record books again in 2022 for making 4,686 caps and heart-shaped crochet items. In 2023, she registered her fifth record after crafting 2,719 shawls and ponchos.

Crochet, a craft made entirely with wool and a single hook, is something that demands patience, precision and persistence. And for Anshu, these qualities were inborn. So for her, it became a medium of both artistic expression and record-breaking ambition. Over the past several years, she has created thousands of intricate handmade pieces, from scarves and shawls to decorative ornaments and sculptures, transforming a traditional craft into a global feat.

Bhubaneswar: In an age where people think of achieving something beyond the ordinary, a 58-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar chose to pick up the usual common materials like wool and a crochet hook. With these, not only did she practice creating beautiful works, but through patience, creativity and relentless dedication, earned an extraordinary place in the Guinness World Records - not once, but six times!

However, there has been no end to her records. Recently in 2024, she made her sixth Guinness World Record. But Anshu does not want to slow down. She is now preparing for another ambitious display, an exhibition involving over 50,000 granny squares and more than 400 decorative ornaments planned for August 2026.

Belonging to Odisha but having spent nearly two decades working in Jamshedpur, Anshu earlier served with All India Radio. Alongside her professional life, she managed household responsibilities while nurturing her passion for craft. Today, she makes sure she gives 10 to 12 hours every day to crocheting. Her family, husband, children and other members also assist her, helping manage materials and organising exhibitions.

Interestingly, when she first began pursuing crochet seriously, many around her were skeptical. But once the first world record was achieved, the same people supported her. “Earlier people identified me by my family name, now they call me Guinness Malini” she says.

Her creations go far beyond decorative items. Using wool sourced mainly from Ludhiana and Delhi, she crafts shawls, mufflers, photo frames, alphabets, toys, and even three-dimensional figures including representations of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. Some of her handmade caps and cowls are distributed to soldiers stationed in border areas. She also donates woollen clothes to children in schools and to cancer patients in need of warmth and comfort.

Anshu believes many women underestimate their own abilities while spending long hours in routine domestic life. "I hope, I will inspire others to turn their spare time into something meaningful. I must also say that age should never become a barrier to creativity or achievement," she adds.

How Bhubaneswar's Anshu Malini Crocheted Her Way Into Six Guinness World Records (ETV Bharat)

With six world records already to her name and new goals ahead, Anshu Malini continues to craft beautiful things from a single crochet hook and a ball of wool. "When I started, I never thought I can script something that people will remember. Now being in the Guinness, the world will remember my craft much after me," she concludes.