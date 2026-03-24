Housewife Durga Priyadarshini's Green Venture: Scaling A Rs. 1 Crore Business From Cow Dung
Within a short while, she has an annual turnover of Rs. 1 crore, and her venture has empowered 30 local youths.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Sambalpur/Bargarh: Durga Priyadarshini of Bargarh has transformed herself from a housewife into a millionaire entrepreneur, establishing a flourishing eco-friendly paint company through sheer grit and willpower. Overcoming immense struggles, she now operates a factory in Kangaan (Sohela Block) and a corporate office in Ambapali, manufacturing innovative paints from cow dung.
She has an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore, and her venture has empowered 30 local youths through direct employment, turning rural waste into a sustainable business.
Around 40 farmers from three nearby villages sell cow dung to this factory, and eco-friendly paint is made from it. The company buys cow dung from the farmers at a price of Rs 5 per kg. Locals say that this makes local farmers financially well-off and also protects indigenous cows.
How difficult was it to start this factory? Priyadarshini, a bride from Bargarh, grew up in the Simdega area of Jharkhand state, a neighbouring state. She graduated with honours in history from Ranchi University in 2007 and did her PG in history from the same university.
During this time, in 2009, she married Yogeshwar Sahu, a chartered accountant from Bargarh city. Durga was inspired by a successful woman like retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi from her childhood and decided to do something. But it took her about 10 years after her marriage to create an opportunity.
In 2019, during the COVID period, she was living with her husband in Gurugram. There, she went to the nearby city of Jhajjar and trained at a cow farm for 8 months.
She initially wanted to build a cowshed. There, she saw a lot of cow dung going to waste without any use. So, in her mind, she started trying to find out how to use this cow dung and commercialise it. At that time, she came to know from the internet that a scientist from Rajasthan KVIC had said that paint could be made from cow dung. So he went to Jaipur, Rajasthan and got involved with KVIC and got trained in making paints.
At that time, they were making only 2 types of paints. Seeing this, she decided to start a paint factory of her own. After that, she went to Mumbai and Delhi and took training from some technicians, chemists and experts. After getting all the training, she came to Bargarh and started trying to open her own factory. Even though the Odisha government had many schemes for women, banks refused to give her a loan for this project.
However, she did not give up. She sold her land and sticks, invested Rs 1 crore from her savings and established this factory on a small scale. She herself procured machinery and equipment from different parts of India for this factory.
Currently, her company has offices in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Bengaluru, etc. and does an annual business of Rs 1 crore. In the factory in Bargarh district alone, she has given employment to 30 young men and poor women.
Currently, Durga's company is producing 29 types of eco-friendly cow dung paints. It includes products like primer, damp proof, metallics, eco-friendly enamel. These products work for 3 to 15 years, and their price is slightly lower than that of other paints available in the market.
What is its speciality? The biggest thing is that this cow dung paint is an environmentally-friendly paint. When painted at home, the indoor temperature remains 3 to 5 degrees lower. It also reduces the level of indoor air pollution. On the other hand, it protects painters from diseases like asthma.
The biggest thing is that 35 per cent cow dung is used in this paint, while various types of green alternatives are used.
Swamy Yogeshwar Sahu has a big role behind Durga's success. Durga says that her husband supported her in this project in every way. Yogeswar said that Durga conceived this project in 2020 during the COVID period.
Initially, she wanted to make a cowshed for indigenous cows. Therefore, she went to a cowshed farm in Jhajjar city, Haryana, and took training in making cowsheds. Her main goal was to save indigenous cows from extinction. Because people keep cows that give milk at home, and when the cows stop giving milk, they leave them on the road. So, she started this project thinking that if cow dung is commercialised, people will keep all the cows at home.
Local farmer Santosh Kumar said, "Earlier, we used to throw cow dung everywhere. Now we sell cow dung here at a price of Rs 5 and earn money from the cow dung that we used to throw away."
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