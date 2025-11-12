ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fungi Feast: How A Kannur Homemaker Chitralekha Built A Mushroom Business From Scratch

Kannur: In 2009, P.P.Chitralekha from Vengad in Kannur district started a small experiment. She tried producing mushroom and set up a seed production centre. Little did she know that it would one day become the backbone of her family’s livelihood and an inspiration to hundreds of others across Kerala.

Chitralekha is 63 years old and her home is now a bustling micro-enterprise where mushrooms grow in almost every room, even on the upper floor where her family lives. Married to Ajayakumar, she has a stable income today, cultivating two varieties - oyster and milky mushrooms, supplying them to shops across Vengad and selling directly to customers who visit her home.

Fungi Feast: How A Kannur Homemaker Chitralekha Built A Mushroom Business From Scratch (ETV Bharat)

Her products now range from fresh ones used for soups, fry or curry to mushroom powder and soap. She also runs a seed production centre. Over the years Chitralekha’s business has diversified meeting growing consumer demand for nutritious, safe, and locally grown mushrooms.

In fact, she was also the first entrepreneur to conduct training sessions under the Mushroom Village Project in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad districts. So far, she has conducted nearly 3,000 training classes, training women, youth, and small farmers to earn sustainable livelihoods through mushroom farming.