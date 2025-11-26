ETV Bharat / offbeat

House Of Parrots: Bihar Man Turns Home Into Exotic Bird Sanctuary Worth Lakhs

Muzaffarpur: In Kamra Mohalla, a locality in this Bihar city, birds flutter in myriad colours and fill the house of Sujit, a passionate bird lover who has a prized collection of rare and expensive parrots collected over a period of time and build out of pure childhood fascination.

For Sujit, exotic birds are not merely pets. They are his first love and heartbeat of his home. "It has become the purpose around which my life has been shaped," says Sujit who, over the years, has turned every corner of his house into a carefully planned mini sanctuary where parrots worth lakhs live, breed, and sing.

Galah Cockatoo to Macaw: Bihar Man Turns Home Into Exotic Bird Sanctuary Worth Lakhs (ETV Bharat)

The moment one enters Sujit's house, s/he is drawn to the riot of colours - green, white, black, red, blue, yellow, and even delicate shades of pink. Dozens of exotic species flutter across well-designed enclosures that Sujit has created for them, all by himself.

“People are fond of gold chains, rings, and expensive cars. My hobby is keeping exotic birds. All the birds I own are registered on the Indian government’s Parivesh app. I do not keep any Indian species. I have invested my entire life’s savings in this hobby and business,” he says with a smile.

Galah Cockatoo to Macaw: Bihar Man Turns Home Into Exotic Bird Sanctuary Worth Lakhs (ETV Bharat)

Inside his home, birds from Australia mingle with South Africa and America. The elegant Galah Cockatoo, the intelligent African Grey, the spirited American Macaw, the bright Rainbow Lory, and the majestic Blue-Gold and Green-Wing Macaws, all live in one space under Sujit’s care.

Their chirps keep echoing through the rooms, blending into a daily symphony that has become the soundtrack of Sujit’s life. Every morning for Sujit begins with feeding - sunflower seeds, spinach, puffed chickpeas, fruits, and carefully chosen supplements. Many of these birds have been with him for nearly a decade. Sujit does breeding too which has become his livelihood now - and he earns in lakhs. "It is an emotional journey more than just a livelihood option," he says.