How A Gaya Primary School Teacher Uses Music To End School Absenteeism: The "Swagat Punishment"
Daily attendance jumped from 40 to nearly 140 students after Imroz Sir’s music therapy
Published : February 27, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Gaya: In Mahadalit Tola primary school, a unique punishment awaits a student if he misses a class. Class teacher Imroz Ali will punish the student by playing a musical instrument and singing a tune called "Swagat Punishment.”
According to Headmaster Suresh Chaudhary of the school, this is Imroz Ali’s unique way of reminding children and parents that attending school is important. This musical rendition not only entertains students but also increases awareness among parents. Sometimes, parents themselves come to the school and tell the headmaster, "Sir, my child hasn't come to school today." The headmaster nods: “I would send Imroz Ali, Sir.”
Imroz Ali, the government school teacher, continues with his initiative even during the holy month of Ramadan, campaigning to kids: "School Chale Hum Abhiyan" to improve school attendance. Moving from village to village, Ali continues his campaign, encouraging young people to continue with education. His efforts have resulted in increased school attendance.
The Mahadalit Tola Primary School, where Imroz teaches in Kormathu village. has over 250 households, with three separate primary schools. One of these primary schools is located in the Mahadalit Tola. The Mahadalit Tola has over 80 households. Previously, parents were reluctant to send their children to school, but Imroz has successfully used music to change everyone's mindset.
The primary school at Kormathu has an enrolment of approximately 138 students. While there are five teachers, the school previously saw a daily attendance of 30 to 40 students. But now the school has seen a transformation in academics.
Enrolment and daily attendance have increased. The headmaster and other teachers believe that Imroz Ali's efforts have led to a change in students' academic behaviour.
"Imroz Ali doesn't hesitate to bring the children to school even while fasting. He comes to school in the morning and does his schoolwork. Then, he takes a report from the children to find out which students have not come to school. He then prepares musical instruments and goes with a team to bring them back to school. Since all the children live within half a kilometre, the task of bringing them back is completed quickly," said the headmaster, Suresh Chaudhary.
Vikas Kumar is a 5th-grade student. He is the monitor for the month of February in the team formed by Guruji to bring back the children who don't come to school. The monitor changes every month. Imroz Ali goes with the team and brings the students himself.
"Because of my education, my parents have even given up brewing. They now pay more attention to my studies. My goal is to become a police officer after completing my studies, and I will definitely achieve it one day. With the blessings of my parents and teachers, I hope I continue to work hard," said Vikas Kumar, the student.
Rajendra Mandal, a parent, says, “Imroz Sir’s punishment is wonderful. His main message is that beating is not the only way to make children study; rather, a loving and responsive approach can also motivate them to study.”
When Imroz Ali walks through the streets of the village, crowds of men and women gather to see him. Doors of houses open, and a beautiful scene unfolds. Children come to the teacher on their own, touch his feet, and stand quietly. Then, other children, armed with cymbals, rattles, flutes, and other musical instruments, begin playing.
This is a truly unique sight. The children then take the child straight from home to school. The special thing is that no one feels bad about this act; instead, everyone praises it. Imroz Ali has a school team of 15 students to assist him. Earlier, there were no musical instruments. But when the school received musical instruments from the Education Department, under this new idea, the children were first trained to play them, and then a “Raiding Team” was formed to assist Imroz Sir.