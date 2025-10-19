How A Small Post Office Deep In Kerala Forests Became Part Of Local Pride
Published : October 19, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
Kasargod: The Indian Postal Department has made a name for itself by catering to the people in the most remote areas of the country. There are post offices to be seen at the most unexpected places in unimaginable surroundings that leave a visitor spellbound.
One such post office stands in Padre village of Kasargod district on the border between Karnataka and Kerala. The distance from this place to Karnataka is just about 10 km.
The description of this post office leaves much to imagination as it stands in the middle of a forest where sunlight comes sieved and filtered amidst the leaves of the trees and is accompanied by the gentle breeze.
There are several pigs, monkeys, snakes and other wild creatures to give company to the postal staff, including the Postmaster Jagadeesh and postman Sreeshivaram. While Jagadeesh is a native of Kattu Kukke village here, Sreeshivaram hails from Thiruvananthapuram. Both of them remain cheerful amidst the natural surroundings.
Although the small hut from where they operate is old and dilapidated, they have no complaints as they provide all the facilities a traditional post office would.
This post office is one of the most cherished institutions among the local population of the Padre village. At one point in time, the Postal Department was toying with the idea of moving this post office to a modern building, but the plan did not go down well with the villagers, who opposed any such move.
They conveyed in clear terms that this post office has been an integral part of the community’s joys and sorrows for almost three-quarters of a century, and hence they did not want to see it shifted to some other place.
The authorities had to acknowledge the locals’ attachment to their beloved institution, and they duly abandoned any plan to relocate the institution.
“I have been here right from my childhood. I have witnessed many people coming here to send letters, telegrams and parcels, while many others came regularly to collect their pensions,” said Jagadeesh.
He further elated that there is a cashew estate close by and he recalled that helicopters used to pass overhead during the endosulfan operations, where the pesticide was neutralised.
“I’ve been here for 24 years. The building is old, but there are no major difficulties to be faced. The love of the locals is what matters the most to us,” he added.
“When Sreeshivaram arrived, he faced some challenges because the houses are a little distant and since this is a border village near Karnataka, letters with addresses to receivers and senders written in Kannada also come in. I guide him with the addresses in English. It’s a privilege to work here, enjoying the beauty of the forest,” he added.
There are around 350 households that fall under the jurisdiction of this post office. Despite its age and lack of modern amenities, the operational efficiency remains at par with any other post office. This is only a branch office of the Perla Post Office, but it offers all the postal facilities, including speed post and registered post.
Officials said that a substantial number of 200 transactions take place here that pertain to the postal savings, recurring deposits, postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance. India Post Payments Bank services are also available at this post office, which makes things very convenient for the local population.
The hut is owned by Ramakrishna Bhatt, who served as a postmaster for many years. He receives a monthly rent of Rs 250 from the Postal Department.
