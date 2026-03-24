ETV Bharat / offbeat

Housewife Durga Priyadarshini's Green Venture: Scaling A Rs. 1 Crore Business From Cow Dung

Sambalpur/Bargarh: Durga Priyadarshini of Bargarh has transformed herself from a housewife into a millionaire entrepreneur, establishing a flourishing eco-friendly paint company through sheer grit and willpower. Overcoming immense struggles, she now operates a factory in Kangaan (Sohela Block) and a corporate office in Ambapali, manufacturing innovative paints from cow dung.

She has an annual turnover of Rs 1 crore, and her venture has empowered 30 local youths through direct employment, turning rural waste into a sustainable business.

Around 40 farmers from three nearby villages sell cow dung to this factory, and eco-friendly paint is made from it. The company buys cow dung from the farmers at a price of Rs 5 per kg. Locals say that this makes local farmers financially well-off and also protects indigenous cows.

How difficult was it to start this factory? Priyadarshini, a bride from Bargarh, grew up in the Simdega area of ​​Jharkhand state, a neighbouring state. She graduated with honours in history from Ranchi University in 2007 and did her PG in history from the same university.

Durga Priyadarshini at her plant (ETV Bharat)

During this time, in 2009, she married Yogeshwar Sahu, a chartered accountant from Bargarh city. Durga was inspired by a successful woman like retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi from her childhood and decided to do something. But it took her about 10 years after her marriage to create an opportunity.

In 2019, during the COVID period, she was living with her husband in Gurugram. There, she went to the nearby city of Jhajjar and trained at a cow farm for 8 months.

She initially wanted to build a cowshed. There, she saw a lot of cow dung going to waste without any use. So, in her mind, she started trying to find out how to use this cow dung and commercialise it. At that time, she came to know from the internet that a scientist from Rajasthan KVIC had said that paint could be made from cow dung. So he went to Jaipur, Rajasthan and got involved with KVIC and got trained in making paints.