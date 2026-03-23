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House No. 1784: An Agra Building That Hosted Bhagat Singh And His Comrades

House No. 1784: An Agra Building That Hosted Bhagat Singh And His Comrades ( ETV Bharat )

Agra: In the Noori Darwaza area of the old Agra city stands an old dilapidated building bearing House No. 1784. This building played a very important role in India’s struggle for independence. It was the house that hosted the brave revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh and his comrades Rajguru, Sukhdev, and Chandrashekhar Azad, along with others, after they had assassinated British Police officer John P. Saunders in November 1928.

Bhagat Singh and his comrades had come to Agra after the killing and had rented this house from Lala Chhanno Mal, having paid him Rs 2.50 as an advance for a monthly rent of Rs 5. They had lived here as students.

The revolutionaries lived in the mansion for about a year. It was in this building that the revolutionaries learnt to make bombs. It was a bomb made in Agra that was detonated in the Delhi Assembly by Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt on April 8, 1929.

House No. 1784: An Agra Building That Hosted Bhagat Singh And His Comrades (ETV bharat)

Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were martyred on March 23, 1931, at Lahore, had a deep connection with Agra. Revolutionaries devised strategies and made bombs here that shook the foundations of the British regime.

Historian Rajkishore ‘Raje’ related that the Hindustan Socialist Republican Army made Agra its safehouse. When Lala Lajpat Rai was assassinated in Lahore, Bhagat Singh and his comrades killed Saunders in November 1928.

"This prompted the British government to pursue the revolutionaries who secretly moved to Agra. They rented rooms under assumed names in various locations, including Noorie Darwaza, Hing Market and Nai Ki Mandi. Agra was a major centre for revolutionaries from 1926 to 1929," he said.