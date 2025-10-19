ETV Bharat / offbeat

How A Small Post Office Deep In Kerala Forests Became Part Of Local Pride

Postmaster Jagadeesh outside the Padre post office in the jungles of Kerala-Karnataka border. ( ETV Bharat )

Kasargod: The Indian Postal Department has made a name for itself by catering to the people in the most remote areas of the country. There are post offices to be seen at the most unexpected places in unimaginable surroundings that leave a visitor spellbound.

One such post office stands in Padre village of Kasargod district on the border between Karnataka and Kerala. The distance from this place to Karnataka is just about 10 km.

The description of this post office leaves much to imagination as it stands in the middle of a forest where sunlight comes sieved and filtered amidst the leaves of the trees and is accompanied by the gentle breeze.

The post office board nailed to the hut (ETV Bharat)

There are several pigs, monkeys, snakes and other wild creatures to give company to the postal staff, including the Postmaster Jagadeesh and postman Sreeshivaram. While Jagadeesh is a native of Kattu Kukke village here, Sreeshivaram hails from Thiruvananthapuram. Both of them remain cheerful amidst the natural surroundings.

Although the small hut from where they operate is old and dilapidated, they have no complaints as they provide all the facilities a traditional post office would.

This post office is one of the most cherished institutions among the local population of the Padre village. At one point in time, the Postal Department was toying with the idea of moving this post office to a modern building, but the plan did not go down well with the villagers, who opposed any such move.