ETV Bharat / offbeat

How A 45-Year-Old Tribal Grain Bank In Odisha Runs On Trust, Not Money

Sambalpur: Banks run on cash, collateral and paperwork. Not always though. Like this one in a tiny tribal village in Odisha. Here, a “Dhana (paddy) Bank” has been running a different financial system for nearly five decades, where paddy is the currency and trust is the greatest asset.

Located in Kandhapada hamlet of Tikiba village under Jamankira block in Sambalpur district’s Kuchinda subdivision, around 40 tribal families have been running this grain bank for the past 45 years, dependent entirely on mutual faith and community participation. The bank provides paddy and emergency cash loans to villagers during times of distress, ensuring that no family goes hungry or helpless.

How A 45-Year-Old Tribal Grain Bank In Odisha Runs On Trust, Not Money (ETV Bharat)

How does the grain bank function? It has a simple principle. Every year during Pausha Purnima, each household contributes paddy according to its capacity, and the contribution is recorded in a register. Whenever a family faces food scarcity or an emergency, paddy from the community stock is given to them. They have to return it later with a small additional quantity as interest. The extra grain gradually increases the bank’s reserves, enabling it to help more families in the future.

A youth committee in the village manages the grain bank. When a family faces hardship, it approaches the committee and shares its requirement. After discussing the request, the committee sanctions the required quantity of grain. Villagers say the system has worked successfully for decades because everyone honours the records and no one cheats.

How A 45-Year-Old Tribal Grain Bank In Odisha Runs On Trust, Not Money (ETV Bharat)

Usually, a traditional bell is rung whenever a village meeting is convened. Soon, residents gather at the grain bank building located at the centre of the village. The structure was constructed entirely through community effort, with villagers volunteering their labour and contributing to its construction. Inside the bank, sacks of paddy are carefully stored for future emergencies.

Over the years, the bank has continued to add to its grain collection. When the stock becomes surplus, a part of it is sold and the proceeds are deposited in a joint bank account operated by the committee’s president and secretary. Today, the account holds more than Rs 1 lakh. Some cash is also kept readily available with the office-bearers for urgent situations.