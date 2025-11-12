Fungi Feast: How A Kannur Homemaker Chitralekha Built A Mushroom Business From Scratch
What started as a small experiment under a table in Kannur has blossomed into a model of rural entrepreneurship, powered by mushrooms and Chitralekha.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST
Kannur: In 2009, P.P.Chitralekha from Vengad in Kannur district started a small experiment. She tried producing mushroom and set up a seed production centre. Little did she know that it would one day become the backbone of her family’s livelihood and an inspiration to hundreds of others across Kerala.
Chitralekha is 63 years old and her home is now a bustling micro-enterprise where mushrooms grow in almost every room, even on the upper floor where her family lives. Married to Ajayakumar, she has a stable income today, cultivating two varieties - oyster and milky mushrooms, supplying them to shops across Vengad and selling directly to customers who visit her home.
Her products now range from fresh ones used for soups, fry or curry to mushroom powder and soap. She also runs a seed production centre. Over the years Chitralekha’s business has diversified meeting growing consumer demand for nutritious, safe, and locally grown mushrooms.
In fact, she was also the first entrepreneur to conduct training sessions under the Mushroom Village Project in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad districts. So far, she has conducted nearly 3,000 training classes, training women, youth, and small farmers to earn sustainable livelihoods through mushroom farming.
“Mushroom cultivation can be started anywhere and by anyone with thorough knowledge about the process," says Chitralekha whose seed production work is carried out under the guidance and standards of the Agriculture Department, ensuring quality and safety.
Chitralekha prefers to use straw as the growing medium, saying it yields faster growth compared to sawdust. Despite the use of high-tech equipment in some mushroom farms, she believes that value lies in skill and consistency, not price of instruments.
Not long ago, mushrooms were rarely used in Kerala’s cuisine. But as awareness of their nutritional and medicinal value spread, both home kitchens and hotel menus started making it a staple. Today, dishes like mushroom biryani, tikka, cutlets, chilli, and fry have become popular among vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.
Though about 5 lakh species of mushrooms exist globally, only about 2,000 are edible. Cases of poisoning from wild mushrooms keep bothering some people but organised cultivation has come as a boon - ensuring safe, high-quality varieties available across Kerala.
Initially, mushroom seeds were available only through agriculture extension centres. Now, entrepreneurs like Chitralekha produce and distribute seeds locally, making it easier for new farmers to get into the territory.
Rich in protein, fibre, selenium, potassium, and antioxidants, mushrooms are considered a superfood which boost immunity and help prevent heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. With around 1,500 people now engaged in mushroom cultivation across Kerala, experts say, the sector holds promise to become a viable and profitable profession for small farmers and self-help groups.
