How A Rajasthan Surgeon Is Giving Children The Gift Of Sound And Voice

On Christmas, Dr Mohnish Grover celebrates with the children whose surgeries he has performed

A cochlear implant differs from a regular hearing aid because part of it is implanted under the skin and is implanted through surgery. This device bypasses the damaged part of the ear and sends sound signals directly to the auditory nerve. With a cochlear implant, children can learn to recognise sounds, hear, and gradually learn to speak.

Jaipur: There's a doctor at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital who plays Santa Claus round the year, not just at Christmas. Dr Mohnish Grover, a senior ENT specialist, provides hearing and speech to children born deaf by fitting them with a cochlear implant, an electronic device that enables children who are hard of hearing the world around them.

Before joining RUHS, Dr Grover worked at Sawai Man Singh Hospital and has given the gift of hearing and speech to children in various government hospitals across Rajasthan. On Christmas and other festivals, Dr Grover celebrates with the children whose surgeries he has performed.

Dr Grover says that children born with hearing loss are unable to speak. Hearing aids are of no help for such children. However, a cochlear implant can do wonders, and the child soon learns to speak.

Dr Grover recently performed the first cochlear implant surgery at RUHS hospital. He had previously performed similar surgeries at SMS Hospital.

Dr Grover says that cochlear implants were first introduced in 2010. Although at that time, patients had to pay for the implant, it is now free for children in Rajasthan who are born deaf and mute. Many families had lost hope, but through the tireless efforts of doctors like Grover, hours-long surgeries, and modern medical techniques, these children are now receiving the gift of hearing and speech.

Dr Grover says that earlier, this surgery was available only at SMS Hospital, but gradually, cochlear implants are being performed in various government hospitals across Rajasthan.

This facility has also been started in other districts such as Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Ganganagar, providing significant relief to patients.