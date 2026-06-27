How A 45-Year-Old Tribal Grain Bank In Odisha Runs On Trust, Not Money
A tribal village in Odisha has successfully run a community grain bank for 45 years, offering grain and emergency loans, reports Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Sambalpur: Banks run on cash, collateral and paperwork. Not always though. Like this one in a tiny tribal village in Odisha. Here, a “Dhana (paddy) Bank” has been running a different financial system for nearly five decades, where paddy is the currency and trust is the greatest asset.
Located in Kandhapada hamlet of Tikiba village under Jamankira block in Sambalpur district’s Kuchinda subdivision, around 40 tribal families have been running this grain bank for the past 45 years, dependent entirely on mutual faith and community participation. The bank provides paddy and emergency cash loans to villagers during times of distress, ensuring that no family goes hungry or helpless.
How does the grain bank function? It has a simple principle. Every year during Pausha Purnima, each household contributes paddy according to its capacity, and the contribution is recorded in a register. Whenever a family faces food scarcity or an emergency, paddy from the community stock is given to them. They have to return it later with a small additional quantity as interest. The extra grain gradually increases the bank’s reserves, enabling it to help more families in the future.
A youth committee in the village manages the grain bank. When a family faces hardship, it approaches the committee and shares its requirement. After discussing the request, the committee sanctions the required quantity of grain. Villagers say the system has worked successfully for decades because everyone honours the records and no one cheats.
Usually, a traditional bell is rung whenever a village meeting is convened. Soon, residents gather at the grain bank building located at the centre of the village. The structure was constructed entirely through community effort, with villagers volunteering their labour and contributing to its construction. Inside the bank, sacks of paddy are carefully stored for future emergencies.
Over the years, the bank has continued to add to its grain collection. When the stock becomes surplus, a part of it is sold and the proceeds are deposited in a joint bank account operated by the committee’s president and secretary. Today, the account holds more than Rs 1 lakh. Some cash is also kept readily available with the office-bearers for urgent situations.
Of late, besides grain, the community has also been extending small cash loans for weddings, medical treatment and other emergencies. Borrowers pay an annual interest of Rs 20 on every Rs 100 borrowed. However, loans taken for medical emergencies or after a death in the family are interest-free.
Secretary Duryodhan Pradhan says the institution holds the village together. “This is not just a grain bank. It is a bank that runs on the feeling of brotherhood. Whenever one family faces a crisis, the entire village stands beside them,” he adds.
He explains that the grain bank took shape over four decades ago when village elders felt that during times of exigency, people should at least be able to depend on their own community. Earlier, poverty, drought and food shortages frequently affected the village.
“Our grandparents started this bank when people were extremely poor. Everyone contributed whatever grain they could after the harvest. Families borrowed grain during difficult times and returned it after the next harvest. Gradually, the stock kept growing and reached its present level.”
He adds that the committee now maintains detailed grain registers, meeting records and case books to ensure transparency, while the proceeds from surplus grain are deposited in a joint bank account.
President of the grain bank, Dharanidhar Dehuri, says villagers contribute grain every year during Pausha Purnima, while loans are usually distributed during the month of Bhadraba. “If someone needs help in the middle of the year - for a wedding, illness or any emergency - we provide assistance immediately. Our grain bank has been active for decades because it is built on trust.”
The story of the grain bank dates back to a time when Tikiba’s Kandhapada was known across the region for its Bhagabat recitations. Village elders used to gather every evening for devotional readings and discussions. In one of those meetings, recurring crop failures and food shortages emerged as a common topic of discussion. Many families struggled with poverty. It was then that they decided to create a common grain reserve that every family could depend on.
Seventy-two-year-old villager Suresh Pradhan recalls those early days. “Earlier, our elders went from house to house on Pausha Purnima collecting paddy from every family. The collected grain was stored in one place and lent to villagers whenever they needed it," he said, adding, that the bank became stronger as the extra grain people returned as interest kept accumulating. "Later, when we had surplus grain, we sold part of it and deposited the money in a bank while keeping some cash ready for emergencies," he explained.
An enduring example of community strength and brotherhood, the grain bank at Kandhapada stands strong as a sustainable community safety net. For the past 45 years, villagers have been running it with faith and discipline.
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