How A Gaya Primary School Teacher Uses Music To End School Absenteeism: The "Swagat Punishment"

Daily attendance jumped from 40 to nearly 140 students after Imroz Sir’s music therapy ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: In Mahadalit Tola primary school, a unique punishment awaits a student if he misses a class. Class teacher Imroz Ali will punish the student by playing a musical instrument and singing a tune called "Swagat Punishment.” According to Headmaster Suresh Chaudhary of the school, this is Imroz Ali’s unique way of reminding children and parents that attending school is important. This musical rendition not only entertains students but also increases awareness among parents. Sometimes, parents themselves come to the school and tell the headmaster, "Sir, my child hasn't come to school today." The headmaster nods: “I would send Imroz Ali, Sir.” Imroz Ali, the government school teacher, continues with his initiative even during the holy month of Ramadan, campaigning to kids: "School Chale Hum Abhiyan" to improve school attendance. Moving from village to village, Ali continues his campaign, encouraging young people to continue with education. His efforts have resulted in increased school attendance. The Mahadalit Tola Primary School, where Imroz teaches in Kormathu village. has over 250 households, with three separate primary schools. One of these primary schools is located in the Mahadalit Tola. The Mahadalit Tola has over 80 households. Previously, parents were reluctant to send their children to school, but Imroz has successfully used music to change everyone's mindset. The primary school at Kormathu has an enrolment of approximately 138 students. While there are five teachers, the school previously saw a daily attendance of 30 to 40 students. But now the school has seen a transformation in academics. Enrolment and daily attendance have increased. The headmaster and other teachers believe that Imroz Ali's efforts have led to a change in students' academic behaviour.