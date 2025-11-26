House Of Parrots: Bihar Man Turns Home Into Exotic Bird Sanctuary Worth Lakhs
What began as a childhood fascination has become a livelihood for Sujit, whose Muzaffarpur home now houses dozens of rare parrots from across the world.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: In Kamra Mohalla, a locality in this Bihar city, birds flutter in myriad colours and fill the house of Sujit, a passionate bird lover who has a prized collection of rare and expensive parrots collected over a period of time and build out of pure childhood fascination.
For Sujit, exotic birds are not merely pets. They are his first love and heartbeat of his home. "It has become the purpose around which my life has been shaped," says Sujit who, over the years, has turned every corner of his house into a carefully planned mini sanctuary where parrots worth lakhs live, breed, and sing.
The moment one enters Sujit's house, s/he is drawn to the riot of colours - green, white, black, red, blue, yellow, and even delicate shades of pink. Dozens of exotic species flutter across well-designed enclosures that Sujit has created for them, all by himself.
“People are fond of gold chains, rings, and expensive cars. My hobby is keeping exotic birds. All the birds I own are registered on the Indian government’s Parivesh app. I do not keep any Indian species. I have invested my entire life’s savings in this hobby and business,” he says with a smile.
Inside his home, birds from Australia mingle with South Africa and America. The elegant Galah Cockatoo, the intelligent African Grey, the spirited American Macaw, the bright Rainbow Lory, and the majestic Blue-Gold and Green-Wing Macaws, all live in one space under Sujit’s care.
Their chirps keep echoing through the rooms, blending into a daily symphony that has become the soundtrack of Sujit’s life. Every morning for Sujit begins with feeding - sunflower seeds, spinach, puffed chickpeas, fruits, and carefully chosen supplements. Many of these birds have been with him for nearly a decade. Sujit does breeding too which has become his livelihood now - and he earns in lakhs. "It is an emotional journey more than just a livelihood option," he says.
Sujit recalls buying a pair of Galah Cockatoos from Patna for Rs 1 lakh. Two years later, the pair gave birth to six chicks worth around Rs 3 lakh. The African Greys he purchased for Rs 80,000 have now grown into a family of eight, valued at nearly Rs 4 lakh. His American Macaws, bought for Rs 3 lakh have multiplied into three pairs, together amounting to about Rs 6 lakh. Similarly, Rainbow Lories, Blue-Gold Macaws, African Greys, Green-Wing Macaws, each species brings its own charm and, often, are very expensive.
• Rainbow Lories sell for Rs 50,000–Rs 70,000
• Blue-Gold Macaws Rs 1 lakh–Rs 2.4 lakh
• African Greys Rs 70,000–Rs 1.5 lakh
• Green-Wing Macaws for Rs 1 lakh–Rs 3.5 lakh
To ensure continuous breeding, Sujit uses an egg incubator, a small machine that has proved a game-changer for him. It frees him from seasonal cycles, allowing him to care for newborn chicks throughout the year. His family, including his newly married wife, supports to nurture his passion.
His house is visited by people from different parts who come to see the extraordinary world he has created inside an ordinary Muzaffarpur home.
But Sujit is careful to stay on the right side of the law. The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, bans keeping any Indian bird species in captivity. Only exotic birds such as budgerigars or lovebirds are permitted. “Keeping foreign birds is legal though those of Indian origin is prohibited. Even pigeons and mynas come under this restriction. Action can be taken against violators,” explains Chintapali, District Forest Officer, Muzaffarpur.
If you are found in possession of any prohibited bird, you could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 25,000, he warns.
Also Read: