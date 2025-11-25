ETV Bharat / offbeat

An Assam Village Wrote A New Chapter In Man-Elephant Coexistence. Here's Their Story

Nagaon: On the border of Nagaon and Karbi Anglong in Assam, in a quiet village named Hatikhuli Ronghang, a remarkable transformation has taken place — one that many conservationists once believed impossible. A village that once trembled at the sound of elephant’s footsteps, today welcomes the same giants with warmth, respect, and an open heart. This is not a tale of conflict. This is a tale of coexistence reborn.

When Elephants Were Feared

There was a time when nightfall meant terror. Wild elephants would descend from the hills, flattening golden paddy fields, and sometimes even take human lives. People ran with sticks and fire, shouting to drive them away. Farmers abandoned cultivation. Entire communities lived on the edge.

As resident Saraswati Terongpi remembers, "Before 2018, we lived in fear every day. So many villagers died. We hated elephants because we believed they hated us."

Hatikhuli was once one of Assam’s worst man-animal conflict zones, a place where survival overshadowed compassion.

Turning Point: Growing Food For Elephants

The transformation began with a bold, almost poetic idea by the conservation group Hati Bondhu: “If elephants come searching for food, let’s grow food for them.”

Ably supported by social worker Pradip Kumar Bhuyan, conservationist Binod Dulu Bora and his team cultivated nearly 200 bighas of paddy exclusively for the wild elephants. Later, they planted napier grass, jackfruit, bananas, and other elephant-friendly crops across the hills.