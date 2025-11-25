An Assam Village Wrote A New Chapter In Man-Elephant Coexistence. Here's Their Story
Guided by conservation group Hati Bondhu, Hatikhuli villagers who had given up farming, began growing paddy, grass, fruits for the pachyderms. Today, they live peacefully.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST
Nagaon: On the border of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong in Assam, in a quiet village named Hatikhuli Ronghang, a remarkable transformation has taken place — one that many conservationists once believed impossible. A village that once trembled at the sound of elephant’s footsteps, today welcomes the same giants with warmth, respect, and an open heart. This is not a tale of conflict. This is a tale of coexistence reborn.
When Elephants Were Feared
There was a time when nightfall meant terror. Wild elephants would descend from the hills, flattening golden paddy fields, and sometimes even take human lives. People ran with sticks and fire, shouting to drive them away. Farmers abandoned cultivation. Entire communities lived on the edge.
As resident Saraswati Terongpi remembers, "Before 2018, we lived in fear every day. So many villagers died. We hated elephants because we believed they hated us."
Hatikhuli was once one of Assam’s worst man-animal conflict zones, a place where survival overshadowed compassion.
Turning Point: Growing Food For Elephants
The transformation began with a bold, almost poetic idea by the conservation group Hati Bondhu: “If elephants come searching for food, let’s grow food for them.”
Ably supported by social worker Pradip Kumar Bhuyan, conservationist Binod Dulu Bora and his team cultivated nearly 200 bighas of paddy exclusively for the wild elephants. Later, they planted napier grass, jackfruit, bananas, and other elephant-friendly crops across the hills.
The result: Elephants stopped raiding the villagers’ fields — because finally, they had fields of their own.
From Enemies To Friends In A Decade
Today, farmers in Hatikhuli Ronghang harvest their own crops peacefully — something unimaginable a decade ago — while roving elephants feed on the fields grown specially for them. The fear that once separated humans and elephants has softened into understanding, even affection.
Saraswati smiles as she says, "We realised something beautiful — when you give elephants love, they understand it. Earlier we called them enemies. Now we see them as gods."
A Rare Model Of Coexistence
The villagers now work with Hati Bondhu to maintain the fields for elephant every year. Children grow up watching elephants without fear. Elders speak of the animals with reverence. And farmers no longer see elephants as destroyers, but as neighbours sharing the same land.
Field coordinator Binod Dulu Bora sums it up perfectly: "Elephants are peaceful, unless threatened. When humans choose compassion over confrontation, coexistence becomes natural."
Hatikhuli Ronghang is no longer just a village. It is a living example of how harmony between humans and wildlife is not only possible, but powerful. Where once there was conflict, today there is connection. Where once there was fear, today there is friendship. Where once elephants and humans stood against each other, today they stand together — sharing fields, forests, and a future.
Also Read:
- A Living Archive In Guwahati: Reconnecting Assam's Youth With Forgotten Farming And Fishing Tools
- How A Woman From Assam Made Water Hyacinth A Source Of Livelihood, Sustainability And Pride
- Diganta Gohain A Sculptor Who Transforms Waste Into Remarkable Art
- Beating The Odds: How Students At An Assam School Turned Desks Into Tablas